Black Friday Hoverboard Deals 2020: Best Early Swagtron, GOTRAX, Segway & Razor Sales Published by Consumer Articles

Round-up of the top early hoverboard deals for Black Friday, featuring all the best offers on GOTRAX, Razor, Segway and Swagtron



Find the top early self-balancing scooter and all-terrain hoverboard deals for Black Friday, including all the latest Razor, GOTRAX, Swagtron and Segway discounts. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Hoverboard Deals:

Searching for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals to enjoy even more active discounts right now. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

If you’re looking for something to spice up your afternoon strolls in the park, you should consider getting yourself a hoverboard. One product worth noting is the Swagtron Swagboard Pro Hoverboard. This hoverboard by Swagtron can hold up to 222 pounds of weight and hits a top speed of 8 miles per hour. On a single charge, the Swagboard Pro takes you 11 miles before needing to be recharged. It features all terrain tires and LED lights for night safety.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)





