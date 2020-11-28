Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals 2020 live: Nike, Currys and John Lewis weekend offers available now

The biggest sale event of the year is here (The Independent)

Black Friday, the biggest shopping event of the year, has finally arrived, and is happening all weekend.

Until the final day of the sale, 30 November – otherwise known as Cyber Monday – the IndyBest team will be bringing you the very best deals, as they launch here.

Originally a one day event hailing from America and taking place the day after Thanksgiving, this year it has expanded into a huge month-long sale with many brands and retailers slashing prices across tech, toys, home appliances, fashion, beauty and more.

Although Cyber Monday is traditionally the online-only day of the event, this year the entire event will be online as shops in England remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning online sales are predicted to surge by 35 to 45 per cent during the event.

Read more: The ultimate Black Friday deals guide

So whether you are looking to get Christmas presents sorted or are after a laptop or TV upgrade, a coffee machine, a discount on a pair of AirPods or to stock up on your favourite perfume, you’ll be sure to find an unmissable deal here this Black Friday.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.