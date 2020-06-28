‘Black Is King Trailer’: Beyoncé Makes Her Disney+ Debut with New Visual Album

Click here to read the full article.

Queen Bey is coming to Disney+. The streamer has dropped a powerful first trailer for a surprise new visual album written and directed by Beyoncé, titled “Black Is King.” Beyoncé’s first directorial effort since the 2019 Netflix documentary film “Homecoming,” “Black Is King” will premiere globally on Disney+ on July 31, 2020, and will arrive on the heels of the one-year anniversary of the release of Disney’s “The Lion King.” Watch the trailer below.

This visual album, Beyoncé’s first since the groundbreaking “Lemonade” shook up the world in 2016, reimagines the themes of “The Lion King” for young kids today, and features diverse cast and crew. According to Disney, the film was in production for a year.

Here’s the story, according to the film’s official synopsis: “The voyages of Black families, throughout time, are honored in a tale about a young king’s transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity. His ancestors help guide him toward his destiny, and with his father’s teachings and guidance from his childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his home and throne. These timeless lessons are revealed and reflected through Black voices of today, now sitting in their own power. ‘Black Is King’ is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture. The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence.”

“Black Is King” is based on the music of “The Lion King: The Gift,” the curated album Beyoncé released in conjunction with voicing Nala in Jon Favreau’s photorealistic CGI-animated remake released last summer. “Black Is King” will feature artists and guests from that album, which included Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter, Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, Tierra Whack, 070 Shake, and Jessie Reyez. Segments included in the film include videos titled “My Power,” “Mood 4 Eva,” and “Brown Skin Girl.”

Beyoncé produced via her Parkwood Entertainment, which also produced “Lemonade” and “Homecoming.”

