‘Black kids deserve to grow old’: collage legend Deborah Roberts on unjust America

Katy Hessel
·4 min read

‘We are in a cycle of violence against Black bodies by the police,” says Deborah Roberts, a Texan born and bred. “As an artist, I have to speak up about it – and create images that speak to this violence.” Roberts is talking to me in the aftermath of the death of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old father who died three days after being beaten by police officers in Memphis. Last week he was buried, surrounded by family, friends and cultural leaders.

Based in Austin, Roberts creates powerful collages of mostly Black adolescents. Splicing elements from varying sources – Michelle Obama’s hands, the eyes of James Baldwin – she uses heavily textured collages to explore “the multiplicity” of Blackness. “Do not think of people of colour as this monolithic idea,” she says, “but as individuals.”

By focusing on young people, Roberts is able to portray her figures as strong, robust, leader-like characters full of innocence and playfulness as they seek out their identities. But, as much as her work is about hope, joy and prosperity, it also deals with the serious problem of young Black children being seen as adults. To this end, she consciously gives her figures a particular stance – with their legs “planted” – as if preparing them for what might come. “We have to place our feet down in order not to be run over,” she says. “You have to be ready for whatever train comes your way. Anything can happen. With Black children, it’s unfortunate that many of us have to live that way.”

Roberts highlights her 2022 collage When pigs fly. It shows two young boys, their faces made up of multiple features, their feet firmly rooted on the ground. They are both wearing T-shirts emblazoned with an image of a pig. In one, the animal is blind; in the other, it’s leaping across the shirt – a reference to the timeworn adage that things will change “when pigs fly”.

It’s not ‘if’ another incident is going to happen – it’s ‘when’

This sentiment feels all too relevant after the horrific footage, released by the Memphis police department, showing Nichols being attacked by officers. At one point during the recording we hear Nichols, heartbreakingly, call out for his mother. “She can’t hear you,” one officer replies.

When pigs fly gives a voice to the devastation we feel in such cases: moments when progress seems impossible in the face of such deep-rooted systemic injustice and racism. Because, despite the defiant stances of the boys, who exude fun and possibility, Roberts shows something else. “They are aware of their station,” she says. “We can say that we’re citizens of the world, but if people treat us as less than, then we’re not. My whole stance is that, if you see yourself in this person, if you see your brother, your son, your cousin, your nephew, then you can’t put [up with] this type of violence.”

Roberts has a simple analogy to bring home this terrifying reality: “It’s like going to get water out of the faucet. We know what’s going to happen. It’s not ‘if’ another incident is going to happen, it’s ‘when’.”

Roberts has often used her work to draw attention to innocent Black figures who she believes have been fatally wronged by the US criminal justice system. She has paid homage to George Stinney Jr, the 14-year-old from South Carolina who was electrocuted in 1944 for two murders he did not commit; Tamir Rice, the 12-year-old who was playing with a toy gun when he was shot by a Cleveland police officer in 2014; and 17-year-old Florida boy Trayvon Martin, who in 2012 was shot by George Zimmerman, a community watch member. Zimmerman was eventually charged and tried, but in 2013 a jury acquitted him of second-degree murder and manslaughter.

There’s also something unnerving about these images of young boys. Roberts puts her finger on it: “There’s a quote going around saying, ‘Black men deserve to grow old.’ And it’s idiotic that you have to say that, that we don’t expect that. One thing I find heartbreaking is that we have to teach our children how to survive a police encounter.”

While it is essential to keep talking about these events, and calling them out so justice can be done, in a moment of brutal honesty, Roberts, who is now 61, tells me: “I’m tired. I’m tired of doing work like this. I would rather move on. But that’s one of the jobs I accepted as an artist – to continue to talk about this. And just keep going to work. It hasn’t gone away and I don’t know when it will.”

Latest Stories

  • A GTA man took just an hour to find his dad's stolen car. But police say it wasn't a great idea

    When the 2021 Nissan Rogue that belongs to his father was stolen in Oakville, Ont., late last year, Rami Temani says he immediately called police. But after being told it would take several hours for officers to arrive, and seeing the transactions rack up on his mother's debit card at nearby locations, Temani decided he had to take matters into his own hands. He was at the Goodlife Fitness in the Oakville Place mall back in November, waiting to meet up with his mother at the gym. He says his mot

  • A corrupt Chicago cop destroyed hundreds of lives. Now victims want justice.

    Former Chicago police Sgt. Ronald Watts and his team framed people for crimes they didn't commit. Now victims want them held accountable.

  • Prince Harry called upon to give evidence against Meghan’s ‘false and malicious lies’

    The Duke of Sussex has been called upon to give evidence in the defamation case brought by Samantha Markle against his wife, Meghan.

  • He reached 'kingpin' status by selling Mexican cartel-supplied drugs. But betrayal awaited

    The Alabama man oversaw millions of dollars worth of drug shipments from a dangerous Mexican cartel.

  • Police called to disturbance outside Gary Glitter bail hostel

    The paedophile former singer was freed from prison on Friday after serving half of his 16-year sentence for sex crimes.

  • One man dead, two suspects in custody after shooting in Abbotsford, B.C., home

    ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says a shooting at a home in Abbotsford, B.C., has left one person dead. IHIT says officers from the Abbotsford Police Department were called to a home after a report of a shooting and found one man dead. It says two suspects were also arrested at the scene. Police say officers have found evidence suggesting the house was being used as a drug lab. IHIT says it was deployed and is working to identify the victim, who is not believed to

  • Tory MP’s housekeeper treated ‘worse than a slave’ at his £7m home

    A former housekeeper to a senior Tory MP has claimed that she was treated “worse than a slave” after taking his wife to court for unpaid wages.

  • Indian police nab over 2,000 men for illegal child marriages

    Indian police have arrested more than 2,000 men in a crackdown on illegal child marriages involving girls under the age of 18 in a northeastern state, officials said Saturday. Many cases of child marriage in Assam, a state of 35 million people, go unreported. Only 155 cases of child marriages in the state were registered in 2021, and 138 in 2020, according to the National Crime Records Bureau.

  • Police search for woman with pram in case of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley

    The force said that the woman was seen on Garstang Road/Blackpool Road, St Michael’s, on the morning of January 27 pushing a pram.

  • Head of Epsom College found dead with family, police say

    The headmistress, her daughter and husband were found dead on the school’s grounds in the early hours of Sunday.

  • Killed weeks apart, these Renfrew County women were honoured on the same day

    Two memorials held just 15 kilometres apart west of Ottawa Saturday stood as a stark reminder of what some have warned is an epidemic of violence against women. At a Royal Canadian Legion in Petawawa, Ont., family and friends gathered to remember the life of 39-year-old Sommer Boudreau. Police found Boudreau's body in the rented Deep River, Ont., duplex of Adam Rossi on Dec. 11, 2022. The 41-year-old has since been charged with second-degree murder. Meanwhile, as snow fell lightly in Pembroke, O

  • RCMP say man dead after police fired during confrontation on an Alberta First Nation

    COLD LAKE, Alta. — RCMP say a confrontation between officers and a suspect on a First Nation in northern Alberta has ended with officers firing guns and the suspect dead. Police say in a statement that officers responded to a firearms complaint from a home in Cold Lake First Nation on Saturday morning, and that they contained the residence and attempted to make contact with the suspect. They say there was a confrontation that resulted "in at least one officer discharging a firearm." RCMP entered

  • Victim of Met Police sex predator says she wants him to spend 40 years in jail

    Darciane Nunes Da Silva, 43, has waived her anonymity as she believes that there are more victims of David Carrick who have yet to come forward.

  • Bageshwar Dham Sarkar: The Indian guru making headlines over 'miracle' cures

    Bageshwar Dham Sarkar's supporters claim he has divine powers, can heal the sick and read people's minds.

  • Son standing up for his mother stabbed in the head at Fresno apartment, police say

    Woman had told suspect he was being to loud.

  • Former teacher charged with sex abuse, police say

    Police charged a teacher, who was fired by the Gilman School, with sexual abuse of a minor and second-degree rape. Baltimore County police on Friday announced charges were filed on Friday against Christopher Bendann after investigators searched his house in Rodgers Forge. Police said Bendann was terminated for inappropriate and suspicious relationships with current and former students. According to court documents obtained from the 11 News I-Team, Gilman fired Bendann on Jan. 20.

  • Canada deploys military aircraft over Haiti to disrupt gangs

    The Canadian government said on Sunday it deployed a military aircraft over Haiti to address what it called a "dire security situation" and to support efforts to disrupt the activities of Haitian gangs. Canada said in a statement that it supports the Haitian National Police and deployed a Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CP-140 Aurora long-range patrol aircraft in response to Haiti's request for support as violence continues to escalate in the country.

  • TTC assault latest incident involving attacks on city's transit system

    Toronto police are investigating another attack that took place on the city's transit system. Police say officers were called to the Toronto Transit Commission's Eglinton West station bus terminal at 2 a.m. Sunday for reports of an assault. Police say a man forced his way into the station and assaulted a TTC employee after being told buses were no longer running. The suspect is described as a man between 35 to 40 years old, about five feet 11 inches tall with a medium to heavy build, a dark mous

  • Iran's supreme leader issues pardon for 'tens of thousands' of prisoners - IRNA

    Iran's supreme leader has pardoned "tens of thousands" of prisoners including some arrested in recent anti-government protests, state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday, after a deadly state crackdown helped quell the nationwide unrest. However, the pardon approved by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei came with conditions, according to details announced in state media reports, which said the measure would not apply to any of the numerous dual nationals held in Iran. State news agency IRNA said those accused of "corruption on earth" - a capital charge brought against some protesters, four of whom have been executed - would also not be pardoned.

  • ‘Paralyzed with fear.’ Arrest follows gunshots in crowded synagogue, California cops say

    He’s also accused of brandishing a firearm inside a theater.