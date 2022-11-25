Black Friday store hours: What time Target, Walmart, Costco, Sam's Club, Best Buy and more open

Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
·3 min read

One of America's favorite unofficial holidays is back – it's time for Black Friday shopping.

Even though numerous retailers have been advertising Black Friday deals throughout November – in-person or online – for some, nothing beats the thrill of hitting the mall or stores just hours after a Thanksgiving dinner.

But in recent years, retailers have scaled back from opening their doors on the evening or late-hours of Thanksgiving, giving their employees the chance to enjoy the holiday with their friends and family. Now, most companies open up early Friday morning.

Still, it's expected to be a record-breaking year for the weekend shopping; an estimated 166.3 million people are planning to shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday, 114.9 million of which plan to shop on Black Friday, the National Retail Federation projects.

So if you're trying to get your hands on and splurge on the latest tech gadgets or your next winter outfit before someone else gets to it, here is when retailers will open for Black Friday (open times may vary nationwide, check your local locations to confirm store hours):

Black Friday 2022 deals: Score 135+ Black Friday deals before they sell out

How do you save money on theme park tickets? Black Friday deals and other sales to snag

Turkey to-go: Restaurants with takeout Thanksgiving dinner include Bob Evans, Cracker Barrel, more

Athleta

Hours vary by location.

Banana Republic

Hours vary by location.

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's

5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bath & Body Works

Open 6 a.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond

6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Belk

7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Best Buy

5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Big Lots

6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Costco

9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

CVS

Regular store hours (8 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Dick's Sporting Goods

6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Gap

Varies.

H&M

Varies, openings ranging from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Home Depot

Open 6 a.m.

HomeGoods

Open 7 a.m.

Homesense

Open 7 a.m.

Ikea

Regular store hours (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

JC Penny

Open 5 a.m.

Kay Jewelers

8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kohl's

Open 5 a.m.

Lowe's

Normal store hours (6 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Macy's

6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Marshalls

Open 7 a.m.

Shoppers queue up in front of Victoria's Secret on Black Friday, in Dartmouth, Mass., in 2016.
Michaels

7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Nordstrom

9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Office Depot

Regular store hours, varies.

Old Navy

Varies.

Petco

Varies.

PetSmart

7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sam's Club

Normal club hours (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Sephora

Varies.

Sierra

Open 7 a.m.

Staples

Open 9 a.m. in most locations.

Target

Open 7 a.m.

TJ Maxx

Open 7 a.m.

Ulta

6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Victoria's Secret

Varies, openings ranging from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Walgreens

Regular store hours, varies.

Walmart

Stores will open at normal hours (6 a.m. to 11 p.m.)

Zales

8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

