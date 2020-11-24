Black Friday Microwave Deals (2020): Countertop, Over-the-Range & More Microwave Deals Reported by Saver Trends
Save on microwave deals at the Black Friday sale, including the best over-the-range and countertop microwave oven savings
Find the top microwave oven deals for Black Friday, together with sales on best-selling countertop and over-the-range microwave models. Check out the best deals by clicking the links listed below.
Best Microwave Deals:
Save up to 20% on microwaves from top brands like Hamilton Beach, Panasonic, and LG at Walmart - check the latest deals on countertop microwaves, air fryer microwaves, and more
Save up to 25% on best-selling microwaves from Toshiba, BLACK+DECKER, and Panasonic at Amazon - check live prices on digital, countertop, and stainless steel microwave ovens
Save up to 44% on a wide range of microwaves at Target.com - check the latest savings on microwave ovens from top-rated brands including Panasonic, BLACK+DECKER, and LG
Save on top-rated Breville microwaves at Breville.com - check the latest deals on Breville’s Combi Wave, Smooth Wave, and Compact Wave microwave ovens
Save up to $100 on microwaves from LG, Whirlpool, and Panasonic at Abt.com - check live prices on countertop, built-in, and over-the-counter microwaves
Save up to $34 on a wide range of Panasonic microwave ovens at Walmart - click the link for the live deals on Panasonic microwaves with 0.8/ 1.2/ 1.3/ 1.6/ 2.2 Cu. Ft. capacity
Save up to $20 on a wide range of Toshiba microwave ovens at Amazon - check the hottest deals on Toshiba microwaves with Eco mode and smart sensor capabilities
In need of some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s Black Friday sale for thousands more live deals. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)