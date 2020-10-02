Black History Month: What To Watch, Read & Do This October

With the world finally waking up to a racial reckoning in 2020, Black History Month remains a vital and powerful time to celebrate the achievements of Black people in the UK, as well as looking to the future. However with social distancing measures in place for the foreseeable future, the majority of events that would have taken place this month are going virtual for the first time. But worry not, there are still plenty of things to sink your teeth into.

For a whole month until 31st October, events celebrating African and Caribbean cultures and histories will take place up and down the country to help people find out more about the African and Caribbean people and events that have made a difference to the UK. Whether you’re learning about Black British history for the first time or wanting to explore your own heritage, below you will find all the events happening this month, from JW3’s Anti-Racism Workshop to Aké Festival’s digital arts and book event. They’re not to be missed.

DashDividers_1_500x100

Do

What: Windrush: Portrait of a Generation

Where: Brixton Library, London

When: 1st October to December 2020

Celebrating the Caribbean community in south London, this photo-story by award-winning social documentary photographer Jim Grover illustrates the customs and daily lives of the Windrush generation: community clubs, dominoes, dancing, faith, family gatherings, the Jamaican home and service to the “Mother Country”.

To book a free slot to view the exhibition, please call 0207 926 1058.

What: Black & British History: Jamaica, Britain and the Akan Maroon War

Where: Online

When: Thursday 8th October, 7-8pm

The pioneering African Caribbean genealogist and acclaimed author Paul Crooks discusses a hidden Black and British history of Jamaica’s Maroons, focusing on the Maroon War with Britain and highlighting the impact of the Maroon activities as the prequel to Britain’s Industrial Revolution and the rise and fall of Britain’s system of slavery in the Caribbean. In the 45-minute online live cast, Paul critically discusses some key historical figures in this Black and British history, which is suitable for anyone new to exploring family history, Black history or to develop your skills and knowledge of Black history further.

Tickets are £5, click here.

What: Black UK History 101

Where: Jewish Community Centre London (JW3)

When: Wednesday 14th October, 8pm, £10

North London’s JW3 has joined forces with The Black Curriculum to host a series of workshops exploring the history of Black people in the UK, hearing the stories of Black Jews in the UK and focusing on how to combat racism in Jewish spaces and communities. Costing just £10, the 90-minute workshop is open to all at the Finchley venue. Due to social distancing measures, tickets will be sold in bubbles of one or two. For more information, email info@jw3.org.uk.

Tickets here.

What: My Black Mitzvah Party

Where: Jewish Community Centre London (JW3)

When: Thursday 29th October, £10

Celebrating Black and Jewish voices, My Black Mitzvah Party will hear from Yiddish singer Anthony Russell, songwriter and producer Autumn Rowe, actor C. Gerod Harris, rapper Nissim Black, and actor and director Rebekah Murrell as they respond to the question: if you could give your Bar or Bat Mitzvah speech today, what would you say? Tickets cost £10 and will be sold in bubbles of one or two. For more information, email info@jw3.org.uk.

Tickets here.

What: The Power of Words Anti-Racism Workshop

Where: Jewish Community Centre, London (JW3)

When: Wednesday 21st October, 8pm, £10

Want to learn how you can be more inclusive within the Jewish community and to hear the stories and voices of Black Jews in the UK?

Tickets here.

What: Young & Gifted Chats: Decolonising Education

When: 16th October, 7.30pm

Where: Theatre Peckham, London

Bringing together Black artists, academics, educators and entrepreneurs who have excelled in their fields, Decolonising Education looks to shake up systems such as higher education and law enforcement in light of the resurgence of the international Black Lives Matter movement. Featuring a panel of Black people making strides to deconstruct what is on the syllabus, as well as those who are creating their own, the discussion will pose the question: what does it mean to actively decolonise when living in the UK?

Story continues