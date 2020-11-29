Black Friday deals 2020: Best offers from Samsung, Pandora, Nintendo and more

With slashed prices across tech, beauty, home appliances and furniture, we'll be sourcing the best deals across the event (The Independent)

After weeks of anticipation, the biggest shopping event of the year, Black Friday, is finally here.

With a broad range of retailers slashing their prices on big-ticket items, from smart TVs and tablets to sofas and mattresses, it’s the best time to find a deal, and of course, get your Christmas shopping lists ticked off.

We’ve already seen standout deals on Apple AirPods, Gtech hoovers, and Nespresso machines, as well as on the and Nintendo Switch console, proving this year is bigger and better than ever.

Whether you're after a television, laptop, kids’ toys or a new item of clothing, it’s here where you’ll be able to find our carefully curated selection of the very best discounts during the mammoth sale event. All you need to do is have your wishlist in front of you. Read on for the creme de la creme of offers to shop now.

The best Black Friday deals available now

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Case: Was £249, now £198, Amazon

Apple

If you want to upgrade your original AirPods or are just looking to go all out, look to the Pro version, which were awarded the best buy in our review of the best wireless earbuds. David Phelan, our technology critic, said: “Apple’s deluxe earbuds offer the best noise-cancelling of any in-ear headphones. They fit the ears perfectly, with a near-spherical part nestling in the ear comfortably and securely. Three different sizes of silicone eartips are in the box, so you can choose the right size for a perfect fit.

“To help you out, there’s an eartip fit test screen on the phone which plays a short burst of music and can work out if the fit is good or not. The microphones which help with this test and ensure the noise-cancelling is effective also work well for hands-free phone calls," he added. With a more than £50 saving, snap them up as they’ll go fast.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch Lite console: Was £199.99, now £189.99, Very

Nintendo

If you’ve got a Nintendo Switch on your Christmas list, there are rarely deals on the hugely popular console so take advantage of this Black Friday deal at Very. The Independent’s technology editor, Andrew Griffin, had this to say about the popular console: “To get this out the way: the Switch is an entirely different proposition, but one that’s not worth ruling out.”“The games are incredible, the console is packed with fun, and Nintendo have pulled out a stroke of genius all around. It has its downsides – the graphics and performance are nowhere near as futuristic and powerful as the other bigger consoles – but that’s what you get for it all fitting in a box you can throw in your bag and play on the move,” he added.

Choose from yellow, coral or grey colourways and enjoy handheld play on this perfectly sized console designed for gamers on the go.

Buy now

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: Was £899, now £659, John Lewis

Microsoft

Save a huge £240 on this Surface tablet in John Lewis’s sale. Landing a spot in our review of the best tablets of 2020, our technology critic, David Phelan, said: Although this is a tablet, it becomes a full-on laptop if you attach an optional keyboard cover. Its functionality is aided by Microsoft’s full Windows 10 operating system. One design trademark of the surface series is the kickstand which folds out of the back and adjusts to hold the tablet in the various positions, near-upright for viewing video or almost flat to write on with the optional stylus.”

“The display looks great and the range of apps is dizzyingly large. With the keyboard attached it becomes a lightweight, powerful laptop that’s easy to carry and use,” he added.

Buy now

NutriBullet 600: Was £89.99, now £57.99, Amazon

Nutribullet

The name to know when it comes to blenders, NutriBullet is a go-to brand for kitchen appliances. Amazon has slashed the price of this model by 36 per cent, and given it featured in our review of the best jug blenders, it’s safe to say we recommend it.

Our tester said: The ever-popular NutriBullet is always a solid choice for those who are predominantly looking to blend fruit, vegetables, nuts and seeds into smoothies. Although it only uses a 600W motor with one strong setting, its blades rotate at an impressive 20,000 rpm in a cyclonic motion to speedily break down stems, skins and seeds at great speed.”

“The entire device disassembles for easy cleaning in a dishwasher, which our testers really liked, along with its small, neat design. An incredibly effective product and one of the most easy to use, store and clean,” they added.

Buy now

Xbox One S 1TB Console - White: Was £249.99, now £229.99, Argos

Argos

Take advantage of this £20 reduction on the hugely popular Xbox One console and play a huge selection of more than 2000 games, from the biggest blockbuster titles to iconic franchises. Including a wireless console, its advanced kinetic sensors allow for more interactive play. You can also watch Blu-ray or stream shows on Netflix and Amazon, all in 4K quality for an enhanced viewing experience. This console has hardly been discounted at all during this year's Black Friday events so you had better snap up this one before they are all gone.

Buy now

Echo Dot (3rd Gen): Was £39.99, now £18.99, Amazon

Amazon

Amazon has slashed the price of its popular smart speaker by more than 50 per cent, and at less than £20, this is the time to buy. It impressed our reviewer in our round-up of the best smart speakers. They said: “It can do all the Alexa-related stuff of the most advanced speakers such as answering questions, turning smart home gadgets on or off, and so on. Radio, podcasts and audio books all sound good, with clear vocals. Echo devices can make audio calls to one another and these work well, too.” The latest fourth generation Echo Dot is also on sale, reduced from £49.99 to £28.99. This is one of the hottest products during the Black Friday event, so add one to your basket quick.

Buy now

2020 Apple iPad Pro 11in 127GB: Was £769, now £706.70, Amazon

Apple

Apple products don’t come cheap and the brand is notorious for not participating in many sales, so although this isn’t a huge saving, it’s a worthy inclusion for the latest 2020 Pro model. Our technology critic, David Phelan, explained in his review the difference between the 2020 iPad Pro and the previous version: “The biggest changes are the new LiDAR scanner and the improved cameras which are designed to turn the iPad Pro into a portable movie studio, say, rather than a better way to take photographs.” The larger 12.9in model is also on sale, reduced from £969 to £895.69.

Buy now

Gtech AirRam MK2 K9: Was £249.99, now £149.99, Gtech

Gtech

Designed specifically for homes with four-legged friends – K9, geddit? – this heavy duty vacuum promises a tougher clean. The cordless design allows you to move seamlessly from carpets to wood flooring to tiles and it’s lightweight at just over 3kgs. It also has lightly scented cartridges in the filter to keep your home feeling clean and fresh.

Buy now

Laithwaite’s red, white or mixed wine cases: Was £138.88, now £95.88, Laithwaite’s

Laithwaite’s

Online wine retailer Laithwaite’s is offering three big Black Friday deals with 30 per cent off a case of wine, which works out at less than £8 per bottle. With each case you save £43, so you can easily – and affordably – stock up for Christmas. The offer also includes two free Dartington glass wine tumblers (worth £15), free delivery and extra bottles of wine too. Choose from either the red showcase box, the all-star sauvingons (which both come with a free magnum or two bottles, depending on stock), or the best-sellers super mix, which also includes an extra two bottles. But be quick, as the deal ends midday on 2 December.

Buy now

Silver Cross Wave Pram: Was £995, now £795.99, Kiddies Kingdom

Silver Cross

We love Silver Cross’ Wave Pram which came out on top in our VS pram review. Our reviewer said “it took the lead with its elegant looks, no nonsense assembly and versatile configurations. It is excellent value too – a fantastic designer double buggy for the price of some single buggies.” Adding that “there are 30 different configurations of the pram so you are bound to find the perfect one to suit you,” they noted that “the patented seat elevation allows you to be closer to your baby and also makes getting them in and out even easier.”

Reduced by 20 per cent down to a steal of £796, “it is excellent quality and feels very safe and sturdy. The design is beautiful and we loved the luxury elements such as the leatherette handlebar and chrome details.” Ensure you don’t miss out on this pushchair upgrade.

Buy now

YSL Black Opium Neon Eau de Parfum: Was £88, now £44, Boots

YSL

Fragrance fans move quickly — Boots is offering 50 per cent off a select line of their most popular scents. This Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium is a cult classic. Featuring base notes of black coffee, vanilla and white musk with fruity top notes of dragonfruit and mandarin, it’s perfect for the festive season.

Buy now

Apple Watch Series 5 44mm 5 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) - Space Grey Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band: Was £529, now £399.99, Amazon

Apple

Save more than £125 on the Apple Watch Series 5. It has both style and substance, with a sapphire crystal and ceramic back and always-on retina display. Not only does it monitor your heart rate, sleep and physical activity, but it even a compass that also shows elevation, so you are ready for anything life throws at you. The watch also has cellular connectivity, so you can stream music or podcasts, or give someone a call mid-hike, when you are far away from any wifi. With 18 hours of battery life and water-resistance up to 50m, you don’t want to pass on this deal.

Buy now

Hugo Boss 'Boss Bottled Night' Eau De Toilette 200ml: Was £88, now £44, Debenhams

Hugo Boss

You can’t go wrong with aftershave at Christmas, and Debenhams is currently offering up to 50 per cent off some major brands, including Dior, Calvin Klein and Hugo Boss. With notes of African violet, lavender and birch heart, this scent is a spicy, woody mix with an intense pay-off. Treat the man in your life to this bottle and make a huge £44 saving.

Buy now

No.3 London Dry Gin, 70cl: Was £36.50, now £29, Amazon

Amazon

Get 21 per cent off No.3 London Dry Gin. Start the festive season right with a G&T using No.3 Gin, which was crowned the world’s best gin for a fourth time last year by the International Spirits Challenge.

We loved it too, in our round-up of the best new gins where No.3 London Dry Gin was crowned our Best Buy, our reviewer said: “The new hexagonal design reflects each of the six botanicals in the recipe – upfront juniper, sweet Spanish orange peel, zingy grapefruit peel, earthy angelica root, spicy coriander and warming cardamom seeds. Created by Berry Bros & Rudd – (aka, the UK’s oldest wine and spirits merchant), No.3 is quite simply the perfect example of a London dry gin – try it in a dry martini or a classic G&T.”

Buy now

Dyson V8 absolute extra: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Argos

Dyson

If you’re looking for a new vacuum, Dyson is a go-to brand and it even featured twice in our review of the best cordless vacuums. The V11, a similar model to the V8 absolute extra, took the top spot as our Best Buy, with our tester praising it for being “mind blowingly good” and claimed it had “seriously raised the bar in the world of cordless vacs”.

The V8 absolute extra, a heavy duty dust buster that claims to perform even better than its traditional corded counterpart. With up to 40 minutes of powerful suction, it can be used to clean upholstery at home or in the car, and you can get to hard to reach surfaces, such as ceiling corners. With £100 off such a leading product, you’ll have to act fast, as we predict this will fly off the shelves.

Buy now

Neato Robotics D650 robot vacuum: Was £729.99, now £329.99, Amazon

Neato

Save a huge £400 on this robot vacuum cleaner that comes with a pet brush, two filters, a side brush and a cleaning tool, so you’ll be well equipped to ensure it lasts you years.

Thanks to its D-shape, the brand promises it can reach even the tightest corners and edges on both hardwood and carpeted floors. It's also self sufficient, returning to the charge base on its own, before picking up where it left off once full of juice. The similar Neato botvac connected D7 model has also appeared in our review of the best robot vacuum cleaners which our tester found to be particularly good for pet owners as it was very effective at picking up animal hair.

Buy now

Calm annual membership: Was £28.99, now £14.49, Calm

Calm

Mindfulness app Calm is offering 50 per cent off its annual membership – which equates to £1.20 per month, and 60 per cent off lifetime membership. Calm supports you through guided meditation, offers music tracks for focus and relaxation, and has a collection of sleep stories to lull you to bed.

In our review of the best mindfulness apps to help you keep calm during a crisis, Calm won our Best Buy. Our reviewer loved the Sleep Stories, which are calming tales narrated by celebrities including Stephen Fry and Matthew McConaughey. They genuinely found that they helped them “unwind in the evenings and brought back the wonderful nostalgia of being read a bedtime story.” Calm offers plenty of content, making this a great deal.

Buy now

Nespresso KR Vertuo Next coffee machine: Was £149.99, now £79.99, John Lewis

John Lewis

Like all Nespresso machines, the KR Vertuo Next delivers a coffee shop quality brew from the comfort of your own home. It’s the newest addition to an already impressive line of machines, standing out thanks to its new brewing system. Using Centrifusion technology, it reads the barcode of each capsule and adjusts its water flow and temperature settings accordingly, making the most of every blend. It boasts an extra fast heat up time. Not only does it look slick but it’s made of 54 per cent recycled plastics, making it Nespresso’s most eco-friendly machine.

Its predecessor, the Vertuo Plus, was reviewed in our round-up of the best pod coffee machines where we said it was “incredibly easy to use, simply make sure you’ve got the right-sized coffee cup for the drink that it’s making and then press a button.” Like the Vertuo Plus, the KR Vertuo Next can also make five different size drinks, but isn’t capable of milk frothing.

Buy now

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: Was £49.99, now £34.99, Amazon

Amazon

Save 30 per cent on Amazon’s best-selling tablet. The Fire 7 won a spot in our review of the best tablets, with our technology critic, David Phelan, praising it for its impressive affordability. He said: “If you only need a small display, the 7in screen here, though not high-resolution, is perfectly usable. Like the Amazon Fire HD8, it is tightly integrated with Amazon’s other services such as Kindle books and Prime Video.”

“Performance is decent rather than outstanding but this is still a tablet definitely worth considering, mostly because of the remarkable price,” he added. With access to a range of streaming apps including Disney+, Netflix and ITV Hub, it would make a great Christmas gift.

Buy now

Le Creuset Cast Iron 20cm Casserole and 29cm Stoneware Dish Set, 2 Piece, Volcanic: Was £235, now £141, John Lewis & Partners

Le Creuset

Save an impressive 40 per cent and snap up two of Le Creuset’s most popular products during John Lewis’s Black Friday sale. In the brand’s signature volcanic colour, make a bold statement in your kitchen while experiencing all the cooking benefits of cast iron and stoneware. Containing a 20cm cast iron round casserole dish and a stoneware 29cm deep rectangular dish, switch easily from slow-cooking stews to baking bread.

We featured a similar Le Creuset shallow dish in our round-up of the best casserole dishes, noting that “it’s a brand you can rely on, with dishes often becoming family heirlooms… we found this one to be the best for our requirements, particularly given its versatility; on top of cooking risottos and casseroles, the dish is adept at browning meat thanks to its shallow depth.” Versatile, lightweight and durable, invest in these kitchen staples while nearly £100 is knocked off the price.

Buy now

Moet Vintage Champagne Gift Box 75cl: Was £45, now £30, Morrisons

Morrisons

Moet and Chandon is a staple in the world of great vintages and has been synonymous with celebration since they founded in 1743. It has a soft and peachy flavour with succulent notes of white fruits which compliment the lingering note of citrus fruit. Don’t miss out on this great saving of £15, we’ll be buying some for Christmas.

Buy now

Kenwood KHC29.B0WH Prospero Stand Mixer: Was £199.99, now £99.99, Argos

Kenwood

If the latest Bake Off series has left you feeling inspired, save more than £100 on this Kenwood stand mixer in Argos’s sale. Its compact design makes it ideal for smaller kitchens, and it comes with a 4.3l stainless steel bowl along with three other non-stick bowls and other attachments such as a whisk and dough hook. This brand was featured twice in our review of the best stand mixers, so we can speak to the reputation of Kenwood’s products. You’ll be a star baker in no time.

Buy now

Pandora reflexions mesh bracelet: Was £55, now £44, Pandora

Pandora

Popular jewellery brand Pandora is offering customers 20 per cent off its entire website. This timeless classic stood out to us the most, and we think it’ll elevate casualwear and eveningwear alike. You’ll have to pay a little extra for rose gold and gold, but whichever colourway you choose, we think it’ll make a very thoughtful gift.

Buy now

FLUX Luggage set: Was £360, now £180, Samsonite

Samsonite

This set of two polypropylene cases has a huge 50 per cent off, so snap it up while it’s still on offer. The cases feature hidden expandability sections to help you squeeze in that extra luggage, double tube wheel handles and a fully lined interior to keep your things safe. We can attest to Samsonite’s reliability too, as its cases have appeared in our reviews of the best cabin bags and best wheeled travel bags.

Buy now

Apple iPhone 12 pro max with AirPods: From £38.50 per month with £99 upfront cost, Three

Apple

If you’re in the market for a new phone, Three has plenty of offers on contracts like this one, with six months half price at £38.50 a month, that also comes with AirPods, unlimited data, texts and minutes. The 6.7 screen is the biggest ever on an iPhone, with a bigger battery and camera than other models. The Independent's technology critic, David Phelan, said in his review: “When it comes to battery life, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is epic, it just goes on and on.

"The 6.7in display looks magnificent and in performance terms, it’s near-identical to the other phones in the range, that is, it’s super-fast whether you’re playing a graphics-intensive game (which looks phenomenal on this big display), streaming video, or just opening emails and launching apps."

The iPhone 12 Mini has also been discounted, for just £29.50 a month and an upfront cost of £29, you’ll be getting unlimited data, calls and texts, with a pair of AirPods and a year’s subscription AppleTV+ too.

Buy now

Emma original mattress, double: Was £529, now £343.85, Emma Mattress

Emma Mattress

One of our favourite mattress brands, Emma Mattress, is offering 35 per cent off site wide with the code “Black35”. The Emma original took the Best Buy spot in our round-up of the best mattresses, our reviewer said: “We found it more instantly comfortable than other bed-in-a-box mattresses we tried, it has significantly more bounce and is easier to turn over on – with no chance of disturbing your partner when you do.”

The popular German-made three-layer foam mattress uses foam that is longer-lasting, has a breathable top layer, a washable cover and more bounce than usual mattresses. Enjoy a better night's sleep and take advantage of this unmissable deal.

Buy now

Mamas & Papas Ocarro eight piece bundle: Was £1339.99, now £799.99, Very

Mamas & Papas

Save more than £500 on this impressive Mamas & Papas bundle, which includes a pushchair, a carry cot, a car seat and an Isofix base for all of your travelling needs, plus a range of other accessories.

The pushchair features large all-terrain wheels and front and rear suspension, which means it should handle any ride while keeping your little one comfortable. The brand’s one-hand fold technology also sounds like a dream for busy parents. The car seat has great impact protection features and an height-adjustable headrest, while the carry cot is easily removable from the pushchair chassis, making this a great all-rounder set for every journey.

Buy now

Google Nest mini 2nd generation: Was £49, now £24, Tesco

Google

This Google smart speaker and digital assistant works using voice control and allows you to play music from streaming platforms such as Spotify and YouTube Music. You can also check the weather, your diary, set reminders and hear the news whenever you ask. It supports up to six users and is compatible with smart devices and other Google Nest products. At this price, snap it up fast.

Buy now

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker: Was £129.99, now £99.99, Argos

Argos

Save £30 on this smart watch from the leading fitness tracker brand, Fitbit. Available in four colours, the water-resistant device offers features including sleep tracking, built-in GPS, a heart rate monitor and the brand’s latest exercise modes.

Fitbits’s products featured twice in our review of the best fitness trackers, with our tester praising the earlier version of this discounted model, the Fitbit charge 3, for its clever features. They said: “Unlike many trackers, this one is monitoring your heart rate continuously rather than just during workouts. As well as looking out for health trends it also gives information during workouts to help understand them better. The sleep tracking is also excellent, measuring REM sleep as well as deep and light.”

Buy now

Amazon Echo Show 5: Was £79.99, now £39.99, Amazon

Amazon

Enjoy a fantastic 50 per cent off the Echo Show 5 in Amazon’s sale. The device earned a spot in our review of the best smart speakers, where our technology critic, David Phelan, praised its top performance. He said: “Of all Amazon’s Echo devices with screens (there are two other echo show models with 8in and 10in displays respectively, plus the baseball-sized Echo Spot with a tiny screen), this one is the best balance of size and capability.”

The 5.5in smart display allows you to manage your calendar, listen to the radio, check the news or even watch films. Phelan added: “It is also superbly sized for use as a bedroom alarm clock and Amazon has installed a physical switch that slides a cover in front of the lens for absolute certainty of privacy. It looks good and works well for video calls (when you slide the lens cover open again)."

Buy now

Horizn Studios KÅenji Wash Bag: Was £40, now £24, Horizn Studios

Horizn Studios

Another suitcase brand that has unveiled a week of Black Friday deals is Horizn Studio, offering customers up to 60 per cent of its luggage and accessories. Topping our guide to the best men’s wash bags was this product, which currently has 40 per cent off. Our reviewer loved it as an essential organiser for all your shower and shaving gear. It’s made from waterproof ballistic nylon too, so it’s as durable as it is stylish.

Buy now

Ring video doorbell with chime: Was £229, now £149, Currys PC World

Ring

Making your home more secure has never been easier, and Ring should be your go-to brand if you’re looking for peace of mind. This particular model featured in our review of the best doorbell cameras with our tester noting the “high-quality video” and the effect and easy to use Ring app.

Featuring two-way audio, you’ll also be able to tell the delivery person where to leave your parcel if you’re out. If you’ve been considering this nifty piece of kit, now’s the time to buy – with 35 per cent off, we don’t think you’ll find a better deal elsewhere.

Buy now

Braun Silk-expert Pro 5 PL5124 Latest Generation IPL Permanent Visible Hair Remover: Was £600, now £231.99, Boots

Braun

If you’re missing your regular wax treatments at the salon, this IPL hair removal machine might be the answer, especially with a £305 saving. Braun claims that this dermatologically accredited device reduces hair in four weeks, with technology that adapts to your skin tone to give you the best results. It’s speedy too, with the brand claiming you can treat both lower legs in less than five minutes. The set features a precision head to treat smaller areas including the bikini line, under arms and even the face. We love the look of the sleek pouch it comes in too. It’s an investment, but you’ll be saving in the long term.

Buy now

Now TV Broadband Superfibre package: Was £28 a month, now £24 a month, Now TV

Now TV

Now TV is offering its Now Broadband superfibre package for its “lowest ever price” of just £24 a month for 12 months. Its fastest internet speed of 63 Mps gets you unlimited downloads, plus unlimited calls from the included line rental at less than £30. Plus, there’s no activation fee.

Sky is offering its superfast broadband for £25 a month for 18 months with a set-up fee of £19.95 at a speed of 59Mps, so its sister brand, Now TV’s deal is far more impressive.

If you don’t need super fast internet for streaming or gaming, you can get the brand’s 11Mpbs internet package for just £18 a month for 12 months. Or, for just £22 a month, you could opt for its mid-level broadband speed package of 36Mpbs and get a year’s subscription to Now TV’s Entertainment Pass, along with the free line rental.

Buy now

Apple AirPods with charging case: Was £159, now £124.37, Amazon

Apple

Enjoy an impressive 22 per cent off the second generation AirPods in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale. David Phelan, our technology critic, rated these highly in his IndyBest review of the best wireless earbuds, saying: “Apple’s distinctive earbuds have been massively successful since they first launched and they remain even now some of the very lightest in-ears you can find.

“The design is unchanged since day one, but improved electronics inside mean that you can say, ‘Hey, Siri’ to invoke the virtual assistant without even touching the earbuds,” he added.

He also rated the pro version of the AirPods which are on sale too, down from £249 to £198, but still commended the standard AirPods for their sound quality: “The fit is slightly different from the pro – there’s no silicone ear tip – and there’s no noise-cancelling. Even so, audio quality is very good, as is call quality, which works even if you only use one earbud.”

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Was £1,279, now £929, Samsung

Samsung

You can now save yourself £250 on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, here’s what our technology critic, David Phelan, had to say about it when he reviewed it:

“The big display is bright, sharp and very attractive. It has what’s called a variable refresh rate. A fast refresh rate means everything looks smooth and responsive, from scrolling menus to playing video. Battery life is good. Mostly there will be plenty of charge left but the combination of the big, detailed screen and fast processor could mean a heavy-use day will see it pretty depleted by the end, though it’s still unlikely to run out,” he said.

Buy now

Fujifilm Instax Mini 70 Camera with 10 pack of paper: Was £109.99, now £88.99, Very

Instax

We bet these cameras are on plenty of Christmas lists this year, and for good reason. They are perfect for capturing memories, instantly printing mini pictures in true retro style. This model has selfie, macro and landscape modes, with a timer, flash and mirror built-in, helping you get the perfect shot. When we can finally enjoy spending time with larger groups of family and friends again, you’ll want this to hand. We love the gold colourway, but it’s also available in black, blue and red.

Buy now

Virgin Media TV and broadband packages

Virgin Media

The brand’s Big Bundle features M100 Fibre Broadband with an average download speed of 108Mbps, a Virgin TV V6 box with 112 channels and a range of streaming services including Netflix and Amazon Prime, and a phone line which comes with voicemail. Usually costing £62 a month, this 18 month contract is on sale for just £28.99 a month, in what Virgin claims is its lowest ever price for the bundle.

Sports fans should look to the Ultimate Oomph Bundle, with over 250 TV channels including some from Sky Sports, BT Sport 4K and Sky Cinema. It comes with two Virgin Media V6 boxes, meaning you can enjoy TV from multiple rooms. This, along with ultrafast M500 Fibre broadband, a phone line and endless mobile data, calls and texts with a “truly unlimited” SIM card makes this a whopper of a package. It usually costs £139 a month but is currently down to £77.99 a month for 18 months.

Buy now

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Clock Tower Toy: Was £85, now £56.50, Argos

Argos

Combining two childhood favourites, this Lego Harry Potter set is a must-have for Christmas. It comes with eight mini-figures, including Harry and Dumbledore. There are hours of fun to be had here, building the three-level Castle Clock Tower, including locations from the film – Defence Against the Dark Arts classroom, Dumbledore's office, Hospital wing, perfect’s bathroom and a Yule Ball scene.

Buy now

Shark Flexology True Pet Anti Hair Wrap IZ251UKTDB Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Black: Was £549, now £349, Currys PC World

Shark

Save £200 on this vacuum cleaner that will come in particularly handy if you have pets that are constantly shedding hair on your carpets and hard floors. It’s a brand that’s featured previously in our review of the best pet vacuum cleaners that tackle hair and dirt with ease.

Promising 120 minutes of running time, it has a motorised attachment that can help lift pet hairs from floors to furniture, and its anti-wrap technology will stop the brush-roll getting clogged up. It can also switch to a handheld unit to help you tackle harder-to-reach areas such as stairs or the inside of your car.

Buy now

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones: Was £299.95, now £165, Amazon

Amazon

This pair of headphones will allow you to drown out any distractions and focus on your work, new podcast or favourite album in peace. They also impressed us in our guide to the best noise-cancelling headphones.

“The audio is strong, with lots of bass, for which the brand is known, and they have a warm, lively sound. The battery recharges quickly: ten minutes of charge yields three hours of playback,” our reviewer said.

Buy now

Huawei MateBook X Pro: Was £1,199, now £849.98, Amazon

Now most of us are working from home, a laptop has never been so essentialAmazon

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, this Huawei model has 38 per cent off, and it was featured in our guide to the best high-end laptops. Our tech critic, David Phelan, who reviewed it said: “The bezels around the edge of the bright, colourful 13.9in display are amazingly thin, giving an immersive, all-screen effect.”

He went on to say:“The camera is buried in the top row of the keyboard. Although it’s a slightly different angle, the view isn’t pointing as much up your nose as you might fear. Like the Apple laptops, there’s a fingerprint sensor in the power button which is fast and responsive.” The same model with Intel Core i7 is also on sale here, reduced from £1,449.99 to £949.99.

Buy now

Remington Curl & Straight Confidence 2 in 1 Straightener: Was £119.99, now £49.99, Boots

There’s £60 to be saved on this set of straighteners, that curl hair too Boots

This styling tool featured in our guide to best hair straighteners, which our tester loved for its ability to allow you to switch your hairstyle up with ease. “While they can be adapted to five different temperatures between 150C and 230C, the end of the tool stays constantly cool, so there’s no risk of burning your fingers while attempting curlier hairstyles,” they said. If that wasn’t enough to convince you, the huge £60 discount at Boots should do the trick.

Buy now

Antler Camber cabin in sky blue: Was £179, now £125.30, Antler

Antler

Taking top spot in our guide to the best cabin bags, this luggage offering from Antler is now reduced by more than £50 as part of a site-wide Black Friday sale. The hard-shelled case comes in sky blue or sea green, perfect for a stylish weekend away. An added bonus is the bag’s eco credentials – it’s made from crushed shells that are a by-product of the fishing industry. Lightweight and robust, this is a steal of a deal.

Buy now

Braun FaceSpa Pro 922 Facial Epilator Beauty Gift: Was £149.99, now £69.99, Superdrug

Braun

If you’re worried about missing out on salon treatments during lockdown, look to this handy device that epilates, cleanses and tones the skin. It works to remove facial hair, whether that’s on your upper lip, chin, or simply all over, with a separate head to cleanse the skin. According to Braun, it removes three times as much short hair than waxing. For the best results, you will need to continually use this to prevent future hair growth. It also comes with a stand, bronze cap and pouch to keep it neat and tidy.

Buy now

LG GSL460ICEV American-style fridge freezer: Was £1,199, now £849, Currys PC World

LG

This American-style fridge freezer has 591I of capacity, so is sure to fit all your weekly shops. There’s also an ice-water and ice cube dispenser, and a moist balance crisper that maintains the correct level of moisture so food such as lettuce doesn't end up soggy. You can also pair the fridge to your phone via the LG ThinQ app in case there is ever a problem and you need quick advice.

Buy now

