Black Friday: Save up to 50% off men's styles at Nike

It’s not often Nike has a clearance event featuring hundreds of items available at a discounted price, but their Black Friday sale is something extraordinary. For a limited time only, you can save up to 50% select men’s styles and an additional 25% off by entering the code SEASONMVP at checkout.

From shoes to backpacks and some of your favorite workout tops in between, read on to see some of the must-have pieces currently on sale and order yours before they run out.

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoes

The Epic React shoes are engineered to provide a comfortable ride from beginning to end of your workout. An updated Flyknit upper conforms to your foot with a minimal, supportive look. Underfoot, durable Nike React technology produces a soft and responsive feel, contributing to a great workout.

Shop it: $105 (was $150)

LeBron 16 Low Basketball Shoe

Grab one of the most popular sneakers from the King’s massive signature shoe collection. The LeBron 16’s are inspired by the star’s 2003 rookie season and between the color and signature cushioning that help absorb impact from hard landings, it’s everything you’d want in a shoe and more.

Shop it: $128 (was $160)

Air Jordan 7 Retro SP

These retro-like Jordan shoes celebrate a championship legacy with hoops-inspired cushioning and iconic finishes.

Shop it: $135 (was $225)

Nike Air VaporMax Plus

The Air Max craze of 1998 is back and updated in the Nike VaporMax Plus. VaporMax Air technology provides super lightweight cushioning and rubber pods in high-wear areas enhance durability.

Shop it: $123 (was $190)

Nike Therma Training Hoodie

You can train in the cold with the fear of catching one thanks to this hoodie. The scuba hood is adjustable for custom coverage and Nike Therma fabric locks in heat to help keep you warm.

Shop it: $38 (was $50)

Nike Dri-FIT Miler Running Top

This training top is a great layering piece with so many benefits. Moisture-wicking, breathable coverage helps you stay comfortable, while the back mesh panel provides targeted ventilation.

Shop it: $30 (was $40)

Nike Classic x Sport Crew

Splurge on this rare crew that has a vintage spin. What makes it truly remarkable is the its lenticular design with two graphics that become visible based on the viewer's angle.

Shop it: $280 (was $350)

Nike Dri-FIT Victory Golf Polo

Channel your inner Tiger Woods and get your hands on one of his signature red polos. Nike’s signature Dri-FIT technology helps you stay dry and comfortable as you navigate through every hole.

Shop it: $40 (was 55)

Jordan Remastered 1/4 Zip Top

This polished, yet casual top combines so many aesthetics of the iconic Jordan brand. Its unique standup collar comes with a drawcord to personalize the fit and the stretch-knit fleece fabric is warm and lightly textured for softness.

Shop it: $66 (was $110)

Nike Brasilia Extra Large Training Backpack

Take advantage of Black Friday deals and grab this super roomie backpack. A separate sleeve stores your laptop while another larger compartment is spacious enough to hold the rest of your belongings.

Shop it: $38 (was $50)