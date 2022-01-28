It's Black Friday All Year with Lululemon's Secret Sale Section

Photo credit: lululemon



Besides Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it's rare to score amazing deals on luxe products, but Lululemon's We Made Too Much Sale is the brand's best kept secret. Close followers of the brand know that this section of the site is the best spot to score super soft workout leggings and supportive sports bras at a fraction of the original cost. It's updated throughout the year based on inventory, so you don't need to wait for a specific sale to find affordable, fashionable looks.

Shop Lululemon's We Made Too Much Sale

The Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab pros agree that Lululemon's high quality workout gear is worth investing in. We put Lululemon workout leggings to the test in Lab, evaluating pilling, colorfastness to crocking and laundering, shrinkage, stretch recovery, moisture wicking ability and opacity. We also had testers wear the leggings during workouts and rate the pair's fit, flattery, comfort, breathability and more. We found that Lululemon leggings stand up to repeated washes with minimal shrinkage and testers love the flattering fit and high waistband.

That's why it's a great idea to shop Lululemon's We Made Too Much Sale regularly: You can snag top tested and super comfortable workout clothes designed for every type of exercise at a fraction of the price. Right now, there are tons of options from leggings to sports bras and accessories for well under $50! Before you checkout, just remember that everything is final sale.

