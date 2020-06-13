Black lives matter protests – live: London demonstrators given 5pm curfew as Boris Johnson accused of ‘stoking division and fear’ ahead of rallies

A man kicks a barrier as activists from far-right linked groups clash with police on Parliament Street, in London, on 13 June 2020: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Police in London have told those planning on joining Black Lives Matter demonstrations they must be off the streets by 5pm today to avoid clashes with far-right groups.

Boris Johnson has been accused of “stoking division and fear” after he claimed the anti-racism protests had been “hijacked by extremists intent on violence”.

Critics suggested the prime minister was seeking a “culture war” to distract from his handling of the coronavirus crisis.