Black Friday 2020 UK: Best fragrance deals for men and women

Perfume or aftershave may seem a bit pointless in a time of social distancing, when most of our social interactions are happening over Zoom calls, but certain scents can do wonders for our moods, and at least we know we smell good.

We can’t always justify splashing out on a new fragrance, because they are an expensive beauty buy.

However, retailers have launched sales on select lines, which means now is a good time to top up your go-to scents, try a new fragrance, or buy a loved one a special something for Christmas.

Amazon,The Perfume Shop, Boots and John Lewis & Partners, are among some of the big high street brands offering unmissable sales on fragrances.

So whether you are buying for him, or for her, a single product or gift set, we have rounded up the best deals and our favourite scents you won’t want to miss.

Shop the best fragrance deals

Amazon | Shop here

Amazon has launched its early Black Friday sale, and fragrances for men and women are included - some of which have up to 80% off.

Our top pick: Vera Wang Princess Eau De Toilette | £16.90 (Was £60)

Vera Wang Princess Eau De Toilette

The Perfume Shop | Shop here

The Perfume Shop has launched a range of deals on popular scents, with savings of up to £60. Plus members get an additional 20% off.

Our top pick: PRADA Luna Rossa Carbon Collector | £44.99 (Was £72)

PRADA Luna Rossa Carbon Collector

Boots | Shop here

As part of Boots’ Black Friday sale, it has slashed prices by up to half price on bestselling scents, including Paco Rabanne for men and women, Ralph Lauren, Hugo Boss, Versace and many more.

Our top pick: Ralph Lauren Polo Red Mens Eau de Toilette | £31.50 (Was £68)

Ralph Lauren Polo Red Mens Eau de Toilette

Superdrug | Shop here

Superdrug is offering customers the chance to get up to 15% off select fragrance gift sets as part of its Black Friday sale. So now is the prime time to get your Christmas shopping underway.

Our top pick: Paco Rabanne Lady Million EDP 50ml Gift Set | £54.82 (Was £64.50)

Paco Rabanne Lady Million EDP 50ml Gift Set

The Fragrance Shop | Shop here

How do you like the sound of getting 20% off your purchase? Simply add “TAKE20” in the promotional code section at the checkout to see the pounds fall off the price tag, plus there is a Black Friday sale on select fragrances at The Fragrance Shop, which sees products slashed by up to 70%.

D&G Collection No 3 L'imperatrice

lookfantastic | Shop here

Lookfantastic never fails to deliver, as it often has discounts or promotional codes available for shoppers. While some fragrances are on sale, others are included in the 10% discount using the code “LFBEAUTY” at the checkout. New customers can also get 20% off their purchase.

Our top pick: Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum | £70.20 (Was £78)

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum

Marks and Spencer | Shop here

M&S is the one stop shop for clothes, food, beauty and homeware. It is offerings shoppers the chance to get fragrance gift sets and select scents for less.

Our top pick: Ultimate Eau De Toilette Gift Set | £15 (Was £30)

Ultimate Eau De Toilette Gift Set

John Lewis & Partners | Shop here

John Lewis & Partners has 15% off select fragrances, plus it have its signature Price Match deal, which means if you see your favourite scent available to buy for less elsewhere, John Lewis aim to honour that reduced rate.

Our top pick: Clarins Eau des Jardins | £30.60 (Was £36)

Clarins Eau des Jardins

