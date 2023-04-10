Black lab’s mysterious illness solved by UK rescue agency — it was alcohol withdrawal

A rescue organization helped save a black Lab from a “tragic” situation in the United Kingdom — but shortly realized the worst of the pup’s problems were not behind him.

Coco was found with another dog in a home after their owner died, according to a post from the Woodside Animal Welfare Trust in Plymouth. After rescuers took the dogs in, they both started having health problems.

“After arriving with his canine pal following the death of his owner, he and his companion became quickly unwell,” the rescue said. “Coco’s friend was repeatedly fitting and soon after Coco also started to fit.”

Veterinarians tended to the dogs around the clock for the seizures, according to the rescue. Coco survived, but his friend did not.

The more the staff observed the dog’s behavior, the more it clicked. Coco was suffering from a condition usually seen in humans, not dogs: alcohol withdrawal.

“A first for us,” the rescue said. “It became clear that he was suffering from symptoms that all pointed to alcohol withdrawal. He spent four weeks sedated to help with his withdrawal symptoms and to reduce the risk of further fits.”

After weeks of the specialized treatment, Coco has now recovered from his withdrawal symptoms and is moving along the road to recovery, according to the rescue. He is not yet available for adoption since he is still “very anxious at times,” but is being cared for in a home environment, which the rescue says has helped his progress.

While alcohol addiction in animals is not widely observed, some studies dating back to 1969 suggest that dogs can become dependent on alcohol.

Alcohol poisoning in dogs can cause seizures, breathing troubles, vomiting and loss of consciousness, according to the Pet Poison Helpline. If a dog ingests alcohol and has signs of poisoning, owners should take them to an emergency vet clinic immediately

“No one knows the specifics on how these dogs got into the situation with alcohol but we do know that without our care Coco would likely have not survived this heart breaking ordeal,” the rescue said. “Coco has been with us for over a month, having required intensive care since arriving. His story is a tragic one and evidences how vital our special care unit is.”

Dog owners should take the following precautions to avoid alcohol poisoning in their pets, according to Hill’s Pet Nutrition:

Keep all forms of alcohol stored out of reach of dogs: “Whether in a refrigerator, in a cabinet, or stored up, hiding your alcohol will prevent a curious pup from sinking his teeth into a can or knocking over a glass bottle.”

Do not leave alcoholic beverages unattended: “If you walk away from your glass for some reason, make sure that it is out of reach to prevent him from taking a couple of laps before you return. Make sure to throw out or put any left over alcohol in the fridge before going to bed at night.”

Talk to your guests: “If you are having a social gathering around your dog, make sure they all understand that it is not okay to give your dog a drink at any time. In the cases where you or any guests might be heavily intoxicated and might forget this advice, it might be best to lock your dog in a secure area away from guests to avoid any accidental alcoholic consumption.”

Spills: “In the case of spills be sure to get your dog away from the accident as quickly as possible and worry about cleaning up after. While a wine-stained rug can be replaced, your dog cannot.”

