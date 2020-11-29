Black Friday & Cyber Monday Suitcase Deals 2020: Large & Cabin Away Suitcase & More Deals Compiled by The Consumer Post
Black Friday suitcase deals for 2020 are here, review the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday hard-sided & soft-sided suitcase deals right here on this page
Find all the top suitcase deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, featuring all the latest large and cabin suitcase discounts. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Suitcase Deals:
Save up to $125 on Away suitcase, bags & backpack bundles at AwayTravel.com - Away are running holiday deals on The Journey Set, The Weekend Set & more bundle deals consisting of carry-ons, bags, packing cubes & more Away products
Save $125 off The Journey Set at AwayTravel.com - this bundle deal includes The Everywhere Bag, The Bigger Carry-on & a set of 4 packing cubes
Save up to 50% off on Samsonite suitcases, bags & accessories at Samsonite.com - 50% off applied in cart + 30% off on the order with a special holiday discount code
Save up to 60% on suitcases and luggage sets at Walmart - check the latest deals on EV1 from Ellen DeGeneres, SwissPro & more top-rated suitcases and luggage
Save up to 82% on a wide range of suitcases and travel gear at Amazon - check live prices on top brands including Samsonite, Away, TUMI, American Tourister, Olympia, Travelpro, Briggs & Riley & more
Save up to 52% on suitcases including carry-ons and luggage sets at Target.com - check deals from top brands including SWISSGEAR, American Tourister, Rockland Skyline, Disney and Crckt
Save up to 78% on hardside & softside suitcases from Samsonite, Delsey & more at Belk.com - click the link for large, medium, and checked cabin suitcases with spinner wheels
Save up to 68% on top-rated Samsonite luggage sets, duffels, backpacks & more at Amazon - check live prices on the best-selling Winfield 2 & Omni Expandable hardside spinner luggage & more
Save up to 25% on TUMI suitcases, bags, backpacks & accessories at Amazon - view available offers on hard shell luggage sets, carry on, compact rolling suitcases & more
Save up to 40% on suitcases at Walmart - includes suitcases from American Tourister, Protege, Travelers Club, Costway & more
Save up to 82% on cabin suitcases at Amazon - includes a wide range of cabin suitcases from top rated brands like Samsonite, TUMI, Rimowa, American Tourister, SwissGear, and Kenneth Cole REACTION
