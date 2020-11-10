The Coach Outlet is having a pre-Black Friday sale, and you can save up to 70%

Looking for more gift guides, shopping inspiration and holiday deals?Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!
Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
This is not a drill: Coach Outlet’s Black Friday Deals are on now.
That’s right - the discounted Coach affiliate is offering shoppers the chance to save up to 70% on items weeks before the official kick-off to Black Friday shopping weekend.
ALSO SEE: All the early Black Friday deals you can already shop in Canada
While most retailers are saving their best deals of the season until Friday Nov. 27, Coach Outlet is getting in the holiday spirit early by giving shoppers access to major discount as well as free shipping on all online orders.
From now through Nov. 17, save 70% on all totes, wallets, belts and cold weather accessories, while supplies last.
This mega-sale is sure to sell out fast, so we’ve gathered a list of some of our favourite pieces from the limited-time only sale that we think would make the perfect gift for the holidays.
Gallery Tote
This crossgrain leather tote is perfect for carrying your everyday essentials thanks to multifunctional interior pockets and zip top closure. Available in five colours.
SHOP IT: Coach Outlet, $98 (originally $328)
Coach Varsity Stripe Oversized Muffler
This striped wool scarf is made from 100% wool to help you stay warm all winter long. Available in two colours.
SHOP IT: $53 (originally $178)
Derby Tote
A casual and effortlessly stylish tote with a slight slouch and snap closure. Available in three colours.
SHOP IT: $89 (originally $298)
Signature Buckle Belt
A refined calf leather belt to finish any look.
SHOP IT: $38 (originally $128)
Slim Envelope Wallet With Chain In Colorblock
This colourful billfold wallet features a detachable chain so that it can be worn as a stylish crossbody.
SHOP IT: $83 (originally $278)
Striped Beanie With Coach Patch
Keep toasty warm with this colourful beanie made from 100% merino wool.
SHOP IT: $29 (originally $98)
Medium Corner Zip Wallet
This medium-sized wallet features seven card slots and a snap closure. Available in three colours.
SHOP IT: $50 (originally $168)
Ava Chain Tote
This soft pebbled leather tote has an elevated, polished look thanks to it’s stylish, gold link straps. Available in five colours.
SHOP IT: $119 (originally $398)
Horse and Carriage Wrap
This oversized shawl is perfect for throwing over any look or doubling as an oversized scarf.
SHOP IT: $53 (originally $178)
Mollie Tote
This structured, casual tote features a multifunctional interior pocket with zip closure and open side compartments.
SHOP IT: $113 (originally $378)
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.