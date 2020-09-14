A Black Girl’s Guide To Self-Care: My 12 Go-To Buys

Allow me to introduce myself: I'm Alexandra Polk, the new Associate Writer (specializing in deals!) for Refinery29's Shopping team — and, most importantly, a Black Girl for life (specializing in self-love!). It's an absolute thrill to meet you and confess all my juiciest shopping secrets, from cheap keeps to great finds and everything in between. But today, I'm kicking things off by sharing my favorite self-care buys for assuaging the everyday struggles of the modern Black Girl.



Sometimes it feels like your hair’s going to break off, your knees are going to crack off, and your brain is going to melt all at the same time. Why? Because you’ve been making yourself a low priority. Just being a Black Girl in 2020 is hard enough — so, instead of neglecting our bodies post daily stress-inducing demands, let's stop and take a moment to treat ourselves to some much-deserved nourishment. Join me ahead as I walk through my top silky, moisturizing, and shea-buttery goods that I swear by for soothing self-care treatments.



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

For When: You Think Your Knees Are Going To Crack Off



This whipped shea body butter comes from a black-owned Etsy shop and does wonders for my skin! I save my precious vanilla-lavender scented tub for those days that call for a little extra relaxation and peace of mind.



For When: You Want A Luxurious Experience For Your Sensitive Skin

This body wash is super popular for a reason. It’s multi-vitamins and essential oil blend makes my skin feel super nourished but still squeaky clean. A great buy for Black Girls who have sensitive skin like me but want to move on from a plain unscented bar of soap.



For When: It Feels Like Your Hair Is Going To Break Off

Silk and satin scarves are a staple in black hair care and these scrunchies should be too. This pack of three is spun with 100% silk and will help your hair get a grip (minus the breakage). Knowing my curls are out of the way and safely wrapped in silk always puts my mind at ease.



