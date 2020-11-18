Black Friday tech deals 2020: Early offers from Sky, Ring and Samsung

Whatever you're after, this is the best time to get it (The Independent)

Whether it’s Apple AirPods, a fitness tracker or a portable speaker, tech gadgets are often be found on loved ones’ Christmas lists, but for some of them, the prices aren’t so attractive.

But, Black Friday is nearly here, and it’s the best time of year to get a great deal on big-name brands such as Apple, Beats and Samsung.

What began as a one-day sale after Thanksgiving, quickly went on to span the whole weekend until the following Monday, also known as Cyber Monday, while now many retailers also offering pre-sales the week before.

Although one retailer has gone one (rather big) step further. Every year, Amazon’s deals tends to run for the longest period, and in 2019 it had deals available for two weeks, while this year it started its deals a month early. Other retailers known for their tech deals, including Virgin Media, Very, AO, John Lewis, Boots and Currys PC World, have already started their offers.

It’s easy to get lost in a sea of savings, which is why we're on hand to help you navigate the sale to find the biggest and best discounts on all things tech. We have separate guides on the best laptop deals, the best gaming deals and the best TV deals, but for all other tech, read on for the top offers.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or others, rest assured you’ll be able to tick off your shopping list with our help.

When is Black Friday 2020?

This year, Black Friday will take place on 27 November running across the weekend until Cyber Monday.

While most retailers run pre-sales the week before, Amazon started its sale a whole month early, and some other retailers including John Lewis, Currys PC World, O2, Boots, AO and Superdrug have already followed suit too.

We predict even more brands will start earlier this year too, in a bid to make up for lost revenue while shops are shut for the second time this year.

The best early tech Black Friday deals

Amazon Arlo Amazon floodlight and echo show 5 white: Was £339.98, now £264.99

Amazon

Improve your home security set-up with this bundle from amazon which includes its popular smart speaker, the Echo Show 5, and an Arlo floodlight camera. The light claims to illuminate up to 7m of your home, and is wireless so will be simple to install. Plus, the HDR camera can zoom up to 12 times and has a 160 degree view and 2k colour night vision for peace of mind. You simply connect to the wifi and control through Amazon Alexa on your Show 5 device.

The Show 5 won a spot in our review of the best smart speakers, with our technology critic, David Phelan, praising its performance. He said: “Of all Amazon’s Echo devices with screens, this one is the best balance of size and capability.”

“It is also superbly sized for use as a bedroom alarm clock and Amazon has installed a physical switch that slides a cover in front of the lens for absolute certainty of privacy,” he added."

Buy now

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Was £1,179, now £929, Samsung

Samsung

This year, Samsung’s Black Friday sale will begin from 18 November, with discounts across its smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and audio ranges. However, it has this smartphone deal available now for keen shoppers to snap up. From 16 to 30 November, you can save £250 on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, that our technology critic, David Phelan, reviewed when it launched.

“The big display is bright, sharp and very attractive. It has what’s called a variable refresh rate. A fast refresh rate means everything looks smooth and responsive, from scrolling menus to playing video. Battery life is good. Mostly there will be plenty of charge left but the combination of the big, detailed screen and fast processor could mean a heavy-use day will see it pretty depleted by the end, though it’s still unlikely to run out,” he said.

Buy now

Sky TV and broadband packages

Sky

Sky has kicked off its Black Friday event early, slashing its prices across its TV, broadband and mobile packages.

If all this time at home means you’re reconsidering your current tech set-up, turn to the provider’s 18-month superfast broadband and Sky TV package, which is currently on offer for £39 a month, a whopping 40 per cent saving on the usual £67 a month price.

Perhaps its the latest iPhone 12 you’re after, thanks to Sky’s deals, you can get your hands on it from as low as £28 per month with no initial fee. All you need to do is decide which colour you prefer. There are plenty of other discounts to take advantage of, which will make sure Christmas is an entertainment-filled one.

Buy now

Fujifilm X-A5 Mirrorless Digital Camera: Was £449, now £359.90, Amazon

Fujifilm

For any avid photographers, snap up this bargain while there’s 33 per cent off. The brand was previously featured in our review of the best compact cameras.

Features include 17 built-in filters to save editing time, a monitor that can rotate 180 degrees and a 24.2 megapixel sensor for high quality photos every shot. It also comes with a body cap, plug adapter, USB cable and shoulder strap for shooting on the go.

Buy now

Google Nest mini 2nd generation: Was £49, now £24, Tesco

Google

This Google smart speaker and digital assistant works using voice control and allows you to play music from streaming platforms such as Spotify and YouTube Music.

You can also check the weather, your diary, set reminders and hear the news whenever you ask. It supports up to six users and is compatible with smart devices and other Google Nest products. At this price, snap it up fast.

Buy now

HUAWEI P30 Lite 256 GB 6.15in FHD Dewdrop Display Smartphone: Was £299.99, now £217.50, Amazon

Huawei

If you're looking for a new smartphone, don’t miss out on this bargain Huawei model with 43 per cent off.

Perfect for picture taking, its features include 120 degree ultra wide angle lens, 246GB of RAM to store music, photos, videos and apps and a stylish 3D curved glass design. The more recent HUAWEI P40 previously appeared in our review of the best phones of 2020.

Buy now

Virgin Media broadband packages

Virgin Media

The retailer has started its sale early, offering what it claims to be its lowest ever Black Friday prices. Available until 30 November, it’s offering savings on TV and broadband bundles, broadband-only packages and mobile phone handsets.

Its 18-month M100 Fire Broadband package is currently on offer for just £24.99 a month, with a 108 Mbps average download speed. It’s the most basic package but is ideal for binging your favourite shows. It usually costs £44 a month.

On the other end of the spectrum, its M500 Fibre Broadband package costs £42.99 a month, a £20 saving, with a 516 Mbps average download speed that is ideal for gamers. There’s plenty of other packages to choose from, so we’d snap up this offer now.

Buy now

Fujifilm Instax Mini 70 Camera with 10 pack of paper: Was £109.99, now £88.99, Very

Instax

We bet these cameras are on plenty of Christmas lists this year, and for good reason. They are perfect for capturing memories, instantly printing mini pictures in true retro style. This model has selfie, macro and landscape modes, with a timer, flash and mirror built-in, helping you get the perfect shot. When we can finally enjoy spending time with larger groups of family and friends again, you’ll want this to hand. We love the gold colourway, but it’s also available in black, blue and red.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy watch active 40 mm – rose gold: Was £199, now £129, Amazon

Samsung

This smartwatch will really push you forward by tracking and automatically storing every walk, run and cycle, automatically recognising when you’re working out. Connect it to your device to receive messages and calendar notification, and select music to listen to via wireless earphones. With a range of interchangeable straps you can pick the perfect colour to compliment your outfit. We reviewed the similar Samsung Galaxy watch 3 in our round-up of the best smartwatches of 2020, with our tester liking the bright, colourful display.

Buy now

Virgin Media TV and broadband packages

Virgin Media

The brand’s Big Bundle features M100 Fibre Broadband with an average download speed of 108Mbps, a Virgin TV V6 box with 112 channels and a range of streaming services including Netflix and Amazon Prime, and a phone line which comes with voicemail.

Usually costing £62 a month, this 18 month contract is on sale for just £28.99 a month, in what Virgin claims is its lowest ever price for the bundle.

Sports fans should look to the Ultimate Oomph Bundle, with over 250 TV channels including some from Sky Sports, BT Sport 4K and Sky Cinema. It comes with two Virgin Media V6 boxes, meaning you can enjoy TV from multiple rooms.

This, along with ultrafast M500 Fibre broadband, a phone line and endless mobile data, calls and texts with a “truly unlimited” SIM card makes this a whopper of a package. It usually costs £139 a month but is currently down to £77.99 a month for 18 months.

Buy now

BeatsX In-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones: Was £89, now £39, AO

AO

Save £49 on this pair of headphones that are great for using while you’re on the go, whether you're doing the food shopping or going for a run. Features include an eight hour battery life and 10 minutes of charging can provide three hours worth of power. You can also use voice control via Siri to change the volume or playback sounds.

Buy now

Talk Talk broadband and TV deals

Talk Talk

Talk Talk has started its Black Friday sale with a range of deals across broadband and TV. Standouts include the Fibre 65 broadband package, its mid-level speed that is ideal for fast streaming and gaming, which is free for the first three months then just £26 a month, saving you £78 in total. It’s a 24 month contract, but there’s no set-up fee or mid-contract price rises. The entry-level Fibre 35 package is just £23.50 a month with the first three months free too.

If you’re looking for a broadband and TV package, its Fibre 35 with Talk Talk TV deal gives you the first three months of broadband for free and costs just £27.50 a month after that, with more than 80 Freeview channels to enjoy. You can access Prime Video, Netflix and Now TV via the Talk Talk box too.

Buy now

Anker Wireless Charger: Was £18.99, now £14.99, Amazon

Anker

This charging plate is an easy way to top up your devices if you’ve misplaced your cables.

It has a sleep-friendly LED light that can help you see the charging status of your device without distracting you from dozing off and it claims to be able to charge through protective cases that are up to 5mm thick. The brand also previously appeared in our guide to the best portable chargers.

Buy now

Ring alarm five-piece starter kit: Was £249, now £169, Very

Ring

This five-piece set from the Amazon-owned brand equips you with everything you need to set up a smart alarm system at home. All you need to do is plug in the base station, connect all of the components and set up the Ring app, and you’ll be able to control your Ring alarm at all times.

The system claims to be pet friendly, so won’t unnecessarily alert you if your furry friends are walking around, but for any other movement, you can get real-time notifications to your phone whether you’re out and about or still inside.

Buy now

Apple AirPods: Apple AirPods with charging case: Was £159, now £124.49, Amazon

Apple

Enjoy an impressive 22 per cent off the second generation AirPods in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale. David Phelan, our technology critic, rated these highly in his IndyBest review of the best wireless earbuds, saying: “Apple’s distinctive earbuds have been massively successful since they first launched and they remain even now some of the very lightest in-ears you can find.

“The design is unchanged since day one, but improved electronics inside mean that you can say, ‘Hey, Siri’ to invoke the virtual assistant without even touching the earbuds,” he added.

He also rated the pro version of the AirPods which are on sale too, down from £249 to £209, but still commended the standard AirPods for their sound quality: “The fit is slightly different from the pro – there’s no silicone ear tip – and there’s no noise-cancelling. Even so, audio quality is very good, as is call quality, which works even if you only use one earbud.”

Buy now

Fitbit Versa 2: Was £199.99, now £169.99, Amazon

Fitbit

Our technology critic, David Phelan, rated this model highly in his IndyBest review of the best smartwatches of 2020, for it’s versatility and accuracy when tracking activity.

“Its operating software is straightforward and easy to use and there are lots of advanced fitness features, such as sophisticated sleep tracking which helps you understand how you’re sleeping thanks to a nightly sleep rating. It can do this because the battery life is enough to last up to five days so there’s time to recharge it.”

He particularly recommends it for Android users, adding: “This Versa has Alexa built-in: press and hold the side button to ask it questions, set a timer or start a workout. This is a very effective tracker, especially for monitoring."

Buy now

Beats by Dr Dre solo 3 wireless headphones – Beats club collection: Was £179, now £128, Very

Beats

Headphones are a great way to drown out any background noise while working from home, as well as offering an outlet to listen to your favourite albums, podcasts and audiobooks without disturbing other people. Beats is renowned for its on-ear cans as well as its earbuds, and you can save £51 on this pair.

These wireless headphones are available in a range of colours, with sculpted cups designed to be worn for long periods of time, noise isolating technology to block out background sound and a built-in microphone that can be used to make and receive calls. They are also designed to sync up seamlessly to Apple devices – simply turn them on and hold them near your iPhone then connect simultaneously to your smartwatch or iPad.

Buy now

J JBLXtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Rechargeable Battery: Was £279, now £168, Very

JBL

Save more than £100 on this speaker from JBL, a brand that features in our review of the best Bluetooth speakers. With a huge 15 hour battery live, the portable device is waterproof and can wirelessly connect to up to two smartphones or tablets, allowing you to take it in turns to be DJ. It even features a bottle opener, so will come in handy for gatherings with friends when we can finally socialise again.

Buy now

Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless Headphone with Alexa Built-In: Was £299, now £177, Amazon

Sennheiser

Drown out distracting noises and enjoy your favourite tunes and podcasts with this pair of noise cancelling headphones They will also come in handy when you’re on a zoom call and don’t want to be interrupted by a boiling kettle.

Features include 30 hours of battery life on one charge, touch pad control on the right ear cup and smart sensors that detect when you’re wearing them and playing or pausing music. It also has built in Alexa which allows you to find out the weather, news, get information and play your music using voice control.

Buy now

The tech Black Friday deals to expect

Amazon had a great offering in 2019. Some of the best included an Apple iPhone XS (64GB) in silver that was £999 but came down to £699, this Samsung Galaxy S10 128 GB that was £799 but was reduced to £549 and this Sony RX100 IV Advanced Compact Premium Camera with 1.0-Type Sensor, 24-70 mm F1.8-2.8 Zeiss Lens, 4K Movie that was £1,000 but was slashed to just £439.

These Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones also saw big savings from £250 to £177.99.

Argos too had plenty of choices, such as these Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case that were £199 but dropped to £169 and this iPad 2019 7th Gen 10.2in Wi-Fi 128GB which was reduced from £449 to £409.

Last year Currys PC World reduced a BOSE SoundTouch 10 Wireless Smart Sound Multi-Room Speaker from £89.99 to £69.01, this Google Nest Mini from £49 to £29 and a Samsung Harman/Kardon HW-Q60R 5.1 Wireless Sound Bar came down from £599 to £349.

How to get the best Black Friday tech deals?

Many brands begin unveiling their deals the week before the Black Friday, which customers can get priority access to by signing up to newsletters.

As tech gadgets tend to make popular Christmas presents, write a shopping list of what you’re looking for and stick to it, to not only stay within budget but to avoid impulse purchases you may later regret.

Don’t just shop with one brand either, retailers often offer competitive deals on tech products and brands such as Apple, who are known for not participating much in Black Friday, can often be found with big savings at places such as Amazon, Currys and John Lewis & Partners.

Here at IndyBest, our team will also be handpicking the biggest discounts through the Black Friday sale, so ensure you check back regularly for updates for what’s on offer.

How long will the discounts last?

While Black Friday itself is Friday 27 November, it runs through to Cyber Monday on 30 November, which typically marks the end of most of the deals.

For the majority of tech retailers and brands, we’re expecting them to begin their pre-sales in mid-November. So check back here as we will be adding the best deals as soon as they begin.

