'Black Mirror' drops trailer for first new season in 4 years: 'Yowza'

This is not a hallucination: "Black Mirror" is returning to a television screen near you.

The sci-fi anthology series is coming back for a sixth season, marking its first new season in four years. Netflix announced the show's return in a press release Wednesday.

While plot details for the upcoming season, set for a June release, are scant, viewers can expect "the most unpredictable season yet."

"'Black Mirror' should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another and keep surprising people," the show’s creator Charlie Brooker said in a statement. "It should be a series that can’t be easily defined and can keep reinventing itself."

Here"s everything we know about "Black Mirror" Season 6.

Aidan again!'And Just Like That' Season 2 trailer teases John Corbett's return: Watch

New season of 'Black Mirror' will have 'more variety than ever before'

Set in a high-tech multiverse, "Black Mirror" became known for its dark and satirical take on the power of technological advancements in society. While the upcoming season won’t stray too far from the Emmy-winning series' motif, Brooker says there will be some twists in store.

"Alongside some of the more familiar ‘Black Mirror’ tropes we’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what 'a Black Mirror episode' even is," Brooker said.

"The stories are all still tonally 'Black Mirror' through-and-through — but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before," he added.

'I wanted it this way': Carol Burnett turns 90 with TV songs, laughs and Cher rocking Bob Mackie

Who is starring in 'Black Mirror' Season 6?

Over the years, "Black Mirror" has boasted ensembles of A-list talent, including performances by Michaela Coel, Daniel Kaluuya, Hayley Atwell, Bryce Dallas Howard and Miley Cyrus.

Story continues

The sixth season of the sci-fi drama will carry on that tradition of megawatt star power. Among the stars slated to head the next chapter of the "Black Mirror" saga are "Breaking Bad" alum Aaron Paul, “Magic Mike's Last Dance” star Salma Hayek, Rory Culkin of “Swarm,” “Top Gun: Maverick” star Danny Ramirez and “The Man Who Fell to Earth” star Rob Delaney.

"Yowza," Delaney wrote Wednesday on his Instagram story, alongside a trailer for the season.

"Black Mirror and chill," Ramirez wrote Wednesday on Instagram.

Watch the trailer for 'Black Mirror' Season 6

A teaser trailer for the sixth season was released Wednesday. The trailer features a series of hair-raising images, such as an eerie shot of a sign for the locale Emerald Pines Diner, a room engulfed in flames and a character slamming a person’s head through a glass counter.

“I can’t wait for people to binge their way through it all and hope they enjoy it — especially the bits they shouldn’t,” Brooker said.

What 'Black Mirror' creator has previously said about Season 6

In a May 2020 interview with Radio Times, Brooker revealed that he had shifted his focus from working on a new season of “Black Mirror,” adding that he was unsure how the show’s dystopian tone would be received amid the societal tensions of 2020.

"At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those,” Brooker said at the time. “I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

'An icon surviving the most terrible time in her life':Wynonna Judd has two new TV specials

If you like 'The West Wing' and 'Grey's Anatomy,'you'll love Netflix's 'The Diplomat'

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Black Mirror' Season 6: Netflix series returns with Aaron Paul, more