The Coach Outlet is having a pre-Black Friday sale, and you can save up to 70%

Looking for more gift guides, shopping inspiration and holiday deals?Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

The Coach Black Friday Deal limited sale is on now. Save 70% on totes, wallets and winter accessories. More

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This is not a drill: Coach Outlet’s Black Friday Deals are on now.

That’s right - the discounted Coach affiliate is offering shoppers the chance to save up to 70% on items weeks before the official kick-off to Black Friday shopping weekend.

ALSO SEE: All the early Black Friday deals you can already shop in Canada

While most retailers are saving their best deals of the season until Friday Nov. 27, Coach Outlet is getting in the holiday spirit early by giving shoppers access to major discount as well as free shipping on all online orders.

From now through Nov. 17, save 70% on all totes, wallets, belts and cold weather accessories, while supplies last.

This mega-sale is sure to sell out fast, so we’ve gathered a list of some of our favourite pieces from the limited-time only sale that we think would make the perfect gift for the holidays.

The Gallery Tote - on sale at Coach Outlet for $98 (originally $328). More

This crossgrain leather tote is perfect for carrying your everyday essentials thanks to multifunctional interior pockets and zip top closure. Available in five colours.

SHOP IT: Coach Outlet, $98 (originally $328)

The Varsity Striped Muffler is on sale at Coach Outlet, $54 (originally $178). More

This striped wool scarf is made from 100% wool to help you stay warm all winter long. Available in two colours.

SHOP IT: $53 (originally $178)

Derby Tote

View photos The Derby Tote is on sale now through Coach Outlet, $89 (originally $298). More