Where are the Black Lives Matter protests taking place in the UK?

Activists chanting slogans at the US embassy during a George Floyd demonstration in London. (PA)

Thousands of people have begun protesting around the world over the death of George Floyd in the US.

Floyd, a black man from Minneapolis, died last week after being filmed gasping for breath as a white policeman knelt on his neck in the city.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Since then violent demonstrations have erupted across the US over his death, with protesters reigniting the “Black Lives Matter” movement aimed at ending police brutality and racism.

Protests have also taken place in the UK over the weekend and look set to continue this week. But where exactly are they happening?

Protests taking place in Trafalgar Square, London over the weekend. (PA)

Why are people protesting?

George Floyd died last week after he was pinned to the pavement by a white police officer in Minneapolis who put his knee on the handcuffed black man's neck until he stopped breathing.

Floyd had been pleading for air as a while police officer pressed a knee on his neck.

His death set off protests that spread across the US which have seen at least 5,600 people arrested so far.

US president Donald Trump has threatened to deploy the military if state governors do not stamp out violent protests over police brutality.

A military deployment by Trump would mark a stunning federal intervention rarely seen in modern American history.

Protest �Black Lives Matter� - Kneel for Floyd - at Trafalgar Square, London

Where are the protests happening in the UK?

Protests have already taken place in London, Cardiff and Manchester over the weekend with more planned this week.

Protesters knelt in central London's Trafalgar Square on Sunday, chanting "No justice, no peace", and then marched past the Houses of Parliament before ending their march at the U.S. Embassy.

The Metropolitan police said they had made five arrests outside the U.S. Embassy, three for violations of the coronavirus lockdown guidelines and two for assault on police.

More protests have been organised for this weekend in Leeds, and another will take place in Birmingham on Thursday beginning in the city’s Victoria Square.

Story continues

In Manchester, there are more marches scheduled for Saturday in Piccadilly Garden. While Coventry, Cambridge and Bath are all set to stage smaller demonstrations.

In central London there is another protest planned on Saturday, despite the UK’s Black Lives Matter Twitter account saying they are not associated with the plans.

Where else are protests taking place?

Demonstrations also took place over the weekend in Italy, Syria, Brazil, Mexico, Ireland and Austalia.

Thousands of New Zealanders marched peacefully on Monday in Auckland and the capital Wellington.

In Wellington, more than 100 people walked from New Zealand's parliament building to the American Embassy, chanting "Black Lives Matter".

Crowds gathered in Berlin in front of the US embassy on Saturday and Sunday. Participants wore face masks and carried signs declaring "Justice can't wait".

Activists wearing black clothing and face masks took a knee and held up signs reading "I can't breathe," "We are all George Floyd" and "Racism chokes us" in Paris on Monday.

Chants of "no justice, no peace" were also heard In the streets of Copenhagen on Sunday, as protesters marched over Floyd's death. Some rallied outside the Danish capital's US embassy.