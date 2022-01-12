Black-ish Star Deon Cole Shares Heartfelt Message Bob Saget Sent Him After His Mom Died

Deon Cole is remembering Bob Saget — and his unwavering kindness — after the actor's sudden death.

After Cole's mother died in September 2021, the actor received a heartfelt and supportive message from Saget through Instagram DM. Following Saget's recent passing, the 50-year-old Black-ish star shared a screenshot of that exchange on Instagram Wednesday.

"I know we don't know each other and only saw each other on your show with Tiffany [Haddish]. But I've lost a lot of people and just wanted to reach out and send my deep sympathies through this crazy difficult time you're going through," Saget wrote at the time, according to the screenshot. "That's it — just wishing you and your family well man. Damn. So hard."

Responding to the Full House alum, Cole wrote: "Thank you Bob. Ur the best."

Saget, in turn, said he was "just doing what we're all trying to do" by trying to "get through this craziness and live the people we love while we can."

"Really sorry for your loss man," he continued. "One day, I'll tell you how much I get it. Whew. 💙."

Captioning the post, Cole wrote: "Live. Please live. Please be thoughtful. Please be kind. Rip @bobsaget."

On Sunday, Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. The comedian was 65.

Saget's autopsy was completed on Monday, and the report indicated that "there is no evidence of drug use or foul play" but "the cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation."

In the wake of his passing, a number of stars have spoken out about Saget's many acts of kindness over the years.

Pete Davidson opened up about how Saget supported him in the past, calling the fellow comic "one of the nicest men on the planet."

"When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff. He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in anyway [sic] he can — connecting us with doctors and new things we can try," he said in a statement posted on stand-up comedian Dave Sirus' social media pages. "He would check in on me and make sure I was okay."

Davidson added, "I love you Bob it was an honor to know you. Thank you for your kindness and friendship. My condolences to the family."

Saget's How I Met Your Mother castmate Josh Radnor called the late actor "the kindest, loveliest, funniest, most supportive man" and the "easiest person to be around."

"We had a very special bond from Day 1, were never out of touch for long. We found a way to grab dinner once a year, even after HIMYM wrapped," Radnor, 47, tweeted on Sunday. "We went to see each other in our Broadway plays. We talked a lot about how to live a meaningful life amidst all the chaos."

"I'm endlessly grateful that HIMYM brought Bob Saget into my life," he added. "I'll hear his voice in my head for the rest of my days."

Saget — who was a major advocate for Scleroderma Research Foundation — is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, as well as daughters Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29. He shared his three children with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer.