Black Friday tech deals 2020: Offers from Sky, Samsung and Ring

The big shopping bonanza, Black Friday, is finally upon us with big savings to be had.

Whether it’s the new iPhone 12, Apple AirPods, smart speakers or a tablet, techy gadgets make great gifts either for your loved ones or yourself.

These can be expensive items, but now is the perfect time to bag the best deals across big-name brands, such as Apple, Dyson and Samsung, as well as at the leading retailers, including John Lewis & Partners, Currys PC World, Argos, Amazon and even Aldi.

It’s easy to get lost in a sea of savings, which is why we’re doing the hard work for you and have compiled separate guides on the best laptop deals, the best gaming deals and the best TV deals, updating them throughout the shopping bonanza.

The best Black Friday tech deals

Now TV Broadband Superfibre package: Was £28 a month, now £24 a month, Now TV

Now TV

Now TV is offering its Now Broadband superfibre package for its “lowest ever price” of just £24 a month for 12 months. Its fastest internet speed of 63 Mps gets you unlimited downloads, plus unlimited calls from the included line rental at less than £30. Plus, there’s no activation fee.

Sky is offering its superfast broadband for £25 a month for 18 months with a set-up fee of £19.95 at a speed of 59Mps, so its sister brand, Now TV’s deal is far more impressive.

If you don’t need super fast internet for streaming or gaming, you can get the brand’s 11Mpbs internet package for just £18 a month for 12 months. Or, for just £22 a month, you could opt for its mid-level broadband speed package of 36Mpbs and get a year’s subscription to Now TV’s Entertainment Pass, along with the free line rental.

Sonos move smart speaker with Alexa built-in: Was £399, now £299, Amazon

Sonos

Amazon is slashing the prices of its big-ticket prices and this is no different. Featuring in our review of the best smart speakers, The Independent’s technology critic David Phelan said: “the audio it makes is superbly powerful with a wide stereo soundstage and strong vocals”, before praising its portability. It also has Alexa built-in, so you can instantly get the latest news, weather and more by just using your voice.

Echo Show 8: Was £119.99, now £59.99, Amazon

Amazon

Save £60 on this Amazon Echo Show smart speaker, which has a 5.5in smart display with Alexa on hand to help. You can call friends or family with compatible Echo devices and/or the Alexa app, and watch films and TV and listen to audiobooks or the radio. You can also use it as an alarm clock and to help you manage your schedule for the day. If this one’s a bit out of your budget, there’s also currently a deal on the Echo Show 5 (down from £79.99 to £39.99). The Echo Show made it into our 2020 best smart speakers review, with our tester commenting: “The screen is useful for visual indications of everything from the weather to sports results."

GoPro Hero8 camera bundle: Was £379, now £299.99, Very

Very

Whether you’re planning your next adventure, or simply looking to upgrade your kit, make sure you’re capturing the very best moments and remembering them forever with this GoPro. Not only does it come with the Hero8 action camera, but also a head strap, 32GB memory card and a spare battery, all for £299.99. The camera itself is waterproof down to 33ft and has stabilisation technology to make sure your picture is clear as day. Make a budding cinematographer very happy this Christmas.

Garmin Venu, light sand and rose gold: Was £329, now £229, Currys PC World

Garmin

Save an unmissable £100 on this smart watch in a chic light sand and rose gold colour. Receive smartphone notifications, make contactless payments and track health and fitness all from your wrist. It has a battery life of up to five days, options to switch up the strap and download new faces from the Garmin Connect store, bluetooth connectivity for music on the go and ability to view workout videos, so ensure you don’t miss out on this Black Friday deal from Currys.

Hive active heating thermostat: Was £179, now £121.99, Amazon

Hive

There’s a decent £57 to be saved on this Hive thermostat, which conveniently doesn't need any installation. You can set up to six daily time schedules, and boost heating for up to six hours. There’s also a holiday mode to ensure you come home to toasty rooms if you’ve been away, and automatic pipe protection which claims to keep your pipes freezing. We’ve not tested this thermostat out, but Hive’s bulbs feature in our best smart lights guide for 2020, which mentions the “Hive ecosystem” – including bulbs, this thermostat of course, smart plugs, motion sensors and more.

Samsung Galaxy buds live: Was £179, now £105, Amazon

Samsung

We could all do with a bit of noise-cancelling technology, especially while working from home, and this pair of headphones is said to rival Apple’s AirPods Pro. These are the sequel to the Samsung Galaxy Buds+, which we put head to head with Apple’s latest pair. In the review, our technology critic said they had the edge on their competitor “in terms of a secure but comfortable fit” and the “battery life is much better for the earbuds alone and this could easily be a deal-breaker for many”. We think these would make a great gift this Christmas, and with 40 per cent off now’s the time to tick it off you list.

Anker Power Bank, PowerCore Essential 20000 Portable Charger: Was £34.99, now £19.99, Amazon

Amazon

Save £15 on this high capacity portable charger, that can provide five charges for iPhone XS, almost five full charges for Samsung Galaxy S10 and over two and a half charges for iPad mini 5. The twin USB ports also allow you to charge two devices at the same time. Also included in the price along with the power bank is a micro USB cable, a travel pouch and an 18-month warranty. If that wasn't enough to convince you, Anker's powerbanks featured not once but twice in our round-up of the best portable chargers, so we can testify to its reliability.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro 64GB: Save £406, Vodafone

Apple

For Black Friday, Vodafone is slashing its prices on its range of smartphones, with big-name brands such as Samsung and Apple included. This iPhone 11 Pro 24-month contract has been reduced from £69 a month with £99 upfront cost to £55 a month with £29 upfront cost. However it’s only available online until 26 November, so move quick to score yourself a hefty saving.

The phone has a super retina display in a 5.8in or 6.5in screen promising 4K video and image quality and a long-life battery. The larger Apple iPhone 11 pro max model was the best buy in our review of the best smartphones of 2020. Our technology critic said: "Where some earlier iPhones had average battery life, here, it’s epic – it lasts a full day and more with ease. It’s exceptionally intuitive to use, and highly enjoyable."

Philips Hue white and colour ambience starter kit: Was £149.99, now £89.99, Amazon

Amazon

This is quite the discount for such a high-quality piece of kit. The Independent’s technology critic David Phelan rated this pack so highly that it took the hot spot in our review of the best smart lights.

Phelan said: “Philips knows pretty much all there is to know about lighting, including and how to illuminate a room in different colours or adapt to different situations.” Compatible with the Hue app, Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant, you won’t even need to leave your seat to create ambience. You can even sync these with music, films and games for a truly immersive experience. A perfect kit for anyone looking to make their first steps into creating a smarter home.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen): Was £39.99, now £18.99, Amazon

Amazon

Amazon has slashed the price of its popular smart speaker by more than 50 per cent, and at less than £20, this is the time to buy. It impressed our reviewer in our round-up of the best smart speakers. They said: “It can do all the Alexa-related stuff of the most advanced speakers such as answering questions, turning smart home gadgets on or off, and so on. Radio, podcasts and audio books all sound good, with clear vocals. Echo devices can make audio calls to one another and these work well, too.” The latest fourth generation Echo Dot is also on sale, reduced from £49.99 to £28.99. This is one of the hottest products during the Black Friday event, so add one to your basket quick.

Sky Big Bundle (TV): Was £106, now £66.50, Sky

Sky

If lockdown’s given you a little more time to enjoy TV, you might want to consider the Big Bundle from Sky. For 18 months, you can enjoy £39.50 a month off the complete Sky TV package, which includes Sky Sport, Sky Cinema and Netflix as well as Kids, in HD, Ultra HD and Multiscreen. There are other bundle options too, for example, Sky TV and Sky Sports for £40 (was £60) a month or Sky TV and Sky Cinema for £34.50 (was £49) a month – or build your own package to suit.

Apple iPhone 12: Save £180, O2

O2

Get this iPhone 12, as part of O2’s unlimited data bundle with an £80 upfront fee, and you can pay as little as £50 per month for 36 months and benefit from a range of extras, including six months of Deliveroo Plus, a 12-month Disney+ subscription and Apple TV+ for the year. If you don’t think you need unlimited data, there is also 3GB, 5GB, 15GB and 90GB, which will make the price even cheaper.

The phone itself is 5G enabled, so you will be ready for the next generation of fast download speeds, while the HDR display provides a crisp image of all your video streaming needs and the super sharp camera lenses may just transform your photography skills. If you need to upgrade your mobile, this is the device to do it with.

Amazon Fire TV stick: Was £39.99, now £24.99, Amazon

Amazon

Save an impressive 38 per cent on Amazon’s popular Fire TV stick, which landed a spot in our review of the best TV streaming devices. We’re all watching far more TV right now, so there’s no better time to improve our set-up.

David Phelan, our technology critic, said: "The Fire TV Stick is a tiny gizmo that plugs into the HDMI socket on the TV (though you also need to plug the cable into the mains). As well as access to a huge library of movies and TV shows you can rent and buy – including some in 4K – there’s access to apps like Netflix, Prime Video, BBC iPlayer and, most recently, Apple TV.

“It’s easy to use, including a remote control with a microphone so you can tell the box what to do. It’s a Bluetooth remote so you don’t need line of sight to the Stick, and it can hide away out of sight round the back of your TV,” he added.

Google Pixel 4s 4G: Save £570, Vodafone

Google

This 24-month deal gives you unlimited minutes and texts with a huge 100GB of data for just £23 a month (down from £43 a month) and a £9 upfront cost (down from £99). Its features include a camera with HDR+ night sight and portrait modes for stunning pictures, a fast charging battery that it claims to last up to 24 hours and built-in Google Assistant. Move fast to avoid disappointment as the deal ends on 26 November.

Bose SoundLink Over-Ear Wireless Headphones: Was £199.95, now £119.95, Argos

Bose

Bose headphones don’t come cheap, so you’d better move quick to bag a bargain. The brand has also appeared in our review of the best wireless headphones of 2020. Promising a wireless range up to 10 metres, with a built-in microphone system that allows for clear calls even in noisy environments. The soft ear cushions will sit around the ears so they can be worn for hours and you can connect to all your devices via bluetooth.

Roku streaming stick+: Was £59.99, now £34, Amazon

Roku

If lockdown made you realise you needed to upgrade your streaming service game, this is the one for you. Included within our round-up of the best streaming sticks, our tester noted that the “interface is straightforward and works smoothly".

Enjoy live TV, or stream from one of the many channels – everything from Netflix and Disney+ to its dedicated horror or sci-fi station are available at your fingertips. If you’re looking to spend a little less, Roku express is a cheaper alternative (was £29.99, now £17.98) as is Roku premiere (was £39.99, now £27) both excellent options.

Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera: Was £110, Now £79, John Lewis & Partners

John Lewis

Make sure your home is safe with this security camera, which allows you to check in from via your phone, so you always can rest easy no matter where you are. It scans for motions and sound and will send you an activity alert directly to your phone. The Google nest range featured four times in our round-up of the best home security systems and now, with £31 off, this is a deal not to be missed out on.

Amazon Fire TV cube: Was £109.99, now £69.99, Amazon

Amazon

If all this time at home has made you realise you need to improve your home entertainment set-up then we’ve found what’s been missing in your life. Featuring in our review of the best streaming devices, our technology critic, David Phelan said it “does everything the other Fire models here can but adds extra features. For a start, there are eight microphones so you don’t need to use the remote to control it, just say, ‘Alexa, play Modern Love,’ for instance.”

You can stream all your favourites from Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, ITV Hub, All 4, Disney+, Apple TV and more. The perfect addition to your home in time for Christmas.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet, 8" HD display: Was £139.99, now £84.99, Amazon

Amazon

If you're looking for the perfect Christmas gift for your little one, snap up this kid-friendly device while it currently has a huge 39 per cent off. You can stream content via wifi or download games and books for enjoyment on the go, and it includes a one year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which allows access to apps, games, videos, books and audiobooks, from the likes of Disney, Nickelodeon and Sesame Street. It has also featured in our review of the best kids’ tablets of 2020. “The 8in display makes more of a difference than you might think, while still keeping the overall size highly portable. Battery life and storage (32GB) are also noticeable steps up from the 7in model,” our technology critic said.

Samsung galaxy watch 42mm: Was £259, now £159, Samsung

Samsung

The dapper-looking Galaxy watch is equipped with comprehensive sleep, heart and fitness trackers. It also has a plentiful three-day battery life and a helpful low-power mode for when you are running low. We reviewed a similar model in our round-up of the best smart watches.

Samsung galaxy note 20 ultra 5G: Was £1,179, now £929, Samsung

Samsung

Until 30 November, you can save £250 on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, that our technology critic, David Phelan, reviewed when it launched. “The big display is bright, sharp and very attractive. It has what’s called a variable refresh rate. A fast refresh rate means everything looks smooth and responsive, from scrolling menus to playing video. Battery life is good. Mostly there will be plenty of charge left but the combination of the big, detailed screen and fast processor could mean a heavy-use day will see it pretty depleted by the end, though it’s still unlikely to run out,” he said.

Beats by Dr Dre Solo Pro Wireless Noise-Cancelling On-Ear Headphones: Was £269, now £159, Very

Beats

Save £100 on these popular Beats by Dr Dre on-ear headphones that are sure to make a great gift. They feature two different listening modes: transparency and active noise cancelling. The former allows you to stay in touch with your surroundings, while the latter gives you totally completely sound.

Available in a range of colours including grey, black and red, the Bluetooth technology claims to have a great range with few dropouts, allowing for an uninterrupted experience. The microphone targets your voice and filters out any noise while you’re on the move, and the headphones switch off automatically when folded. A clever pair of cans to add to your Christmas list.

Sky TV and broadband packages

Sky

Sky has slashed prices across its TV, broadband and mobile packages. If all this time at home means you’re reconsidering your current tech set-up, turn to the provider’s 18-month superfast broadband and Sky TV package, which is currently on offer for £39 a month, a whopping 40 per cent saving on the usual £67 a month price.

Perhaps its the latest iPhone 12 you’re after, thanks to Sky’s deals, you can get your hands on it from as low as £28 per month with no initial fee. All you need to do is decide which colour you prefer. There are plenty of other discounts to take advantage of, which will make sure Christmas is an entertainment-filled one.

Samsung galaxy S20: Save £400, O2

O2

Another whopping deal from O2 is this Samsung galaxy s20. Until 2 December, you can save a massive £400 – simply pay a £50 upfront fee and your monthly contract will cost less than £45 per month. In return, you will have unlimited data, minutes and texts, as well as the six months of Deliveroo Plus, and up to 12 months of Disney+.

Google Nest mini 2nd generation: Was £49, now £19, John Lewis & Partners

Google

This Google smart speaker and digital assistant works using voice control and allows you to play music from streaming platforms such as Spotify and YouTube Music. You can also check the weather, your diary, set reminders and hear the news whenever you ask. It supports up to six users and is compatible with smart devices and other Google Nest products. At this price, snap it up fast.

HUAWEI P30 Lite 256 GB 6.15in FHD Dewdrop Display Smartphone: Was £299.99, now £199.99, Amazon

Huawei

If you're looking for a new smartphone, don’t miss out on this bargain Huawei model with 33 per cent off. Perfect for picture taking, its features include 120-degree ultra wide angle lens, 246GB of RAM to store music, photos, videos and apps and a stylish 3D curved glass design. The more recent HUAWEI P40 previously appeared in our review of the best phones of 2020.

Virgin Media broadband packages

Virgin Media

Available until 30 November, Virgin is offering savings on TV and broadband bundles, broadband-only packages and mobile phone handsets. Its 18-month M100 Fire Broadband package is currently on offer for just £24.99 a month, with a 108 Mbps average download speed. It’s the most basic package but is ideal for binging your favourite shows. It usually costs £44 a month.

On the other end of the spectrum, its M500 Fibre Broadband package costs £42.99 a month, a £20 saving, with a 516 Mbps average download speed that is ideal for gamers. There’s plenty of other packages to choose from, so we’d snap up this offer now.

Virgin Media TV and broadband packages

Virgin Media

The brand’s Big Bundle features M100 Fibre Broadband with an average download speed of 108Mbps, a Virgin TV V6 box with 112 channels and a range of streaming services including Netflix and Amazon Prime, and a phone line which comes with voicemail. Usually costing £62 a month, this 18 month contract is on sale for just £28.99 a month, in what Virgin claims is its lowest ever price for the bundle.

Sports fans should look to the Ultimate Oomph Bundle, with over 250 TV channels including some from Sky Sports, BT Sport 4K and Sky Cinema. It comes with two Virgin Media V6 boxes, meaning you can enjoy TV from multiple rooms. This, along with ultrafast M500 Fibre broadband, a phone line and endless mobile data, calls and texts with a “truly unlimited” SIM card makes this a whopper of a package. It usually costs £139 a month but is currently down to £77.99 a month for 18 months.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-Inch 32 GB Wi-Fi – black: Was £199, now £159, Amazon

IndyBest

This is a versatile tablet for the whole family to enjoy. Dolby Atmos surround sound makes it great for watching movies or TV shows, and with up to 13 hours internet usage time over wifi, it’s great for taking out and about. A truly child-friendly tablet, the click of a button takes you to kids home mode.

BeatsX In-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones: Was £59, now £39, AO

AO

Save £20 on this pair of headphones that are great for using while you’re on the go, whether you're doing the food shopping or going for a run. Features include an eight hour battery life and 10 minutes of charging can provide three hours worth of power. You can also use voice control via Siri to change the volume or playback sounds.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay P6 Portable Splash-Resistant Bluetooth Speaker: Was £279, now £229, John Lewis & Partners

Bang & Olufsen

Save £50 on this sleek looking portable device, which won a spot in our review of the best Bluetooth speakers. Our technology critic, David Phelan, said: "The P6 has dazzlingly good looks in its anodised aluminium casing and leather strap and is a joy to use. It also has great audio.”

“The bass is bigger than might be expected but the overall sound is clean, detailed and very enjoyable. Vocals are precise and sharp while mid-tones are clear and easily audible,” he added. For such a small device, the 16 hour battery life is impressive. We think this “natural” colour way would look great wherever you place it.

Talk Talk broadband and TV deals

Talk Talk

Talk Talk’s deals include the Fibre 65 broadband package, offering its mid-level speed that is ideal for fast streaming and gaming, which is free for the first three months then just £26 a month, saving you £78 in total. It’s a 24 month contract, but there’s no set-up fee or mid-contract price rises. The entry-level Fibre 35 package is just £23.50 a month with the first three months free too.

If you’re looking for a broadband and TV package, its Fibre 35 with Talk Talk TV deal gives you the first three months of broadband for free and costs just £27.50 a month after that, with more than 80 Freeview channels to enjoy. You can access Prime Video, Netflix and Now TV via the Talk Talk box too.

Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Sport Headphones with Mic/Remote, Black: Was £219, now £159, John Lewis & Partners

Powerbeats

We all need an extra boost when it comes to working out during the winter months, and these totally wireless earphones by Beats should do the trick. Not only is the fit adjustable and more secure with the ear hooks, these are also designed to be sweat and water resistant so you can exercise to your heart’s content with a podcast or playlist on full blast.

They won a spot in our review of the best running headphones, where our tester said: “You could hang upside down in aerial yoga with these on and they wouldn’t even budge. They’re comfortable enough to wear all day long – and with a nine-hour battery life, you could definitely do that." With no wires to get in the way of your workout, they seem like a winner. They are available in a range of unusual colours too, from spring yellow to moss green.

Ring alarm five-piece starter kit: Was £249, now £169, Very

Ring

This five-piece set from the Amazon-owned brand equips you with everything you need to set up a smart alarm system at home. All you need to do is plug in the base station, connect all of the components and set up the Ring app, and you’ll be able to control your Ring alarm at all times.

The system claims to be pet friendly, so won’t unnecessarily alert you if your furry friends are walking around, but for any other movement, you can get real-time notifications to your phone whether you’re out and about or still inside.

Apple AirPods: Apple AirPods with charging case: Was £159, now £124.49, Amazon

Apple

Enjoy an impressive 22 per cent off the second generation AirPods in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale. David Phelan, our technology critic, rated these highly in his IndyBest review of the best wireless earbuds, saying: “Apple’s distinctive earbuds have been massively successful since they first launched and they remain even now some of the very lightest in-ears you can find.

“The design is unchanged since day one, but improved electronics inside mean that you can say, ‘Hey, Siri’ to invoke the virtual assistant without even touching the earbuds,” he added.

He also rated the pro version of the AirPods which are on sale too, down from £249 to £199, but still commended the standard AirPods for their sound quality: “The fit is slightly different from the pro – there’s no silicone ear tip – and there’s no noise-cancelling. Even so, audio quality is very good, as is call quality, which works even if you only use one earbud.”

Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II Digital Camera Body: Was £1199, now £929, WEX Photo Video

Olympus

Fitbit Versa 2: Was £199.99, now £129.99, Amazon

Fitbit

Our technology critic, David Phelan, rated this model highly in his IndyBest review of the best smartwatches of 2020, for its versatility and accuracy when tracking activity.

“Its operating software is straightforward and easy to use and there are lots of advanced fitness features, such as sophisticated sleep tracking which helps you understand how you’re sleeping thanks to a nightly sleep rating. It can do this because the battery life is enough to last up to five days so there’s time to recharge it.” He particularly recommends it for Android users, adding: “This Versa has Alexa built-in: press and hold the side button to ask it questions, set a timer or start a workout. This is a very effective tracker, especially for monitoring."

JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Rechargeable Battery: Was £279, now £149, Very

JBL

Save more than £121 on this speaker from JBL, a brand that features in our review of the best Bluetooth speakers. With a huge 15 hour battery live, the portable device is waterproof and can wirelessly connect to up to two smartphones or tablets, allowing you to take it in turns to be DJ. It even features a bottle opener, so will come in handy for gatherings with friends when we can finally socialise again.

