Black Friday Canon M50 Deals (2020): Canon Mirrorless Camera Sales Compiled by Saver Trends
The best Black Friday Canon mirrorless camera deals for 2020, including all the top Canon EOS M50 (white and black models) savings
Black Friday 2020 sales experts at Saver Trends are tracking the latest Canon EOS M50 deals for Black Friday, together with the best offers on the Canon M50 white bundles and more Canon mirrorless cameras. Explore the best deals in the list below.
Best Canon M50 Deals:
Save up to $268 on Canon M50 cameras at Walmart - check live prices on Canon EOS M50 mirrorless digital cameras, kits & accessories
Save up to $120 on Canon M50 cameras at Amazon - check the latest deals on Canon M50 cameras and lens bundle deals
Save up to $120 on the Canon M50 at BHPhotoVideo.com - click the link for latest deals on Canon M50 mirrorless digital cameras and kits
Best Canon Deals:
Save up to 40% on a wide range of Canon cameras, lens bundles, digital cameras & printers at Walmart - deals available now on the latest Canon DSLR, mirrorless and Powershot digital cameras
Save up to 25% on a wide range of Canon DSLR, mirrorless and digital cameras at Amazon - check live deals on bundles, travel kits, lenses, filters & tripods
Save up to 62% on Canon EOS Rebel DSLRs, EOS 5DS R, EOS 80D & PowerShot G7X Cameras at BHPhotoVideo.com - see the latest savings on a wide range of Canon DSLR cameras
Save up to 65% on Canon DSLR cameras, digital cameras & accessory bundles at Canon.com - at the Canon official store
Capture timeless memories like a professional on the Canon M50. This mirrorless camera has everything you need for the on-the-go shoot. Quickly frame sharp photos on the camera's fast Dual Pixel CMOS autofocus. Take eye-catching photographs and stunning 4K UHD videos on the M50's powerful 24.1-megapixel sensor. Shoot images at a rapid 10fps and never again miss out on the action.
You can also easily compose that amazing shot from any angle with the 3-inch variable-angle touchscreen LCD. Additionally, the Canon M50 is compatible with a wide range of Canon EF, EF-M, and EF-S lenses for unlimited versatility.
