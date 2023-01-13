Black Gen Z is reviving Project Pat and Memphis jookin’

It’s been nearly 24 years since Project Pat’s debut album Ghetty Green, but Black Gen Z TikTokers are making sure his legacy lives on.

Project Pat hails from Memphis, Tennessee, and he rose to prominence during the late 1990s and early 2000s. He is the older brother to Juicy J, the founder of the legendary rap group Three 6 Mafia. His voice influenced the aesthetic and growth of Southern hip-hop and has remained an important part of the culture.

In 2018, Cardi B sampled Pat’s Chickenhead to make Bickenhead for her debut album, Invasion of Privacy. Pat was also featured and credited with a sample on Drake’s 2021 song Knife Talk, which featured 21 Savage and Project Pat.

According to whosampled.com, Project Pat has been sampled over 500 times.

Recently, TikTokers began to bring Pat’s music back to prominence by dancing to “Take Da Charge,” a song from Project Pat’s 2002 album Layin’ da Smack Down.

The TikTok dance is called jookin’. It’s specific to the city of Memphis and synonymous with the music that comes from the city. The dance features pristine footwork, balance and smooth transitions. The dance has several names — such as G-Walk, buckin’ and tickin’.

Memphis and the surrounding areas are known for crunk music, and jookin’ is the way you dance to it.

Since 2019, crunk music — and Memphis music overall — has made its way back into the mainstream. Artists like Key Glock and the late Young Dolph were around before 2019, but Duke Deuce’s Crunk Ain’t Dead played a massive role in Memphis and its music making its way up the charts.

Today, artists like Glorilla, Moneybagg Yo and NLE Choppa all contribute to making Memphis music a nationwide staple. Glorilla currently has the No. 10 song on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop chart for her song “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi B.

Memphis music is having a moment, and Black TikTokers are celebrating it by revisiting the roots of the style.

