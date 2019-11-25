Black Friday road bikes: today's best deals on road bikes in the Black Friday bike sales

Black Friday Cycling Deals

If you're looking for a discounted road bike, your best option is to pick up a Black Friday road bike deal. A great number of Black Friday cycling deals were launched throughout November in the lead-up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and now there even more great road bike deals being launched every day. We wouldn't suggest overreaching your budget for the sake of it, but if you're looking for a new bike, it's the best time of year to pick up a deal.

Searching for a good road bike deal can be a long and laborious internet-trawling process. New deals appear all the time and stock is generally limited, so by the time you're ready to make a purchase, there's every chance your chosen deal is out of stock, leaving you to start the whole process over again.

Luckily, as cycling retailers dive deep into the Black Friday sales and the Christmas rush, and bike manufacturers launch their 2020 road bike ranges, retailers are looking to move stock quickly, meaning Black Friday is the best time of year to get the best road bike deals.

If your heart is set on a particular road bike, then the multitude of online price comparison tools will have no doubt guided you towards the best deal. A few clicks or a phone call later, you could have that bike on its way to your door, or ready for a test ride at your local bike shop. However, that doesn't necessarily mean you're getting the best deal out there.

More often than not, a good way to find the very best deal on your new road bike is to be open to suggestion. Of course, factors such as size must remain correct, but a little flexibility in your chosen brand, model or spec will open up options that would have otherwise been missed.

To save you the effort of browsing every cycling retailer's sale section, we've done the legwork for you. We've browsed the sales, collated the best Black Friday road bike deals available, and listed them below. Take a look below, hopefully, our efforts will help you find your next road bike and save you some money in the process.

Scott Addict SE Disc 2019 - 2019 | 40% off

Scott launched the new Addict this summer, which basically opened the floodgates to amazing deals on the old model. This 2019 Addict features a carbon fibre frame, Syncros aluminium wheels, and an Ultegra Di2 groupset - all for under £2150. View Deal



Cannondale CAAD12 105 - 2019 | 29% off



We know the CAAD13 has been launched, but that doesn't make the CAAD12 a bad bike. Available in a number of sizes, this CAAD12 is equipped with disc brakes, Shimano 105 and bombproof aluminium wheels. Perfect for clocking up winter miles. View Deal

Giant TCR Advanced 2 Disc - 2019 | 34% off



A similar spec of 105 and disc brakes, but built upon a carbon fibre frame. Although, be aware the brakes use Giant's Conduct SL technology, which won't be for everyone. View Deal

Giant TCR Advanced 1 Disc | 35% off



Like the TCR above, this TCR is a carbon fibre race-ready road bike but features an Ultegra groupset and slightly upgraded wheels. A great deal ahead of Black Friday. View Deal

Trek Emonda SL 5 - 2018 | 44% off



Technically listed as a women's bike, this 56cm Emonda is only described as such due to the women's specific saddle. Obviously a great deal for women, but a quick saddle swap would make it a brilliant pre-Black Friday cycling deal for anyone!View Deal

While we've carefully curated what we feel are the best deals available at the moment, there are plenty more to choose from! New deals are being added every day, so here are a few retailers that currently have huge bike deals on offer.

For our American readers, Backcountry has up to 70% off frames and up to 47% off bikes. Our pick would be the Dura-Ace equipped Cento10 Air for under $4000. Take a look at our Backcountry Black Friday overview to see more of what they're up to.

Wiggle has four pages of bikes available in its Black Friday bike sale, including Black Friday e-bike deals, as well as an additional incentive for new customers. Check out our Wiggle Black Friday overview to see the best Wiggle deals.

Chain Reaction Cycles' has even more Black Friday bike deals, with 6 pages worth and a maximum discount of 55%. With more than 130 road bike deals to choose from, there's sure to be something for everyone.

Tredz was one of the first to launch its Black Friday sale early in November. Now Black Friday is upon us, the deals are plentiful. There are deals with up to 46% off and hundreds of bikes to choose from.

Evans Cycles has affectionately titled its Black Friday sale as Black Rideday. Check out our Evans Cycles Black Friday roundup to see what Cyclingnews has found in the Evans Cycles Black Friday sale.

Rutland Cycling is dropping prices on 2019 bikes, offering up to 56% off on well over 100 road bikes.

Head over to any or all of these retailers and let us know if there are any more great road bike deals that we've missed.

Road bike deals by type

If you wish to browse the best road bike deals by type and gender, then our breakdown below lists the best available price on some of the best road bikes.

The first important question is: what type of road bike are you looking for? Below, we have segmented our road bike deals into a few categories: race-ready lightweight road bikes, endurance road bikes, and aero road bikes.

Black Friday Road race bike deals

Race bikes are designed to go fast. Occasionally, this comes at the expense of comfort, but more often than not, a race bike is a lightweight combination of comfort, handling and aerodynamics. A racing bike's geometry will be aggressive enough to race, with a long reach and low stack to achieve an aerodynamic position, without being harsh or uncomfortable over long distances.

Black Friday Endurance road bike deals

An endurance bike's geometry facilitates a more upright riding position, with slacker angles and plenty of built-in comfort-enhancing technology. You'll often see pro riders aboard endurance bikes at the cobbled classics in spring, not only for the additional comfort but for the slower handling, which enhances stability and control over bumpy ground.

Black Friday Aero road bike deals

Aero road bikes are designed to cheat the wind. Hundreds of hours of wind-tunnel-testing and computer-fluid-dynamics testing go into making these bikes as slippery as possible. An aero road bike will be stiff for maximum power transfer, with an aggressive geometry that provides maximum efficiency and nimble handling.

Still unsure on the best road bike for you?

Our best carbon road bikes guide will help you decide which carbon road bike is right for you, and our guide on the best aero road bikes will provide you with the right bike if you're looking to cheat the wind. We have an overview of the best aluminium road bikes for budget-friendly speed, and also a guide on the best road e-bikes if you're looking for a bit of extra pedalling assistance.