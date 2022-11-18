Black Friday came early at Target—shop 50+ best deals on Samsung, Apple, Costway and more right now

Daniel Donabedian and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·4 min read
Head to Target to shop Black Friday deals on tech, home goods and fashion right now.
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

We're just eight days away from Black Friday 2022, and you don't even need to wait until next week to shop the biggest sales. Target's Black Friday sale is live right now with massive markdowns on everything you need to celebrate the holidays. Find deals on toys, TVs, kitchen appliances and clothing today—keep scrolling for the inside scoop.

Shop Target Black Friday deals

Black Friday gaming deals: Game on with the best Black Friday 2022 PlayStation deals at Amazon, GameStop and Best Buy

Amazon Black Friday sale: Score deals on Bowflex, All-Clad, Bissell and HP

If you want to stretch your dollar this Black Friday, Target is the place to shop. The big box retailer is already offering deep discounts on Vizio, Costway, Samsung and Staub. We rounded up all the best markdowns available during Target's early Black Friday sale so you can scoop major savings and be ready for the holidays.

The best Target Black Friday deals you can shop

Here are our top ten favorite early Black Friday deals you can shop at Target right now, including a Vizio 4K TV and a Microsoft tablet.

  1. Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $24.99 (Save $25)

  2. Henckels Dynamic 3-Piece Starter Knife Set for $34.95 (Save $33.55)

  3. Beats Solo3 Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $99.99 (Save $100)

  4. Sunnydaze Outdoor Round Cosmic Stars and Moons Fire Pit for $148.49 (Save $61.50)

  5. Staub Cast Iron 11-Inch Traditional Skillet for $199.95 (Save $171.05)

  6. Costway Tempered Glass Coffee Table for $205.99 (Save $344)

  7. Vizio V-Series 65-Inch Class 4K HDR Smart TV for $449.99 (Save $180)

  8. Samsung 65-Inch Smart 4K Crystal TV for $449.99 (Save $200)

  9. Costway 7-Piece Patio Rattan Dining Chair Table Set for $617.99 (Save $582)

  10. Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Bundle 12.3-Inch Touch Screen Intel Core for $659.99 (Save $369.99)

TV Target Black Friday deals

Enjoy cutting-edge visuals with Black Friday markdowns on must have TVs at Target.
Turn your living room into your own personal home theater with these stellar deals on TVs and soundbars during Target's early Black Friday sale.

Kitchen and cooking Target Black Friday deals

Shop Target's Black Friday sale for deals on Keurig coffee machines and more kitchen essentials.
Cook up a storm with Target deals on Keurig coffee makers, KitchenAid food choppers and more. Shop the Black Friday deals while you still can.

Outdoor furniture Target Black Friday deals

Pick up some new patio pieces for less at Target's Black Friday 2022 sale.
Gear up for fall with the biggest savings on fire pits and patio furniture during Target's early Black Friday sale.

Home Target Black Friday deals

Refresh your interiors with Black Friday furniture deals at Target.
Pick up all the household essentials and furniture you need for an incredible price at Target. Score savings on everything from accent chairs to TV stands.

Tech Target Black Friday deals

Save big on all the tech you need at the Target Black Friday sale.
Early Black Friday deals from Target feature everything you need at home or on the go. Shop deals on stylish wireless earbuds, affordable laptops and more.

Toy and game Target Black Friday deals

Get you holiday shopping done by shopping Black Friday toy deals today at Target.
Ready to shop? Find gifts that will please the youngest members of your family by snagging deals on Lego kits, games and more at Target.

Cleaning Target Black Friday deals

The Target Black Friday sale has incredible markdowns on iRobot vacuums and more.
Make your housework a little easier with the best Target cleaning deals on vacuums and robot vacuums. Browse markdowns on Bissell, iRobot and Shark now.

Fitness and lifestyle Target Black Friday deals

Prioritize your health and fitness this holiday season by shopping these incredible Black Friday deals at Target.
Keep fit and fancy with Target deals on lifestyle and fitness products. Find savings on exercise bikes and more before Black Friday.

Baby gear Target Black Friday deals

Head to Target to stock up on parenting essentials this Black Friday.
Stock up on popular baby gear with Target deals on strollers, baby bouncers and more. Shop price cuts on parent-approved brands like Costway and Baby Trend.

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

When do Target Black Friday deals start?

Black Friday deals are already rolling out at Target. Right now, you can get incredible deals on Apple AirPodsKeurig coffee makers and so much more. We expect even more Target deals leading up to Black Friday proper this Friday, November 25.

What are the best Black Friday deals at Target?

There are tons of savings you can score at Target right now. The retailer has a Vizio V-Series 65-inch class 4K HDR smart TV for $180 off at just $449.99. There are also several high-quality indoor and outdoor furniture pieces on sale right now, including a Costway glass coffee table for $205.99 and a seven-piece Costway patio dining set for more than $580 off.

Should I shop Black Friday deals at Target?

Yes, especially if you want to beat the holiday shopping rush! If you're looking to spice up your kitchen with the latest and greatest small appliances, upgrade your essential tech or fill your closet, Target is here for you. Be sure to shop fast though, as these Black Friday deals can disappear before you know it.

Shop Target Black Friday deals

