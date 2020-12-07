Black Lives Matter: ‘There is something sinister lurking in this new Millwall row’

Philip Collins (Daniel Hambury)

The Black Lives Matter movement and the BBC are the two prime targets of the anti-woke culture warriors. A few thousand Millwall supporters got the argument going and the two issues then joined up in the unlikely figure of the Reverend Geraldine Kennedy, the Vicar of Dibley.

At every football match since the resumption of play in June, the teams have taken the knee, to symbolise their solidarity with the Black Lives matter campaign. On Saturday a small contingent of supporters was permitted into the grounds for the first time since lockdown. The taking of the knee passed without incident or comment at every ground except The Den, where the Millwall fans booed the gesture by their own players and those of the visitors Derby County.

Then, in the usual absurd moves of the culture war, the chorus of criticism expanded out to enfold Dawn French. In one of the three planned Christmas specials of the Vicar of Dibley, the title character, played by French, will deliver a sermon in which she will discuss the killing of George Floyd at the hands of American policemen and express her sympathy with Black Lives Matter before taking the knee.

Cue, stage right, a defence of the Millwall supporters and an assault on the BBC for woke, Leftie bias. Paul Embley, the firefighter and activist, was quick to suggest that the Millwall fans might have been making the point that the Black Lives Matter organisation is a political enterprise which, in addition to the promotion of racial equality, has a series of subsidiary aims such as the destruction of capitalism as we know it. “What began as a single act of solidarity has, as usual, turned into a protracted moral lecture,” as Mr Embley put it. The notion that these Millwall supporters were making a wider point about Black Lives Matter is fanciful. Mahlon Romeo, the Millwall right back, was closer to the mark, when he said that his fans had “disrespected me and the football club”.

Wayne Rooney, the manager of Derby County, called the behaviour of the supporters “disgraceful and mindless”, which it was. The act of taking the knee before football matches is not a statement in defiance of a market economy and not one of the Millwall or Derby County players will be remotely taking it as such. The meaning of Black Lives Matter is lower rather than upper case. The footballers are saying that black lives matter.

Which is exactly what the Rev Geraldine Kennedy is saying too. Note that it is not, as all the critics leap to suggest, “the BBC” which is making the statement that black lives matter. It is not Richard Curtis and Paul Mayhew-Archer, the writers of the Vicar of Dibley, who are saying it. It is not, despite her public statement of support, Dawn French who is saying it. She has spoken movingly of the racist abuse she witnessed during her marriage to Lenny Henry but there is no need for us to parade her credentials as a victim of racism or suggest that she has earned the right to speak, because it is not her speaking.

The sermon is delivered by the Rev Kennedy and the best question to ask is whether it is in character for the Vicar of Dibley to express these sentiments. It is surely is. You have to be bone-headed to the standard of Laurence Fox to then suppose that this is the sanctioned view of “the BBC”.

The Director-General of the BBC, Tim Davie, has issued a new policy that staff need to be more careful in their public statements of support for political organisations and that is fair enough.

The staff of a broadcaster funded by a compulsory licence fee should, indeed, seek to be neutral. The management should not, though, be policing the scripts of a drama which has to stand or fall on whether it makes any sense as a drama.

There is something more sinister lurking in this confected row and the stakes are set out in The War Against the BBC, a new book by Patrick Barwise and Peter York. The case for curtailing or even closing the BBC is improved if pundits on the Right can establish it is a conspiracy of liberal elitism. This is the narrative of low-level populism, a spurious claim that the elite are imposing a view on the people.

The players of Millwall and Derby were quite happy to take the knee and the Rev Kennedy is well within her character to preach to us that we should treat people all alike.

