Black Friday cycling deals: today's best cycling deals from the Black Friday sales

Black Friday Cycling Deals

Black Friday Cycling deals are plentiful! As we predicted, many retailers have treated Black Friday as a month-long event and launched their Black Friday sales early. This means huge discounts are already available on a wide range of cycling tech.

A number of the biggest cycling retailers that have already launched their Black Friday sales are:

Wiggle

Chain Reaction Cycles

Tredz

Rutland Cycling

Cyclestore

Halfords

Evans Cycles

Hargroves Cycles

Ribble Cycles

Here at Cyclingnews, we are dedicated to finding the best Black Friday cycling deals. No longer are cyclists around the world wondering if there will be any good Black Friday cycling deals. Instead, we're all holding fire on that big-ticket purchase, expecting to save ourselves a bit of cash. Thankfully, we don't need to wait any longer, as Black Friday is in full swing and hundreds of cut-price cycling products are available today.

How long do Black Friday deals last?

We can't say for certain but in previous years, retailers' deals have lasted until the end of Cyber Monday - which this year is on December 2nd. However, each individual deal will be subject to available stock - once it's gone, it's gone!

What products are discounted on Black Friday?

Black Friday cycling deals aren't limited to any product, in particular. Judging by what's already available this year, and by our memory of previous years' Black Friday sales, you'll undoubtedly see deals on brands such as Specialized, Wahoo, Trek and Rapha, along with discounts across all products.

The whole of Black Friday weekend will be awash with huge road bike deals, cheap helmet deals, GoPro deals and more, so unless you fancy some serious multi-tabbing - keeping an eye on every Black Friday sale on the 'net - just bookmark this page and we'll handpick the biggest Black Friday cycling deals. For those in the northern hemisphere, this is the perfect time of year to pick up a turbo trainer deal, and it's an equally good time to save some money on lights.

Thankfully, if you can't wait, the Black Friday cycling deals have arrived, so have a scroll to see what we've found.

Black Friday road bike deals

There are always fantastic road bike deals available over Black Friday, but this year seems to be even better than ever.

Retailers tend to use Black Friday cycling deals to clear out their warehouses ahead of an influx of new bikes for the following season. Below, you'll find a few of this week's best deals, but if you're looking for more, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday road bike deals, where we have the best available prices for some of the most popular road bikes. We've also put together a guide to the best Trek bikes Black Friday deals, and what you can find in the Black Friday Specialized bike sale.

Giant TCR Advanced 2 Disc - 2019 | 25% off at Tredz



This is one of the best deals available right now (in our humble opinion). A Shimano 105 equipped carbon fibre frame, although, Giant's Conduct SL brakes won't be for everyone. View Deal

Specialized Allez Elite 105 2019 | 28% off at Tredz

With 28% off this 105-equipped Allez Elite is a great deal for a reliable entry-level bike. Available in 54cm and 56cm sizes.View Deal



Specialized Tarmac SL6 Expert - 2019 | 27% off at Cyclestore



The Tarmac is one of the most popular, well renowned race-ready road bikes, and for good reason. This 2019 Tarmac Expert features a carbon frame paired with Roval CL50 carbon clincher wheels, and a Shimano Ultegra groupset. View Deal

Helmet deals

If you're trying to save some money on a cycling helmet, you should never do so at the expense of quality, and Cyclingnews would advise against buying second hand or from an untested brand. Therefore, buying a discounted brand-name helmet on Black Friday is a good way to ensure safety while saving money.



If you're looking specifically for a helmet deal, we have a dedicated Black Friday helmet deals page where we've collated today's Black Friday deals.





Kask Protone | 29% off at Wiggle

Quite possibly one of the most popular cycle helmets available, thanks to its aerodynamic shaping and sleek aesthetics. It's now available at Wiggle in a range of colours and sizes with 29% off!View Deal



Met Manta | 63% off at Wiggle



The Met Manta helmet made it into our list of best aero helmets by virtue of its great balance of aerodynamic performance and ventilation. With well over 60% off, this deal will rival anything else you find on Black Friday.View Deal

Oakley ARO3 MIPS - White | 50% off at Tweeks



Better known for its eyewear, Oakley helmets are more than worth a look. This ARO3 is one of the best priced MIPS equipped aero helmets available. However, to take advantage of this price, you'll need to want it in white. View Deal

GoPro

Whether you fancy yourself as the next YouTube vlogging sensation or you simply want evidence in the event of driver-aggravation, a GoPro is likely to be your first choice action camera brand. Our GoPro needs will be different to other sports - battery life, low-light quality and mounting options are likely to be more important than dive depth, for example - so we've considered that when finding deals for you.

Our roundup of the best Black Friday GoPro deals will provide you with the tools to decide which GoPro you need, along with the best deals available today.

Turbo Trainers

While a turbo trainer sees a popularity increase during winter months, that's not to say they are exclusive to colder, rainy days. The training structure achievable with a turbo trainer eliminates junk miles and ensures every moment in the saddle is tailored to achieving performance benefits.

That's not all, with the ever-present danger of riding on the roads, more people are looking for alternatives, and getting your cycling fix indoors has recently become a more enjoyable process with the advent of interactive apps such as Zwift.

If you're looking to save money, check out our full roundup of the best Black Friday turbo trainer deals available, from which we've highlighted a few below.

CycleOps Basic Mag Kit | 56% off at Rutland Cycling



The CycleOps Basic Mag Kit is everything you need to begin indoor training with a basic turbo trainer, a riser block, a trainer mat and a sweat towel. A few weeks ago this was £99.99, it's now an even better deal with 54% off at Rutland Cycling. View Deal

Tacx Bushido | 49% off at Wiggle



The Tacx Bushido is one of the more advanced wheel-on trainers available. Normally this unit would set you back £549.00 but we've spotted a deal at Wiggle that will slash that in half!View Deal

Tacx NEO 2 | 25% off at Chain Reaction Cycles



Even with the recent launch of the NEO 2T from Tacx, the NEO 2 is still one of the most accomplished turbo trainers on the market. Now reduced by 25% at Chain Reaction Cycles, it's an even better deal. View Deal

E-bikes

E-bikes, love them or loathe them, are here to stay. For as long as they increase the number of time that people spend on bikes, the Cyclingnews team think e-bikes are a positive addition to the world of cycling. That said, not all e-bikes are made equal, a cheap e-bike is unlikely to stand the test of time and ultimately cost more in the long run. Getting an e-bike on Black Friday is a good way to get a quality product without paying the full asking price. Below we've highlighted our favourite deals of the moment, but head over to our roundup of the best Black Friday e-bike deals for more.

Bianchi Aria E-Road Ultegra Disc Women’s 2019

11% off at Hargroves Cycles



Bianchi’s Inner Power Drive system uses Ebikemotion’s X35 V.2 rear hub motor and is powered by a 250wh battery. The Aria is sleek and packed with tech. Only one 50cm left so be quick.View Deal



Colnago E64 Ultegra 2019 | 20% off at Evans Cycles

To Colnago fans, the thought of a Colnago e-bike amounts to sacrilege but this doesn’t stop the E64 being a superb road e-bike. A carbon frame, Shimano Ultegra with Ebikemotion’s hub motor make the E64 solid performer. Available in two colours in all sizes between 49cm and 58cmView Deal



Lights

Brighten up your Black Friday with some great deals on bike lights. No matter the time of year, or even time of day, if you ride on the roads, it's recommended that you ride with a bike light. It will never be a detriment to your ride, and a flashing LED has been proven to increase your visibility among traffic - which will undoubtedly increase safety. Here's our roundup of the latest Black Friday deals on bike lights.

Bontrager Flare RT rear light | 16% off at Rutland Cycling

This premium light from Bontrager is one of the best that money can buy. Cyclingnews advocates using daytime running lights, so get one (or two) of the Flare RT while the price is right!View Deal



Cateye Volt 1700 front light | 20% off at Wiggle



One of the brightest road-going lights available with a wide beam that won't simply blind your road-going peers. Buying a light this bright might be considered overkill, but buying a Volt 1700 can be considered an investment in your safety. View Deal

Power meters

You don't need to be chasing that Cat 1 license to warrant buying a power meter. We've all heard the claims that a power meter is one of the most beneficial training tools, but they can be equally useful for finding imbalances between legs, prevent overworking in physiotherapy and rehabilitation, and can even be used when comparing the difference between the aerodynamic efficiency of two positions.

This Black Friday, there are a number of heavy discounts on PowerTap, Stages and other power meters. Here are the best deals we've found today.

4iiii Precision 2.0 3D | 36% off at ProBikeKit



Not too long ago, the power meter was reserved for those with the deepest pockets only, with the minimum price being around the £500 mark. However, this price of £239.49 really opens the power meter up to a range of new cyclists. View Deal

PowerTap Power Pedals P2 | 22% off at Chain Reaction Cycles



A dual-sided power meter is great for accurate readings, finding muscular imbalances and providing even more metrics for data-nerds like me to spend hours poring over. View Deal

Wheels

A new pair of road bike wheels can be a pretty hefty investment, so it makes sense to save yourself some cash and take advantage of retailers' Black Friday cycling deals, here's our roundup of the best.

Prime RR-50 Carbon Clincher Wheelset

Was £779.99 | Now £449.99





Available in both disc and rim guises, this wheelset is a great Black Friday deal that will get you rolling on carbon wheels on a budget. View Deal

Garmin

If you're on the hunt for a new cycling computer , power meter, light or a smartwatch, Garmin will likely have a product that's perfect for you. We recently concluded in our Garmin Edge 530 review that it is everything you're ever likely to need from a cycling computer, although the touchscreen of the Edge 830 does improve user-friendliness.

Cycling computers are a great addition to any ride. They will help you navigate from A to B, they can count your kilometres, calculate your average speed and, when paired with a heart rate monitor or power meter, can provide insightful performance metrics to improve performance no-end. We think the big electronics retailers such as Walmart (USA), John Lewis (UK) and Amazon will have the best Garmin deals on Black Friday.

Garmin Edge 520 Plus

Was £199.99 | Now £149.99





While this has been superseded by the newer Edge 530, the 520 Plus is a highly capable GPS computer with more features than most of us will ever require. View Deal

Shoes

Need a new pair of cycling shoes this Black Friday? Well, you're in luck! With new innovations being added to cycling shoes every year, there are some great discounts on a huge range of cycling shoes this Black Friday.

Giro Empire ACC Road Shoes | Men's and Women's

Up to 50% off at Evans Cycles





If you can't wait for the Black Friday cycling deals to launch, here's a great offer on some Giro Empire shoes. There are men's shoes and women's shoes, and if you can't find your size, check out the same shoes at Wiggle.View Deal

Other accessories

Fizik Superlight Tacky Bar Tape | 77% off at Wiggle

If you're a fan of adding colour to your bike and fancy some bright yellow bar tape, you're in luck. The Fizik Superlight Tacky handlebar tape is currently available with 77% off at a mere £5.99. For that price, it's also a worthy investment for anyone looking to use it as the hidden tape on a double-wrapped bar. View Deal



Who will have the best Black Friday cycling deals?

Wiggle is one of the world's largest online cycling shops, supplying over 70 countries with Black Friday deals and this year is no different. Wiggle has launched its 2019 Black Friday sale, so for a roundup of what they're up to, check out our Wiggle Black Friday page.

Chain Reaction Cycles has pleased cyclists once again by turning Black Friday into Black November. Launching a new set of cycling deals each and every week in the lead up to Black Friday weekend.

BackCountry, the US outdoor sports retailer, is one of the United States' go-to online retailers for bikes, components, clothing and accessories. It doesn't limit itself to cycling though, with fishing, skiing, and even yoga in the range of sports catered for. For a detailed run-down of what we expect, check out our Backcountry Black Friday overview.

Evans cycles is one of the oldest cycling retailers in the world, it is a British company that services the world via its online store, yet retains a number of bricks and mortar stores across the UK. Evans Cycles has launched its Black Friday sale, so for some of Evans Cycles' latest deals, check out our Evans Cycles Black Friday overview.

Amazon isn't exactly the first retailer you think of when shopping for your bike but, in 2019, there's little the world's largest retailer doesn't sell. As an electronics giant, Amazon is a great place to look if you're shopping for Garmin deals, or simply a new tablet on which to run Zwift.

Walmart might be a left-field inclusion in this list - even with the Walmart family buying Rapha. We certainly wouldn't recommend a typical supermarket bike, but Walmart has a huge Black Friday sale on electronics, a lot of which are useful to us cyclists - such as GoPro cameras, iPads or laptops for Zwift, Garmin computers, or even some new clippers to keep your legs silky smooth.

Tredz was one of the first retailers to transform its website into a Black Friday hub ahead of the Black Friday weekend, launching its sale early in November.

Rutland Cycling is another British retailer that operates internationally. The Black Friday sale is already in full swing, but expect more deals each day until Cyber Monday.

Ribble Cycles, the UK bike brand that also has its own retail store, is using Black Friday to move on some of their 2019 model bikes to make space for 2020 models.

Tweeks Cycles' website says its Black Friday sale will return on the 29th November, but we quite expect their deals to be launched sooner. At least on Monday the 25th.

Hargroves Cycles has launched its sale and we're expecting more Black Friday cycling deals to arrive each and every day until the end of play on Cyber Monday.

Cyclestore, one of the UK's lesser-known retailers, has launched a number of Black Friday deals this year. They already have a number of products on sale, and will continue adding more deals until the end of Cyber Monday.

Leisure Lakes is another UK retailer. With 11 stores, it's a relatively well-known franchise, and will happily ship overseas. With the Black Friday sale yet to kick off, you can still pick up a number of deals in their sale - a number of which feature over in our Trek Bikes Black Friday roundup.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving. For 2019, this means Black Friday will be held on November 29th, with Cyber Monday following on December 1st. Both will undoubtedly deliver the best cycling deals you're likely to see all year.