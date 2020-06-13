Black lives matter protests – live: London demonstrators given 5pm curfew as Boris Johnson accused of ‘stoking division and fear’ ahead of rallies
Police in London have told those planning on joining Black Lives Matter demonstrations they must be off the streets by 5pm today to avoid clashes with far-right groups.
Boris Johnson has been accused of “stoking division and fear” after he claimed the anti-racism protests had been “hijacked by extremists intent on violence”.
Critics suggested the prime minister was seeking a “culture war” to distract from his handling of the coronavirus crisis.
