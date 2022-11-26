Black Friday sales are still live—shop 300+ deals at Amazon, Walmart and more

Shop all the best Black Friday 2022 deals on tech, fashion, home goods and more.
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Updated 7:18 a.m. EST: We're busy finding all of the best Black Friday deals you can still get your hands on. Check back often to find new discounts from your favorite brands. — Jessica Kasparian, Reviewed

Black Friday came and went, but you can still find fantastic deals. We've been compiling all the best and most wanted Black Friday deals, including price cuts on virtual reality headsets, comfy mattresses and Reviewed-approved kitchen gadgets. Whether you're looking to treat yourself or save on holiday gifts, the time to shop is now.

Black Friday 2022: The best 300+ Black Friday deals you can still shop

Where should you shop this weekend? The guide to the best ongoing Black Friday sales

Top 10 best Black Friday 2022 deals

We've rounded up the top Black Friday deals around the web, including incredible deals on Apple iPads, the Meta Quest 2 and Solo Stove.
  1. Meta Quest 2 VR Headset Bundle with Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber for $349.99 at Amazon (Save $50)

  2. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $199.99 at Amazon (Save $49.01)

  3. Apple Watch Series 8 GPS and Cellular 45mm Smart Watch for $479 at Amazon (Save $50)

  4. lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets from $29 at lululemon (Save $19 to $119)

  5. Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 and free Solo Stove Mesa for $224.99 at Solo Stove (Save $175)

  6. Apple 2021 10.2-Inch iPad from $269.99 at Amazon (Save $59.01 to $80)

  7. AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test for $49 at Ancestry (Save $50)

  8. Kate Spade Tinsel Satchel for $79 at Kate Spade (Save $250)

  9. iRobot Roomba j7+ for $599 at Amazon (Save $200.99)

  10. HexClad 13-Piece Hybrid Cookware Set for $599.99 at HexClad (Save $400) 

Best Black Friday TV deals

Save on popular 4K TVs, smart TVs and more

If buying a new TV is on your Black Friday wishlist, we've got the list for you. We've rounded up the best TVs for every budget, from top brands like Sony, LG and TCL.

Shop Black Friday TV deals on LG, Vizio, Samsung and more.
►More: Shop the best Black Friday TV deals from LG, TCL, Hisense, Samsung and more

Best Black Friday TV app and streaming deals

Save on entertainment deals with HBOMax, Hulu, Disney+ and more

Take advantage of these Black Friday streaming deals for savings on Disney+, Hulu and more.
Best Black Friday Apple deals 

Save on iPads, AirPods, Apple watches, Macbooks and more

Looking for the perfect holiday gift? Pick up must-have laptops and tablets for less this Black Friday 2022.
Best Black Friday jewelry deals 

Shop dazzling diamonds, chic gold jewelry and more from Blue Nile, Brilliant Earth and Mejuri

Shop gold, conflict-free diamond and gemstone earrings, necklaces and bracelets with Black Friday deals from Blue Nile, Mejuri and Clean Origin.
Best Black Friday laptop and tablet deals 

Save on Lenovo, HP, Asus, Microsoft and more

Shop the best Black Friday 2022 deals on laptops and tablets right now.
More: 45+ Black Friday laptop deals from Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy to shop this holiday season

Best Black Friday home and furniture deals

Save on oil diffusers, air purifiers and more

Shop Black Friday deals at Walmart, Wayfair and more for the best savings on furniture and home essentials.
The best Black Friday 2022 Samsung deals 

Save big on the Samsung Galaxy Watch, TVs, Tabs and more

Save big on Samsung tech and appliances with these incredible Black Friday 2022 markdowns.
The best Black Friday 2022 outdoors deals 

Deals on Solo Stove, Weber and Ozark Trail 

Enjoy Black Friday markdowns at Solo Stove, Walmart and more.
The best Black Friday 2022 pet deals

Deals on toys, treats, beds and more for cats and dog

Get your furry best friend the best of the best and save while you're doing it with Black Friday savings on pet beds, treats and more.
The best Black Friday 2022 lifestyle deals 

Major savings on dog DNA tests, Cricut printers and more

Find Black Friday discounts on everything from dog DNA tests to Cricut printers right now.
The best Black Friday 2022 health and fitness deals 

Deals on AncestryDNA, Schwinn and Bowflex

Shop deals on health and fitness essentials today for Black Friday 2022.
The best Black Friday 2022 bedding and bath deals

Save on towels, comforters, shower curtains and more

Having company this holiday season? Shop these Black Friday deals and stock up on all the bath and bedding essentials you need.
►More: Wayfair's Black Friday deals are here—shop Martha Stewart, KitchenAid and Dyson

The best Black Friday 2022 mattress deals

Deals on Tuft & Needle, Awara and Leesa

Stay cozy with these Black Friday 2022 mattress deals at Tuft &amp; Needle, Purple and more.
The best Black Friday 2022 vacuum deals

Major savings on Shark, Dyson, Bissell and more

Keep your home tidy with Black Friday deals on robot vacuums and carpet cleaners.
The best Black Friday 2022 luggage and travel deals 

Major savings on spinners, carry-ons and packing cubes

Upgrade your travel essentials with Black Friday deals on luggage at Amazon and Nordstrom.
The best Black Friday 2022 men's fashion deals

Deals on Levi's, Nike and Patagonia 

Shop savings on men's fashion pieces from The North Face and Kenneth Cole for Black Friday 2022.
The best Black Friday 2022 women's fashion deals

Save at lululemon, Nordstrom, Kate Spade and more

Enjoy Black Friday markdowns on Tory Burch, Free People, Michael Kors and so much more.
►MoreNordstrom's epic Black Friday deals are here—here are the 80 best deals to shop

The best Black Friday 2022 kitchen deals

Save big on Lodge, Keurig, Breville and more

Fill your kitchen cabinets with savings this Black Friday and score cookware, appliances and more at a bargain.
►Related: The best kitchen and cooking products of 2022

The best Black Friday 2022 toy deals 

Save on Lego, board games, truck toys and more

Shop the best Black Friday toy deals at Target, Amazon and more.
More: Gift the best toys of 2022—110+ deals worth your money this Black Friday

The best Black Friday 2022 appliance deals

Major savings on GE, Whirlpool, Maytag and more

Save big on major home appliances this Black Friday 2022.
More: 50+ best Black Friday deals on appliances at Home Depot, Best Buy, and Lowe's

The best Black Friday 2022 parenting deals

Deals on Carter's, Fisher-Price, Delta Children and more

Take advantage of these Black Friday 2022 parenting deals on strollers, clothing and more.
The best Black Friday 2022 beauty deals

Save on Revlon, Benefit Cosmetics and Elemis

Save big on beauty essentials this Black Friday by shopping sales at Ulta Beauty, Amazon and more.
The best Black Friday 2022 tech deals

Major savings on GoPro, Fitbit, JBL and more

Refresh your tech collection for less with these Black Friday deals.
►Reader favorite deal: Jump into virtual reality games with the Meta Quest 2 bundle—now $120 off for Black Friday

The best Black Friday 2022 video game deals

Discounts on Switch games, Xbox games, PlayStation games and more

Nab Black Friday deals on Nintendo Switch video games, Xbox consoles and more.
►More: Snag Black Friday deals on Nintendo Switch games—save up to 50% on Mario, Skyrim and Zelda

The best Black Friday 2022 headphone deals

Save on Beats, Sony, Sennheiser and more

This Black Friday you can enjoy steep price cuts on headphones from Sony and Bose.
►Related: The best headphones of 2022

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

What are the best Black Friday 2022 deals?

Black Friday 2022 sales are finally here! Today you can snag epic Walmart dealsdiscounts on Solo Stove fire pits and more. Whatever it is you're shopping for, there are tons of incredible deals available today. Some of our favorites include a $120 discount on the Reviewed-approved Meta Quest 2 VR Headset and a 20% markdown on the cult-favorite Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation). We'll be tracking all the best Black Friday deals from TVs and laptops to everything in between all day long. Be sure to bookmark this page to be among the first to know about all the best holiday deals on the web.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 is today, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving was yesterday, November 24, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

When do Black Friday 2022 sales start?

Save with early Black Friday deals on jackets and so much more today.
Black Friday 2022 sales are live right now. Broadly speaking, Black Friday starts as soon as Thanksgiving ends—we've been live tracking tons of doorbuster discounts since early this morning, November 25. Eeveryyear, however, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. This year, we saw the first early Black Friday sales begin in mid-October.

With ongoing supply chain issues, stores are starting their sales sooner and ending them later. Today you can shop tons of Black Friday-level deals from Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung.

What stores are open on Black Friday?

Almost every store is open for the biggest shopping holiday of the year! Some were closed during Thanksgiving (yesterday, November 24), but on Black Friday most stores welcome shoppers to save on massive deals. If your favorite store happens to be closed or you aren't around to shop, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are always available online.

How long do Black Friday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

Are Black Friday deals worth it?

Yes, Black Friday deals are often the best deals you'll find all year long. Black Friday sales typically include doorbuster discounts across all categories, letting you save big on the hottest products on the market. This year, as has been the case in the past few years, retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target are offering some of the year's best online sales and deals. To help you figure out what to buy, we are tracking all the best Black Friday deals from TVs and appliances to everything in between.

How to get the best Black Friday deals?

Black Friday is officially here are there are thousands of deals you can scoop today. Right now we're seeing tons of Black Friday sales at a number of big retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy as well as tons of Black Friday discounts on smartphones, tablets and more. As always, we are tracking all the best Black Friday 2022 sales for you, so bookmark this page and keep checking to find all the latest Reviewed-approved deals and discounts.

What deals can we expect during Black Friday?

Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. Today, you can expect to save on nearly every product available. Whether you’re shopping for a new bed, the latest technology or a new winter coat, Black Friday 2022 will have your needs covered.

Some of the absolute best deals we've seen so far include price cuts on Apple AirPods Pro, Solo Stove fire pits, iRobot robot vacuums and HexClad cookware.

What stores offer Black Friday 2022 deals?

Nearly every retailer from big box stores like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target to niche retailers like Leesa, Saatva, Solo Stove and Our Place offer some sort of promotion during Black Friday.

How do I prepare for Black Friday weekend?

During Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the weekend between the two shopping holidays, we expect retailers to limit the availability of the very best doorbuster deals. When these deals become available, they could run out quickly.

To ensure that you’ll be able to checkout with ease, make sure your shipping and payment information is up to date at the retailers you intend to shop. Be aware of how much cash back your credit cards will net for each retailer, or if there are benefits you’d like to use (for instance, some credit cards offer extended warranties for certain products purchased).

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is on November 28. Each year, Black Friday occurs the day after Thanksgiving, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November, after Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Cyber Monday is specifically intended to promote online shopping via exclusive, website-only deals from popular retailers.

Is it better to buy during Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

Many of the deals available during Black Friday sales events will extend into Cyber Monday. However, because all the most-wanted products sell out fast during Black Friday, we're recommending that shoppers buy their must-have items early (especially if they're already discounted).

Bookmark this page and check on it frequently. We’ll be updating it with more sales information as soon as it's available.

