Black Hills' (NYSE:BKH) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 5.0% on the 1st of December to $0.625, up from last year's comparable payment of $0.595. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 3.6%.

Black Hills' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Based on the last payment, Black Hills' earnings were much higher than the dividend, but it wasn't converting those earnings into cash flow. No cash flows could definitely make returning cash to shareholders difficult, or at least mean the balance sheet will come under pressure.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 11.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 56% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Black Hills Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.48 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.38. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.9% per annum over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, Black Hills' EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. Black Hills is struggling to find viable investments, so it is returning more to shareholders. This isn't necessarily bad, but we wouldn't expect rapid dividend growth in the future.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Black Hills' payments are rock solid. While Black Hills is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Black Hills (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

