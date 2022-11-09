Black Friday Sales Are Already in Full Swing — Here’s Where to Find the Best Deals Online
Black Friday has evolved into a much bigger event than it used to be, with deals now starting in early November and running all the way through Cyber Monday. “Black November” might be more apt than “Black Friday.” And, perhaps surprisingly, many of the best early Black Friday deals are just as good as the deals released on the actual day.
So what kind of deals can you score before Black Friday? We’ve found steep discounts on everything from TVs to fitness gear to mattresses, plus discounts on popular gifts like headphones, LEGO sets, and electric bikes. These deals offer a great way to get a head start on holiday shopping — or to treat yourself before diving into the craziness of the holiday gifting season.
The Best Early Black Friday Deals to Shop Right Now
Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best early Black Friday deals to shop right now, and we’ll be updating our picks regularly during the run-up to Black Friday on Nov. 25.
Best Early Black Friday Electronics Deals
Apple AirPods Pro (1st Gen) — $82 Off at Walmart
Apple AirPods Pro (1st Gen)
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds — $70 Off at Target
Beats Studio3 Noise Cancelling Headphones — 57% Off at Target
JBL Tour PRO+ TWS Earbuds — $100 Off at Amazon
Apple Watch 8 (GPS + Cellular 41mm) — $110 Off at Amazon
JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker — 40% Off at Walmart
LG 48″ Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD TV — $730 Off at Best Buy
LG 48
Samsung 75″ TU690T 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV — $270 Off at Best Buy
TCL 65″ 4k UHD HDR Smart Roku TV — 50% Off at Target
Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar — $100 Off at Amazon
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) — 55% Off at Amazon
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) — 63% Off at Walmart
Best Early Black Friday Outdoors Deals
Velotric Discover 1 — $700 Off at Velotric
Velotric Discover 1
Charge Electric Bikes — $500 Off Any Bike with Code CHARGE500-4
Best Early Black Friday Home Deals
Dyson Cool Autoreact Air Purifier — $150 Off
Tempo Studio Fitness Mirror — $1000 Off at Tempo
Tempo Move Home Gym Set — $100 Off at Tempo
Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike — $400 Off at Amazon
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells — $200 Off at Amazon
Nectar Mattress — 33% Off at Nectar
iRobot Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum — $200 Off at Amazon
iRobot Roomba j7+
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum — $192 Off at Walmart
Keurig K-Mini Plus — 50% Off at Amazon
Kasa Smart Plug KP200 — 33% Off at Amazon
