Black Holes Are Proof We’re Living in a Holographic Universe

Photo credit: KTSDESIGN/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY - Getty Images

New math helps to define and explore the surface and interior of black holes.

String theory turns objects into systems of numbers that can be studied.

Holographic duality could help link standard model and relativity physics for good.

Black holes have a complex shape. Inside, gravity exists in three dimensions. But black holes are also connected to outside particles and magnetic fields that only exist in two dimensions. So how can a black hole exist in both two dimensions and three dimensions at the same time?

Scientists say there’s a mathematical phenomenon at work here, called the “holographic duality theory.” Juan Maldacena, an Argentine theoretical physicist, discovered the concept in 1997, which states that events inside a space with gravity (like a black hole) are mathematically equivalent to gravity-free events on the surface of that space that involve particles.

In other words, the holographic duality theory could hold the secret link between particle physics—the study of tiny particles that make up all matter—and Einstein’s theory of general relativity, which states that gravity arises from the curvature of space and time. In new research, published last month in the journal PRX Quantum, University of Michigan scientists look for support for this holographic duality theory inside of black holes. To understand, we have to review some pretty simple math and then apply the science...

Keep reading with Pop Mech Pro



You Might Also Like