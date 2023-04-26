Black Mirror returning with new episodes starring Aaron Paul, Salma Hayek, and more

The years since the COVID-19 pandemic began have felt more than a little like a sci-fi dystopia... so why not bring back the ultimate modern sci-fi dystopia series? Netflix is doing just that — the streaming service announced on Wednesday that Black Mirror will return with new episodes this summer.

As usual, the latest season of the anthology series will consist of standalone episodes with different casts. Actors appearing this time around include Aaron Paul, Ben Barnes, Himesh Patel, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Zazie Beetz, and more.

But even diehard Black Mirror fans should expect to be surprised by the new stories, according to creator Charlie Brooker.

"I've always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people (and myself), or else what's the point?" Brooker told Tudum. "It should be a series that can't be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself. So partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect.

Brooker continued, "Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we've also got a few new elements, including some I've previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what 'a Black Mirror episode' even is. The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through and through — but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before. And bringing it all to life we've got an incredible roster of disgustingly skillful, smart directors working with a cast of actors so talented they frankly have no right to exist. I can't wait for people to binge their way through it all and hope they enjoy it — especially the bits they shouldn't."

Black Mirror season 6 is set to hit Netflix this June. Check out sneak peek photos below and a season 6 teaser above.

Black Mirror Season 6

Netflix Aaron Paul in 'Black Mirror' season 6.

Netflix Sneak peek from 'Black Mirror' season 6.

Netflix Salma Hayek in 'Black Mirror' season 6.

Netflix Sneak peek from 'Black Mirror' season 6.

Netflix Sneak peek from 'Black Mirror' season 6.

Netflix Sneak peek from 'Black Mirror' season 6.

Netflix Sneak peek from 'Black Mirror' season 6.

Netflix Sneak peek from 'Black Mirror' season 6.

Netflix Sneak peek from 'Black Mirror' season 6.

Netflix Sneak peek from 'Black Mirror' season 6.

