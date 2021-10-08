Black History Month TV guide: What to watch in October 2021

Photo credit: Netflix

It's Black History Month and there's some new and original programming available on your telly box to mark it this October.

From ITV's celebratory slate of specials to a whole host of educational documentaries on Sky and NOW TV, we've pulled together some of what's being shown this month so you can mark it in your schedules.

While you're at it, Netflix also has a whole host of content with a strong Black lead and we've also compiled a list of films and documentaries to help educate yourself on racism and Black oppression.

But, for Black history specifically, here's what to watch – or catch up on – this month:

Sorry I Didn't Know

Watch on: ITV, 10.20pm, Sunday nights throughout October.

Jimmy Akingbola returns as the host of this comedy panel show, for a special five-part series throughout the month. He's joined by team leaders Judi Love and Chizzy Akudolu, as well as a host of special guests.

Dane Baptiste, James Acaster, Paul Chowdry, Kojo Anim, Sarah Pascoe and Stephen K Amos are among the names set to appear throughout the episodes, as each team goes head-to-head to test their knowledge and come out victorious.

Gemma John Lewis, from ITV Entertainment, has said that the show will "help to shine a light on Black people who have been overlooked or had their faces and stories brushed over in history. Through a mix of comedy and poignance, each episode delivers something that viewers may not have known before."

Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union

Watch on: Sky and NOW from October 1.

This three-part Sky documentary reflects on the journey of Barack Obama, America’s first Black president, across both his personal and political life.

Starting from his childhood and early life growing up, Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union delves into how his perspective was shaped as well as the influence that other Black leaders had on him.

The docu-series features interviews with close friends, colleagues and critics, as well as clips from Obama's speeches and news clips of his own interviews.

Ashley Banjo: Britain in Black and White

Watch on: ITV, October 19, 9pm.

One year on from Diversity's Black Lives Matter performance on Britain's Got Talent – which became one of the most-complained about moments in Ofcom history – Ashley Banjo will use his own experience as a launching pad to explore Britain's relationship with race.

He will open up about his own experiences of racism in the UK, as well as meeting with civil-rights trailblazers and those who criticise them in order to more deeply understand what it means to be a champion for civil rights.

Colin in Black and White

Watch on: Netflix, from October 29.

Ava DuVernay, creator of When They See Us, is back to bring this limited series based on the life of sports star and civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick.

The series will follow Kaepernick's story from a young boy who later grew up to become a celebrated NFL quarterback. His decision to sit, and then later kneel, during the US national anthem in 2016 sparked a conversation within the sport that soon went international.

Gotham actor Jaden Michael will star in the series as the young Colin, while Parks and Recreation's Nick Offerman and The West Wing star Mary-Louise Parker will also feature as Colin's adoptive parents Rick and Teresa. Kaepernick himself will narrate the story.

Charlene White: Empire's Child

Watch on: ITV, October 21, 9pm.

This documentary special will see ITV News presenter and Loose Women star Charlene White travel across both Britain and Jamaica on an investigation into her own heritage, exploring the relationship between the Empire and her family.

Executive Producer Andy Mundy-Castle said: "We are really proud of Charlene White: Empires Child, our first commission for ITV, which has been a collaborative process from start to finish. It's not often you get a real-time historical investigation unfold right before your eyes and we believe will be a genuine treat for the audience…

"We all know and love Charlene White so I hope people get to see her unfiltered on a deeply personal journey that truly speaks to British history."

Hitsville: The Making of Motown

Watch on: Sky and NOW from October 1.

Motown was born in Detroit in 1958, before moving to LA in the early 1970s. This documentary charts the most successful record label of all time as well as looking at its cultural impact.

Through archive footage and rare performances, Hitsville: The Making of Motown delves into the iconic history of this much-loved music as well as the backdrop against which it rose (the height of the civil rights movement).

will.i.am: The Blackprint

Watch on: ITV, October 14, 9pm.

The one-hour documentary will see the music producer, who was born and raised in LA before moving to the UK 20 years ago, exploring what it means to be Black and British while also comparing the experience to that of the USA.

will.i.am will meet with members of the Black community from across the country, from school children to trailblazers in technology.

This special programme promises "surprising, shocking and revealing moments throughout."

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Watch on: Sky and NOW.

An intimate portrait of Nobel prize-winner and novelist Toni Morrison, this Sky Arts special film is a celebration of her life and legacy.

Featuring a string of interviews with the likes of Hilton Als, Angela Davis, Fran Lebowitz, Walter Mosley, Sonia Sanchez and Oprah Winfrey, this is one not to be missed for fans of the legendary storyteller.

