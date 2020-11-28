Black Friday & Cyber Monday Keurig Deals 2020: Best Keurig Elite, K Duo, Mini & K55 Coffee Maker Deals Found by Consumer Articles
Black Friday & Cyber Monday Keurig deals are underway. Find the top discounts on Keurig K Duo, K55, Elite and Mini coffee makers. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Keurig Deals:
Save up to 45% on a wide range of Keurig coffee makers & brewers at Walmart - check live prices on the top-selling K-Elite, K-55, K-Mini, K-Duo, K-Classic & more
Save up to 34% on Keurig coffee makers like the K-Elite, K-Duo, K-Slim & K-Mini at Amazon- check the latest deals on best-selling Keurig coffee makers
Get the Keurig K-Mini Plus for free with a purchase of the Keurig Starter Kit at Keurig.com - the K-Mini Plus single serve coffee maker costs $99.99 at regular price
Save up to 29% on Keurig K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup coffee makers at Walmart
Save up to 44% on a wide range of Keurig coffee machines and coffee pods at Target.com - check live prices on Keurig’s best-selling K-Cup pod coffee makers and more
Save 50% on the top-rated Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker at Keurig.com - the Keurig K-Elite is a sleek and versatile single-serve coffee maker equipped with programmable features
Save up to 50% on Keurig K-Duo coffee machines at Keurig.com - check the latest deals on the best-selling Keurig K-Duo, K-Duo Plus, and K-Duo Essentials
Save up to 36% on Keurig K-Mini, Slim & Classic and K-Select coffee makers at Amazon
Save up to 35% on Keurig K-55 & K-50 coffee brewers at Amazon - Keurig K-55 features multiple K-cup pod sizes & a 48-oz water reservoir that can brew 6 or more cups
Best Coffee Maker Deals:
Save up to 62% on coffee makers from top brands like Jura, Breville, Ninja, Nespresso, Keurig, Bunn & Illy at Amazon - check the latest deals on a wide range of coffee makers and espresso machines
Save up to 60% on a wide range of espresso machines & coffee makers at Walmart - check live prices on trusted brands including Keurig, Cuisinart, Bunn, Breville, Jura, Ninja, Hamilton Beach & more
Save up to 48% on top coffee maker brands, including Cuisinart, Nespresso, Keurig & more at Target - check the latest deals on a wide range of coffee makers and espresso machines
Save up to $110 on Ninja coffee and tea makers at Ninjakitchen.com - find savings on pod-free hot and cold brew coffee makers from Ninja
Save up to 43% on Nespresso coffee makers & espresso machines at Walmart - check live prices on best-selling Nespresso VertuoPlus, Essenza, Latissima & more top-rated coffee machine
