Black Lives Matter activist 'shot in the head after numerous death threats'

Sasha Johnson - SOPA Images/LightRocket

A leading Black Lives Matter activist was shot in the head on Sunday morning “following numerous death threats as a result of her activism”.

Police were called shortly before 3:00am to reports of gunshots in Consort Road, in Southwark, south London, where a young woman, named online as Sasha Johnson, was suffering from a gunshot injury.

Ms Johnson, who remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries, is a BLM activist and mother of two. There have so far been no arrests in connection with the incident.

Her organisation Taking the Initiative Party (TTIP) confirmed that she was the victim of the shooting, writing online: “It is with great sadness that we inform you that our own Sasha Johnson has been brutally attacked and sustained a gunshot wound to her head.

“She is currently in intensive care and in a critical condition. The attack happened in the early hours of this morning, following numerous death threats as a result of her activism.

Ms Johnson's organisation, TTIP, shared this image on social media as she was in a critical condition in hospital

“Sasha has always been actively fighting for black people and the injustices that surround the black community, as well as being both a member of BLM and a member of Taking the Initiative Party’s Executive Leadership Committee.

“Sasha is also a mother of 2 and a strong, powerful voice for our people and our community.

“Let’s all come together and pray for Sasha, pray for her recovery and show our support to her family and loved ones. #prayforsashajohnson”.

Detective Chief Inspector Jimi Tele of the Metropolitan Police said: “We are all hoping that this young woman’s condition improves. Our investigation is in its early stages and urgent enquiries are under way to establish the circumstances.

"I would appeal to the residents of Consort Road and the surrounding area to check any doorbell or dashcam footage for any suspicious activity that may relate to this investigation."