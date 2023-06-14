Black Mirror creator thought 'that's so Black Mirror ' when he saw the Apple Vision Pro

In the 12 years since Black Mirror first premiered, it's remarkable just how many of the dystopian sci-fi show's eerie scenarios have begun to manifest in real life. To name one example: In the 2015 scandal known as #PigGate, former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron was alleged to have committed sexual acts with a pig during his college days — revelations that arrived years after Black Mirror's premiere episode revolved around a British leader having sex with a pig.

The latest manifestation of this phenomenon might be the Apple Vision Pro, the mixed-reality headset announced by the prominent tech company earlier this month. Even Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker was reminded of his show when he saw Apple's presentation.

"It's weird, it's really weird. One of my instincts when I saw that was like, 'Oh my God, that's so Black Mirror,'" Brooker said of the device in a new interview with Wired. "We haven't got anything quite like that in this season — but then that's because we did it! We did it all years ago."

Toby Kebbell in the 'Black Mirror' episode, 'The Entire History of You'

Channel 4 Toby Kebbell in the 'Black Mirror' episode, 'The Entire History of You'

Brooker is referring to "The Entire History of You," the show's third episode, which starred Toby Kebbell (Servant) and future Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker in a story about a futuristic eye implant that allows people to record and replay everything they see. It doesn't go well for their characters. Of interest to modern TV watchers, the episode (which EW ranks as our favorite Black Mirror installment) was penned by Succession creator Jesse Armstrong.

"But a lot of the time what I was doing was looking at things and extrapolating, so it's not that surprising in many ways," Brooker told Wired about Black Mirror episodes coming to life.

Black Mirror season 6 hits Netflix on June 15.

