Black Friday road bikes: the best deals on road bikes this Black Friday

Looking for the best road bike deals can be a long and very laborious internet-trawling grind. New deals are appearing all the time and stock is often limited, particularly for the most common sizes, so avoid the hassle by checking out our list of Black Friday road bike deals below. We're keeping this regularly updated to remove deals with no availability and add new ones as they come online.

A great number of Black Friday cycling deals were launched throughout November in the lead-up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and now that the big day is upon us there are even more great road bike deals being launched every hour. We have searched for the best deals on the best road bikes so you don't have to.

Road bike deals by type

Browse the best road bike deals by type and gender below to find the best available prices on some of the best road bikes.

The first important question is: what type of road bike are you looking for? Below, we have segmented our road bike deals into a few categories: race-ready lightweight road bikes, endurance road bikes, and aero road bikes.

Road race bikes - Men

Race bikes are designed to go fast. Occasionally, this comes at the expense of comfort, but more often than not, a race bike is a lightweight combination of comfort, handling and aerodynamics. A racing bike's geometry will be aggressive enough to race, with a long reach and low stack to achieve an aerodynamic position, without being harsh or uncomfortable over long distances.

Scott Addict SE Disc 2019 - 2019 | 40% off at Rutland Cycling



Was £3599 | Now £2150



Scott launched the new Addict this summer, which basically opened the floodgates to amazing deals on the old model. This 2019 Addict features a carbon fibre frame, Syncros aluminium wheels, and an Ultegra Di2 groupset - all for under £2150. View Deal

Specialized Tarmac SL6 Expert - 2019 | 40% off at Cyclestore

Was £4500 | Now £3,250

Pro level performance at amateur prices, the Specialized Tarmac SL6 Expert uses the same frame mould as the way more expensive S-Works version but still comes with Roval CL50 wheels and Ultegra R8000 components plus the excellent R8010 direct mount brakes. If you prefer disks, check out its stablemate below.View Deal





Specialized Tarmac SL6 Expert disc - 2019 | 20% off at Tredz

Was £4000 | Now £3000

Like its rim-braked brother above, the Specialized Tarmac SL6 Expert Disc uses the same frame mould as the S-Works version but where the rim version comes with Roval CL50 wheels and Ultegra R8000 the disc version uses the Roval C38 wheelset and Ultegra R8070 disc brakes. View Deal





Cannondale CAAD12 105 - 2019 | 29% off at Evans Cycles



Was £1700 | Now £1195



We know the CAAD13 has been launched, but that doesn't make the CAAD12 a bad bike. Available in a number of sizes, this CAAD12 is equipped with disc brakes, Shimano 105 and bombproof aluminium wheels. Perfect for clocking up winter miles. View Deal

Giant TCR Advanced 1 Disc | 35% off at Rutland Cycling



Was £1999 | Now £1299



Like the TCR below, this TCR is a carbon fibre race-ready road bike but features an Ultegra groupset and slightly upgraded wheels. A great deal for Black Friday. View Deal

Giant TCR Advanced 2 Disc - 2019 | 34% off at Tredz



Was £1749 | Now £1149



A similar spec of 105 and disc brakes, but built upon a carbon fibre frame. Although, be aware the brakes use Giant's Conduct SL technology, which won't be for everyone. Available in large size only.View Deal

Road race bikes - Women

Trek Emonda SL 5 - 2018 | 44% off at Leisure Lakes



Was £1800 | Now £999.99



Technically listed as a women's bike, this 56cm Emonda is only described as such due to the women's specific saddle. Obviously a great deal for women, but a quick saddle swap would make it a brilliant pre-Black Friday cycling deal for anyone! Only five left at time of writing!View Deal

Endurance road bikes - Men

An endurance bike's geometry facilitates a more upright riding position, with slacker angles and plenty of built-in comfort-enhancing technology. You'll often see pro riders aboard endurance bikes at the cobbled classics in spring, not only for the additional comfort but for the slower handling, which enhances stability and control over bumpy ground.

Cannondale Synapse Carbon Disc 105 - 2019| 42% off at Evans Cycles



Was £2200 | Now £1260



One of our favourite bikes - perfect for all day riding but fast enough to race too. Only available in 54cm, nevertheless, this Shimano 105-equipped machine is a fantastic bike at a bargain price.View Deal

Endurance road bikes - Women

Vitus Zenium CRW - 2019 | 30% off at Wiggle



Was £1399 | Now £979.99



The Zenium CRW is a women's specific frame designed as an all-rounder with comfort top of mind. The full carbon frame and forks are complemented by Shimano 105 R7000 components including hydraulic disc brakes with short reach levers. View Deal

Aero road bikes - Men

Aero road bikes are designed to cheat the wind. Hundreds of hours of wind-tunnel-testing and computer-fluid-dynamics testing go into making these bikes as slippery as possible. An aero road bike will be stiff for maximum power transfer, with an aggressive geometry that provides maximum efficiency and nimble handling.

Cannondale SystemSix - 2019 | 43% off at Rutland Cycling



Was £3499 | Now £1999.99



Proving that race bikes can be aero too, the Cannondale SystemSix is claimed by the maker as the world's fastest bike and that's hard to disagree (or objectively prove, of course). This is a stunning price for such a great frame and component package (a mix of Shimano 105 and Ultegra with Cannondale's excellent HollowGram Si chainset). All but the smallest sizes still available.View Deal

Aero road bikes - Women

Gravel bike deals

Specialized Diverge Comp - 2019 | 31% off at Tredz



Was £3060 | Now £2099



Lightweight and versatile, the Specialized Diverge can tackle the rough stuff but is still at home on the commute or leisure rides. The Diverge Comp features a full carbon frame and fork, Shimano Ultegra drivechain and hydraulic disc brakes. The big feature here is the FutuireShock Progressive suspension which smooths out the bumps without compromising efficiency.View Deal

Black Friday cycling deals from around the web:

While we've carefully curated what we feel are the best deals available at the moment, there are plenty more to choose from! New deals are being added every day, so here are a few retailers that currently have huge bike deals on offer.

Wiggle has an abundance of bikes available in its Black Friday bike sale, including Black Friday e-bike deals, as well as an additional incentive for new customers. Check out our Wiggle Black Friday overview to see the best Wiggle deals.

Chain Reaction Cycles has even more Black Friday bike deals, with 6 pages worth and a maximum discount of 55%. With more than 130 road bike deals to choose from, there's sure to be something for everyone.

For our American readers, Backcountry has up to 70% off frames and up to 47% off bikes. Our pick would be the Dura-Ace equipped Cento10 Air for under $4000. Take a look at our Backcountry Black Friday overview to see more of what they're up to.





Tredz was one of the first to launch its Black Friday sale early in November. Now Black Friday is upon us, the deals are plentiful. There are deals with up to 46% off and hundreds of bikes to choose from.

Evans Cycles has affectionately titled its Black Friday sale as Black Rideday. Check out our Evans Cycles Black Friday roundup to see what Cyclingnews has found in the Evans Cycles Black Friday sale.

Rutland Cycling is dropping prices on 2019 bikes, offering up to 56% off on well over 100 road bikes.

Ribble Cycles is offering up to £500 off Ribble bikes, having launched it's Black Friday road bike sale a week before the big day.

Tweeks Cycles does have up to 96% off in its Black Friday clearance, but the standout deals for us include half price lights and discounted Castelli clothing

Hargroves Cycles is offering at least £1000 off a Pinarello, up to 65% off accessories and up to 35% off turbo trainers.

Cyclestore has Black Friday deals on bikes, clothing and accessories. Including 38% off Specialized bikes, as well as an extra 10% off for new customers.

Leisure Lakes Bikes has discounts on Specialized, Trek and more, covering deals on road and mountain bikes.

ProBikeKit has slashed prices on Castelli clothing, Scicon bike boxes, and an abundance of accessories including power meters and lights.

Halfords is discounting all sorts of cycling products. There's half price Garmin computers, cheap turbo trainers and plenty of tool kits for the at-home bike mechanic.

Amazon isn't a cycling-specific retailer, but its sheer size means there are plenty of products that a cyclist will need. Fancy a Philips OneBlade to shave your silky cycling legs?

Jenson USA has plentiful offers available with discounts of up 91%, along with a code (BLCKFRDY) that offers 20% off a full-price item.

Walmart USA another non-cycling-specific retailer that is undoubtedly going to have deals that fulfil a cyclist's needs. Such as an iPad on which to run Zwift.

Head over to any or all of these retailers and let us know if there are any more great road bike deals that we've missed.

Still unsure on the best road bike for you?

Our best carbon road bikes guide will help you decide which carbon road bike is right for you, and our guide on the best aero road bikes will provide you with the right bike if you're looking to cheat the wind. We have an overview of the best aluminium road bikes for budget-friendly speed, and also a guide on the best road e-bikes if you're looking for a bit of extra pedalling assistance.

Luckily, as cycling retailers dive deep into the Black Friday sales and the Christmas rush, and bike manufacturers launch their 2020 road bike ranges, retailers are looking to move stock quickly, meaning Black Friday is the best time of year to get the best road bike deals.

If your heart is set on a particular road bike, then the multitude of online price comparison tools will have no doubt guided you towards the best deal. A few clicks or a phone call later, you could have that bike on its way to your door, or ready for a test ride at your local bike shop. However, that doesn't necessarily mean you're getting the best deal out there.

More often than not, a good way to find the very best deal on your new road bike is to be open to suggestion. Of course, factors such as size must remain correct, but a little flexibility in your chosen brand, model or spec will open up options that would have otherwise been missed.

To save you the effort of browsing every cycling retailer's sale section, we've done the legwork for you. We've browsed the sales, collated the best Black Friday road bike deals available, and listed them below. Take a look below, hopefully, our efforts will help you find your next road bike and save you some money in the process.