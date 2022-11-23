This Black Friday, Lovevery offers $30 off Play Kit subscriptions

Gabriel Morgan, Reviewed
·4 min read
Take $30 off a Play Kit subscription from Lovevery this Black Friday.
Lovevery might be new on the play set scene, but this company already has a fan base among our staff (and our staff's kids). This Black Friday, the eco-conscious and child-development-minded play set makers are offering coupons for $30 off your purchase when you start a new subscription for a Play Kit or extend a current subscription for your child.

Use the coupon code JOY30 to receive $30 off new subscriptions on Play Kits, or receive $30 off when you renew a Play Kit subscription. Right now, this Black Friday discount is available from 10 am EST on Wednesday, November 23, until Tuesday, November 29, at 11:59 pm EST.

Designed with research and help from child psychologists, Montessori teachers and professors, Lovevery Play Kits are purpose-built for child development stages. The website will ask you for your child's birthday and then build a play set subscription that's designed for their current developmental stage. Lovevery also declares a commitment to eco-conscious and non-toxic materials, which is so important for teething babies and youngsters.

These Play Kits are more than just blocks and figurines (though Lovevery does a good job with blocks, too). Each set features an ingenious set of learning tools and toys that can be interacted with in multiple ways.

Designed for 16 to 18 months, The Pioneer will teach your toddler about cause and effect and stimulate them to play with both hands using a ramp and gardening toys. Meanwhile, Lovevery does a great job with older kids, tooThe Problem Solver is built for three-year-olds and focuses on numbers, counting, and collaboration through play with bright colored animal figurines and more.

Get $30 off your subscription to a Play Kit from Lovevery this Black Friday.
Lovevery Play Kits start at $80 per set for children under 1 years old, and go up to $120 a set for children ages 1 through 3. Subscriptions are designed to arrive every two months until children turn 1, and then arrive every three months thereafter. Single Play Kits must be gifted to be bought by themselves, and subscriptions give discounts to each kit's price.

A three month starter set for a child under age 1 will cost you $245.10 after taxes, and come down to $212.85 with the Black Friday coupon code JOY30, while a 6-month play kit subscription will cost $464.24 after taxes, and come down to $430.14 after the discount. Whichever you choose: Expect free shipping.

Whether you're shopping for your own toddler, a newborn grandkid, or a 2-year-old whose awareness is expanding daily, Lovevery has a Play Kit that's purpose-built for their play and development. If you've been thinking of trying the subscription service out, Black Friday is a great time to start.

