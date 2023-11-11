Black Girls From the Hood Are the *Real* Trendsetters of Beauty

This is an open love letter to the Black girls who grew up in the hood. Black girls whose safe place was the beauty supply store aisles and nail salons. Black girls who lay their edges perfectly with a toothbrush. Black girls like Sexyy Red, Caresha and JT of the City Girls, Ice Spice, Glorilla, Jayda Cheaves, Dess Dior and more are the girls in which every little hood girl sees themselves.

Growing up in Memphis, Tennessee, I was obsessed with the "around the way girls" who effortlessly wore white eyeliner on their lids, juicy beauty supply store lip gloss and their hair styled in the latest trend. Because I grew up surrounded by love, I never realized that I grew up in the projects until I went to college because, despite our low economic status, making a dollar stretch for everyone in our neighborhood was an underrated skill. Never did I miss any beauty maintenance, nor did any of the girls I grew up with.

At any time, you could spot the fly girls on the streets with long acrylic nails, always decked in gems, charms and jewels with the flyest patterns. My sister, cousins, aunts and friends were heavily into gold rings on each of their fingers. In the late '90s and early '00s influenced by heavy rap culture girls such as Mia X, Trina, La Chat and Gangsta Boo, the women in my family and neighborhood could be seen sliding gold caps onto their teeth mixed with the heavy usage of black gel to get their finger waves and baby hairs just right.

As I aged, I became more aware of my personal aesthetics and noticed that from the projects to the runway, endless looks have been created and/or influenced by black women in the "hood" being stripped down and sold to the highest bidder to erase its origin. Ironically, what was once dismissed as 'ratchet' has been extensively appropriated by those who passively observe from a distance while subtly taking inspiration.

Wigs, the marked hair trend, brown lip liner combinations, red nails, and red lipstick were all pioneered and established by Black and Brown women. These elements have permeated pop culture, but unfortunately, our identities have often been misrepresented, and no reparations have been made.

In today's culture, these show-stopping hairstyles, nails, and makeup trends are seen as editorial or high fashion and renamed something more palatable when women from privileged backgrounds get a hold of them. These women are applauded immensely on social media for "breaking boundaries" when wearing box braids or wigs (where the lace is showing.) Do you understand the disconnect?

Ultimately, paying homage to the women of the hood goes beyond giving credit where credit is due. When you don't believe in someone's humanity, it is much easier to steal everything they've created.