Black Friday for Professional Surveyors: Drone Survey Equipment & Software Specials

Month-long Black Friday savings for Microdrones, TrueView, and LP360 drone software.

Microdrones Black Friday Special

Microdrones Year End 20% Savings

TrueView Black Friday Special

Save $20,000 on TrueView

Rome, NY, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microdrones and Geocue announce month-long savings on drone LiDAR and LP360 drone software. These month-long Black Friday Special Offers are valid for any orders sent before December 31, 2022.

MICRODRONES mdLiDAR1000HR (Traditional): For surveyors in need of fully integrated drone surveying systems, they can take advantage of a year-end Black Friday 20% savings from Microdrones. Purchase an mdLiDAR1000HR (Traditional Sale) for the low price of $60,000 USD (a $75,000 USD Value.) Talk to a Sales Representative today, to place your order.

The mdLiDAR1000HR Traditional includes:

md4-1000 platform Version D

mdLiDAR1000HR payload

Perpetual LP360 Drone Processing Software with Strip Align & Photo Options Included

mdCockpit

One Battery

The mdLiDAR1000HR, where the HR means high-resolution point clouds and increased coverage is made easier and more accessible than ever. This is the UAV, hardware, software, workflow, training, and support that surveying professionals need.

GEOCUE TRUEVIEW 655/660: For professionals in need of drone-agnostic LiDAR sensors, they can save $20,000 on TrueView 3D Imaging Systems that integrate drone LiDAR + multiple mapping cameras.

This month-long Black Friday special offers the TrueView 655 for $154,000 USD (Original Price $174,000 USD) or the TrueView 660 for $189,000 USD (Original Price $209,000). Talk to a Sales Representative today, to place your order.

The TrueView 655/660 is GeoCue’s third generation RIEGL integration built with the miniVUX-3UAV and triple mapping cameras (right, left, nadir) for high accuracy mapping with excellent vegetation penetration and wire detection in a lightweight payload package.

LP360 DRONE SOFTWARE: All geospatial professionals who process LiDAR and photogrammetry can take advantage of this year-end software special: Buy one LP360 Drone Subscription and get another free. Purchase a 12-month LP360 Drone Subscription and receive a second seat of LP360 Drone for 12 months free. Talk to a Sales Representative today, to place your order.

Since 2006, LP360 has been the professional choice in geospatial data processing software, made in the U.S.A. LP360 Drone can transform and quality control LiDAR and image data collected from drone survey equipment, and maximize data, producing point clouds, valuable information, and deliverables.

About GeoCue and Microdrones

GeoCue and Microdrones have joined together to bring geospatial experts the very best in drone surveying equipment, geospatial software, workflow, training, and support for high-accuracy LiDAR and drone mapping to help civil engineering and surveying professionals achieve successful data collection, processing, and management.

With its TrueView drone LiDAR/Imaging sensors, LP360 point cloud data processing software, and fully integrated systems from Microdrones, we are the leader in LiDAR mapping processing in North America able to meet customers where they are in terms of technology adoption, budget, and resources.

CONTACT: Bret Burghdurf Microdrones 18668743566 bret.burghdurf@group-md.com



