Black Friday at Walmart is about to look a little different — here’s how

Ready your wallet — Black Friday at Walmart is a go, both in-store and online. However, the event will look different than years past.

Walmart announced Wednesday that it is extending its Black Friday sale to three events in November to keep shoppers and workers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Although this year’s event looks different, our commitment to what our customers depend on us for – the absolute best prices of the season on hot gifts from top brands – hasn’t changed,” Scott McCall, executive vice president, said in a news release.

Each of Walmart’s “Black Friday Deals for Days” events will kick off online before continuing in-store, the company said. Shoppers will also be able to pick up online orders curbside.

Walmart will offer Black Friday-style discounts on items including electronics, toys, apparel, homeware and kitchenware.

Stores will open at 5 a.m. on in-store deal days to “provide a safer shopping experience.”

So when can you shop?

The first event launches at 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 4 at Walmart.com before shifting in-store on Nov. 7. Doors will open at 5 a.m. local time. New deals will be added online.

The second event will kick off online at 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 11, with the in-store event starting at 5 a.m. local time on Nov. 14, Walmart said.

The third and final event will launch at 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 25 before the in-store event starts Nov. 27 at 5 a.m. local time.

“We’ve been very thoughtful as we planned this year’s event,” McCall said. “By spreading deals out across multiple days and making our hottest deals available online, we expect the Black Friday experience in our stores will be safer and more manageable for both our customers and our associates.”

In an effort to keep customers and workers safe, shoppers will form a single file line outside the store and receive sanitized carts upon entry, the company said.

Walmart said it will also keep track of how many people are in-store to prevent crowding and promote social distancing.