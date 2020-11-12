This top-rated Shark vacuum is under £200 in Very's Black Friday sale

Shark's top-rated vacuum cleaner is on sale at Very (item not pictured). (Getty Images)

They say a “clean house is a clean mind”, but, admittedly, doing household chores isn’t exactly at the top of our priority list.

However, it is a chore that needs to be done.

There is one device that will make the tasks in the home we dread a little bit easier, and it’s Shark’s Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away

Why we rate it

Shark’s Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away ticks all the boxes for those looking for a lightweight vacuum that is easy to manoeuvre, yet efficient.

This design boasts anti-wrap hair technology so the brush doesn’t get clogged with hair or pet fur.

It also features a DuoClean Head, which combines two brush rolls in one head, so it can be used on carpet and hard floor.

The vacuum also boasts LED headlights to help you see those hard to reach areas, as well as an anti-allergen seal to trap 99.9% of dust and allergens, and it can be portable.

Customers have praised the cleaner for being lightweight, as it weighs 5 to 8kg.

Best of all, it is on sale. Shoppers can save a whopping £130 on the Shark vacuum cleaner, as it has been reduced from £329 to £199 online at Very.

What the reviews say

Shark's vacuum cleaner has received glowing reviews from customers, here’s what they have to say:

“Great hoover, picks up everything, great for picking up pet hair as well, with having 7 cats fur gets everywhere when they malt and this picks it all up with ease. Suction power is brilliant and picks every last bit up.”

“I ordered this with the car cleaning kit. I had a Henry before this and hoovered before I tried this and so much came up. Only had a little bit of hair stuck but that's only when there's a knotty bit. Great overall!”

“This is the first time I've managed to hold a conversation over the noise of a hoover. This is the quietest hoover I've ever owned. Great suction and the duo brush heads make short work of pet hair in your carpet. 10 out of 10.”

“I’ve always had a cordless vacuum and was getting tired of the battery running down so quickly, especially when doing a really thorough clean out. The power on this hoover is great, really surprised me at how much suction I have been missing out on.”

“Very happy with my Shark, it's lightweight [which] makes it easy to take upstairs, it picks up loads from the carpets and the lift away option makes getting under sofas and tables a lot easier.”

Buy it: Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away | £199 (Was £329) from Very

