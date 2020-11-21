Black Friday DJI Mavic (Mini, 2, Pro, Air 2) Deals 2020 Compared by Spending Lab
Compare all the best early DJI Mavic series deals for Black Friday, including all the top discounts on the DJI Mavic 2 Pro, Pro Platinum, Air 2, Mini & more
Early Black Friday DJI Mavic deals are live. Compare the top offers on the Mavic Mini, 2 Zoom, Pro, Air 2 & more. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best DJI Mavic Deals:
Save up to $300 on the DJI Mavic Air 2, Mavic Mini, Mavic 2 Pro & more top-rated DJI Mavic drones - check the latest deals available now at Walmart on the Mavic Pro, Mavic Air 2 & Mavic 2 Pro, including bundle deals
Save on the latest DJI Mavic 2, Mavic Air 2, DJI Mini 2 & more at DJI.com
Save up to $300 on DJI Mavic Pro, Mavic Pro 2, Mavic Air 2 & bundles at Amazon
Save up to $300 on the DJI Mavic 2 at Amazon - check live prices on DJI Mavic 2 Fly More kits, Mavic 2 Pro drones, propellers & battery packs
Save up to $200 on DJI Mavic Pro drones at Amazon - check out live deals on DJI Mavic Pro & Pro Platinum quadcopters
Best DJI Deals:
Save up to 48% on a wide range of DJI Mavic, Osmo & Ronin deals at Walmart - click the link to check the full range of DJI drones and accessories on sale now at Walmart
Save up to $470 on DJI Mavic Pro, Mavic Air, Mavic Mini, Spark & Phantom drones at Amazon - including savings on bundles, travel kits & accessories
Save on the latest DJI Mavic & Mini drones, Osmo action cameras, gimbals & VR goggles at DJI.com
Want some more deals? Click here to access the full selection of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and click here to see Amazon’s current holiday deals. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The DJI Mavic series is the brand’s most popular consumer line of camera drones. Designed for beginner and enthusiast aerial photographers, they’re equipped with cameras that can capture up to 4K videos at 60 fps along with multi-axis gimbals for smooth stabilization and long flight times. Among the top Mavic drones are the Mavic 2 Pro, Mavic 2 Zoom, Mavic Pro Platinum, Mavic Air 2, and Mavic Mini. Most of these quadcopters can fly for 20 to 30 minutes up to a range of 4 km.
About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)