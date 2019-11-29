Black Friday bike deals: today's best cycling deals from the Black Friday sales

Black Friday bike deals

Black Friday bike deals are plentiful! As we predicted, many retailers treated Black Friday as a month-long event and launched their Black Friday sales early, so while the deals have been flowing for a while, the best are always saved for Black Friday itself, which means the best discounts on a wide range of cycling tech are available right now.

Black Friday

Black Friday bike deals from around the web:

Here at Cyclingnews, we are dedicated to finding the best Black Friday bike deals for our readers. No longer are cyclists around the world wondering if there will be any good Black Friday bike deals. Instead, we're all holding fire on that big-ticket purchase, expecting to save ourselves a bit of cash. Thankfully, we don't need to wait any longer, as Black Friday is in full swing and hundreds of cut-price cycling products are available today.

Road Bike deals

Giant TCR Advanced 2 Disc - 2019 | 25% off at Tredz



This is one of the best deals available right now (in our humble opinion). A Shimano 105 equipped carbon fibre frame, although, Giant's Conduct SL brakes won't be for everyone. View Deal

Specialized Tarmac SL6 Expert - 2019 | 27% off at Cyclestore



Was £4500.00 | Now £3250.00



The Tarmac is one of the most popular, well renowned race-ready road bikes, and for good reason. This 2019 Tarmac Expert features a carbon frame paired with Roval CL50 carbon clincher wheels, and a Shimano Ultegra groupset. View Deal

Giant Propel Advanced 2 Disc 2019 | 33% off at Rutland Cycling

Was £2298.99 |Now £1539.99

Available in Metalic Green, the Propel Advanced 2 Disc is available sizes M, ML and L. This deal won't hang around for long, so be quick. View Deal





Cannondale SystemSix | 43% off at Rutland Cycling

Was £3499.99 | Now £1999.99

Frame sizes from 54 through to 60cm still available at a major discount on Rutland Cycling. Now under £2000.00, this deal is unlikely to hang around. View Deal





Specialized Diverge Comp 2019 | 21% off at Tredz



Was £3,060.00| Now £2,400.00



The Specialized Diverge Comp is a 2019 model year and is available in 52cm, 54cm, 56cm, and 64cm sizes View Deal

Scott Foil 30 2019 Aero Road Bike | 42% off at Rutland Cycling

Was £2499.00 | Now £1449.99

The Foil 30 is available in a slick red and black paint job with a Shimano 105 drive train at a 42% discount from Rutland Cycling in sizes 47cm, 49cm, 52cm, 54cm, and 56cm. View Deal





Helmet deals

Kask Protone | 29% off at Wiggle



Was £199.00 | Now £139.99

Quite possibly one of the most popular cycle helmets available, thanks to its aerodynamic shaping and sleek aesthetics. It's now available at Wiggle in a range of colours and sizes with 29% off!View Deal



Met Manta | 63% off at Wiggle



Was £180.00 | Now £64.99



The Met Manta helmet made it into our list of best aero helmets by virtue of its great balance of aerodynamic performance and ventilation. With well over 60% off, this deal will rival anything else you find on Black Friday.View Deal

Oakley ARO3 MIPS - White | 50% off at Tweeks



Was £149.00 | Now £74.99



Better known for its eyewear, Oakley helmets are more than worth a look. This ARO3 is one of the best priced MIPS equipped aero helmets available. However, to take advantage of this price, you'll need to want it in white. View Deal

Kask Mojito X Road Helmet | Up to 30% off at Wiggle

Was £119.00 | Now £83.00

The greater choice of options can be found at Wiggle, where the choice spans various sizes across 12 different colours.View Deal





Kask Mojito X - Black/red | 42% off at Evans Cycles



Was £119.00 | Now £69.00



This well-liked helmet from Kask represents excellent value at full price let alone this offer from Evans - only on the Black/red option for small and medium sizes. It's also discounted to a lesser extent on a full range of colours and sizes so well worth a look regardless. View Deal

Specialized S-works Prevail 2 - 2019 | 42% off at Cyclestore



Was £174.99 | Now £99.99



Available in small and large sizes across two colour options, this is a chunky discount off this premium race helmet from Specialized. At 201g this is a seriously lightweight lid with great ventilation and fit. View Deal

Poc Ventral SPIN | 35% off at Evans Cycles



Was £270.00 | Now £175.00



This deal is only for medium helmets in black (and you only find this out once you go through to checkout) but even with that limitation this is a great deal on a top end helmet featuring brilliant ventilation and build quality.View Deal

USA

MET Strale | 50% off at Jenson USA



Was $100.00 | Now $50.00



A mid-weight (285g medium), mid-level road helmet at a bottom of the range price. A large central vent cools this lid and you'll walk away with a cool 50% off at Jenson on Black Friday. Available in medium and large only across six different colours. View Deal

Suomy Gunwind S-Line | 60% off at Competitive Cyclist



Was $224.99 | Now $89.99



Competitive Cyclist is offering this deal on the Anthracite/Matte Red option for this top-end Italian lid on small/medium and large/XL sizes only. View Deal

Kask Mojito X | 25% off at Competitive Cyclist



Was $169.95 | Now $127.46



Competitive Cyclist are offering the Kask Mojito X with a wider option of colours and sizes than UK retailer Evans (see above). Although the overall saving is lower, it's still a great price for a market-leading lid. View Deal

Poc Octal Aero | 48% off at Jenson USA



Was $270.00 | Now $139.99



Known for their focus on safety features, Swedish protection brand Poc have also delivered an aerodynamic and relatively svelte (just 200g) race helmet. Its looks can be divisive but at almost half the price (s/m/l sizes in white, small only in navy black) at Jenson this is a great deal. View Deal

GoPro deals

Turbo trainer deals

CycleOps Basic Mag Kit | 56% off at Rutland Cycling



Was £195.00 | Now £84.99



The CycleOps Basic Mag Kit is everything you need to begin indoor training with a basic turbo trainer, a riser block, a trainer mat and a sweat towel. A few weeks ago this was £99.99, it's now an even better deal with 54% off at Rutland Cycling. View Deal

Tacx Bushido | 49% off at Wiggle



Was £549.00 | Now £275.00



The Tacx Bushido is one of the more advanced wheel-on trainers available. Normally this unit would set you back £549.00 but we've spotted a deal at Wiggle that will slash that in half!View Deal

Tacx NEO 2 | 25% off at Chain Reaction Cycles



Was £1199.99 | Now £899.99



Even with the recent launch of the NEO 2T from Tacx, the NEO 2 is still one of the most accomplished turbo trainers on the market. Now reduced by 25% at Chain Reaction Cycles, it's an even better deal. View Deal

Wahoo Kickr Snap - 24% off at Wiggle



Was £499.99 | Now £379.99

While the original RRP is £499.99, the more commonly found price of the Kickr Snap is £429.99, but for the Black Friday weekend only, it is now available at £379.99 from multiple retailers. View Deal



E-bike deals

Bianchi Aria E-Road Ultegra Disc Women’s 2019 |



11% off at Hargroves Cycles



Was £4500.00 | Now £3995.00

Bianchi’s Inner Power Drive system uses Ebikemotion’s X35 V.2 rear hub motor and is powered by a 250wh battery. The Aria is sleek and packed with tech. Only one 50cm left so be quick.View Deal



Colnago E64 Ultegra 2019 | 24% off at Evans Cycles



Was £5200.00 | Now £3950.00

To Colnago fans, the thought of a Colnago e-bike amounts to sacrilege but this doesn’t stop the E64 being a superb road e-bike. A carbon frame, Shimano Ultegra with Ebikemotion’s hub motor make the E64 solid performer. Available in two colours in all sizes between 49cm and 58cmView Deal



Cycling lights deals

Bontrager Flare RT rear light | 16% off at Rutland Cycling



Was £44.99 | Now £37.99

This premium light from Bontrager is one of the best that money can buy. Cyclingnews advocates using daytime running lights, so get one (or two) of the Flare RT while the price is right!View Deal



Cateye Volt 1700 front light | 27% off at Wiggle



Was £179.99 | Now £130.04



One of the brightest road-going lights available with a wide beam that won't simply blind your road-going peers. Buying a light this bright might be considered overkill, but buying a Volt 1700 can be considered an investment in your safety. View Deal

Power meter deals

4iiii Precision 2.0 3D | 31% off at ProBikeKit



Was £379.00 | Now £259.99



Not too long ago, the power meter was reserved for those with the deepest pockets only, with the minimum price being around the £500 mark. However, this price of £259.99 really opens the power meter up to a range of new cyclists.View Deal

PowerTap Power Pedals P2 | 22% off at Chain Reaction Cycles



Was £799.99 | Now £624.99



A dual-sided power meter is great for accurate readings, finding muscular imbalances and providing even more metrics for data-nerds like me to spend hours poring over. View Deal

Stages Cycling Power L Ultegra R8000 | 20% off at Tredz

Was £479.00 | Now £383.00

The Stages Cycling Power Meter Ultegra R8000 crank-based is available in for 20% off the RRP at Tredz. It's available in 170mm, 172.5mm and 175mm crank lengths.View Deal





4iiii Precision 2.0 3D Ultegra 6800 power meter | 44% off at ProBikeKit

Was £469.00 | Now £265.00

The men's 4iiii Precision 2.0 3D Ultegra 6800 power meter is available with 44% off on ProBikeKit in 165mm or 172.5mm crank lengths.View Deal





Wheels deals

Prime RR-50 Carbon Clincher Wheelset | 43% off at Chain Reaction



Was £779.99 | Now £449.99



Available in both disc and rim guises, this wheelset is a great Black Friday deal that will get you rolling on carbon wheels on a budget. View Deal

Easton EC90 SL Disc Road Wheelset | 70% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £2299.99 | Now £699.99

Easton's lightweight and high-performance EC90 SL Disc wheelset is fully carbon and made specifically for disc road bikes. At just £699.99, you'd be foolish not to treat your bike to an early Christmas gift. View Deal





GPS cycling computer deals

Garmin Edge 520 Plus | 25% off at Chain Reaction



Was £199.99 | Now £149.99



While this has been superseded by the newer Edge 530, the 520 Plus is a highly capable GPS computer with more features than most of us will ever require. View Deal

Cycling clothing deals

USA: Castelli Perfetto RoS Long Sleeve Jersey | 40% off at Backcountry

Was $229.99 | Now $137.95

The Castelli Perfetto RoS Long Sleeve Jersey is available at Backcountry.com in red and black or light black and orange, in sizes S-3XLView Deal





UK: Castelli Perfetto RoS Long Sleeve Jersey | 25% off at ProBikeKit

Was £190.00 | Now £142.50

The same Castelli Perfetto RoS Long Sleeve Jersey is also available at ProBikeKit for UK readers in four colourways in a full range of sizes.View Deal





dhb Aeron Tempo Waterproof 2 Jacket



Was £100.00 | Now £60.00

With waterproof properties that can shake it with jackets twice the price, this is an excellent jacket with 40% off. Available in 4 colours and a full range of sizes.View Deal



Endura Pro SL Windshell Jacket



Was £99.99 | Now £49.00

A lightweight and packable windshield that’s DWR treated to ward off the odd shower. Available in XXL.View Deal



Castelli Squadra ER Windproof Jacket

Was £50.00 | Now £37.50

Another windproof option comes from Italian company Castelli. Their Squadra jacket is durable, offers wind and shower protection, and is super light and easily packable. There are three colours on offer, and sizes from XS to 3XL.View Deal





Le Col Pro Therma Bib Shorts



Was £165.00 | Now £82.50

Designed by professional riders and tested in the UK. Le Col’s Pro Therma bib shorts are a great cold-weather option on its own, and even more winter-ready when paired with leg warmers.View Deal



dhb Classic Bib Shorts



Was £50.00 | Now £35.00

These dhb Classic bib shorts are ideal for beginner riders or commuters looking for more comfort without spending much money. View Deal



dhb Aeron Lab Raceline Women's Bib Short



Was £130.00 | Now £70.00

Although these high-performance bibs aren’t actually in a Black Friday sale, Chain Reaction Cycle’s have still knocked 46% off making these a great buy.View Deal



dhb Merino Long Sleeve Base Layer



Was £45.00 | Now £27.00

Mid-weight cycling base layer with the natural warmth and odour resistance benefits of merino, a perfect first layer for cold days on the bike. Loads of sizes and colours available.View Deal



Rapha Women's Base Layer SS



Was £60.00 | Now £18.00

If your an XS size and are needing some merino base layers Chain Reaction Cycles have loads of different styles with a huge 70% off.View Deal



dhb Aeron FLT Roubaix Bib Tight



Was £90.00 | Now £54.00

These fleece-lined bib tights are perfect for keeping legs cosy on cold-weather rides. A women’s version is available for the same price. View Deal



Castelli Light Weight Bib Tights



Was £130.00 | Now £85.00

Panelled to provide light thermal and water-repellent protection where it's needed the most but allowing better ventilation for milder conditions.View Deal



Alé Prime Geo Winter Bib Tights

Was £130.00 | Now £65.00

With breathability as well as warmth, Alé's Prime Geo bib tights are perfect for winter riding. The fleecy and soft SuperRoubaix fabric traps heat, keeping you warm through those winter milesView Deal





dhb Roubaix Liner Glove



Was £15.00 | Now £9.00

For days when your current gloves aren’t quite warm enough, dhb’s Roubaix liner adds extra insulation. These liners are easily packed away in a pocket should your hands get too warm.View Deal



Castelli Estremo Winter Cycling Gloves

Was £95.00 | Now £71.25

Castelli's Estremo winter gloves are designed for the most adverse conditions, and help protect your mitts from the extreme cold in deep-winter. Grab them now for a 25 per cent saving.View Deal





Cycling shoes deals

Giro Empire ACC Road Shoes Men's and Women's | Up to 50% off at Evans Cycles



Here's a great offer on some Giro Empire shoes. There are men's shoes and women's shoes, and if you can't find your size, check out the same shoes at Wiggle.View Deal

Shimano RP9 Road Shoe | 55% off at Rutland Cycling

Was £219.19 | Now £99.99

Shimano RP9 Road Shoe is stylish and vintage-inspired but optimised for both comfort and performance. It is now offered at 55% off the original price at Rutland Cycling.View Deal





Giro Empire ACC Road Shoes | 78% off at Jenson USA



Was $300 | Now $84.99

Lace up a pair of Giro Empire ACC shoes in blue or black for under $100, in sizes from 39-48View Deal



Components deals

Shimano 105 R7000 groupset (rim) | 33% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £595.99 | Now £399.99

This sturdy, high-performance groupset is perfect for race bikes and winter-steeds alike. At just £399.99, this road groupset is great for the rim-brake purists. View Deal





Shimano 105 R7020 groupset (disc) | 37% off at Chain Reaction Cycles



Was £799.99 | Now £499.99

If you think the future is disc brakes, the R7020 Shimano 105 disc groupset is now available with £300 off at Rutland Cycles. View Deal



Accessories deals

Fizik Superlight Tacky Bar Tape | 77% off at Wiggle

If you're a fan of adding colour to your bike and fancy some bright yellow bar tape, you're in luck. The Fizik Superlight Tacky handlebar tape is currently available with 77% off at a mere £5.99. For that price, it's also a worthy investment for anyone looking to use it as the hidden tape on a double-wrapped bar. View Deal



Who will have the best Black Friday cycling deals?

Wiggle is one of the world's largest online cycling shops, supplying over 70 countries with Black Friday deals and this year is no different. Wiggle has launched its 2019 Black Friday sale, so for a roundup of what they're up to, check out our Wiggle Black Friday page.

Chain Reaction Cycles has pleased cyclists once again by turning Black Friday into Black November. Launching a new set of cycling deals each and every week in the lead up to Black Friday weekend.

BackCountry, the US outdoor sports retailer, is one of the United States' go-to online retailers for bikes, components, clothing and accessories. It doesn't limit itself to cycling though, with fishing, skiing, and even yoga in the range of sports catered for. For a detailed run-down of what we expect, check out our Backcountry Black Friday overview.

Evans cycles is one of the oldest cycling retailers in the world, it is a British company that services the world via its online store, yet retains a number of bricks and mortar stores across the UK. Evans Cycles has launched its Black Friday sale, so for some of Evans Cycles' latest deals, check out our Evans Cycles Black Friday overview.

Amazon isn't exactly the first retailer you think of when shopping for your bike but, in 2019, there's little the world's largest retailer doesn't sell. As an electronics giant, Amazon is a great place to look if you're shopping for Garmin deals, or simply a new tablet on which to run Zwift.

Walmart might be a left-field inclusion in this list - even with the Walmart family buying Rapha. We certainly wouldn't recommend a typical supermarket bike, but Walmart has a huge Black Friday sale on electronics, a lot of which are useful to us cyclists - such as GoPro cameras, iPads or laptops for Zwift, Garmin computers, or even some new clippers to keep your legs silky smooth.

Tredz was one of the first retailers to transform its website into a Black Friday hub ahead of the Black Friday weekend, launching its sale early in November.

Rutland Cycling is another British retailer that operates internationally. The Black Friday sale is already in full swing, but expect more deals each day until Cyber Monday.

Ribble Cycles, the UK bike brand that also has its own retail store, is using Black Friday to move on some of their 2019 model bikes to make space for 2020 models.

Tweeks Cycles' website says its Black Friday sale will return on the 29th November, but we quite expect their deals to be launched sooner. At least on Monday the 25th.

Hargroves Cycles has launched its sale and we're expecting more Black Friday cycling deals to arrive each and every day until the end of play on Cyber Monday.

Cyclestore, one of the UK's lesser-known retailers, has launched a number of Black Friday sales this year. They already have a number of products on sale, and will continue adding more deals until the end of Cyber Monday.

Leisure Lakes is another UK retailer. With 11 stores, it's a relatively well-known franchise, and will happily ship overseas. With the Black Friday sale yet to kick off, you can still pick up a number of deals in their sale - a number of which feature over in our Trek Bikes Black Friday roundup.

ProBikeKit has slashed prices on Castelli clothing, Scicon bike boxes, and an abundance of accessories including power meters and lights.

Halfords is discounting all sorts of cycling products. There's half price Garmin computers, cheap turbo trainers and plenty of tool kits for the at-home bike mechanic.

Jenson USA has plentiful offers available with discounts of up 91%, along with a code (BLCKFRDY) that offers 20% off a full-price item.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving. For 2019, this means Black Friday will be held on November 29th, with Cyber Monday following on December 1st. Both will undoubtedly deliver the best cycling deals you're likely to see all year.

How long do Black Friday deals last?

We can't say for certain but in previous years, retailers' deals have lasted until the end of Cyber Monday - which this year is on December 2nd. However, each individual deal will be subject to available stock - once it's gone, it's gone!

What products are discounted on Black Friday?

Black Friday cycling deals aren't limited to any product, in particular. Judging by what's already available this year, and by our memory of previous years' Black Friday sales, you'll undoubtedly see deals on brands such as Specialized, Wahoo, Trek and Rapha, along with discounts across all products.

The whole of Black Friday weekend will be awash with huge road bike deals, cheap helmet deals, GoPro deals and more, so unless you fancy some serious multi-tabbing - keeping an eye on every Black Friday sale on the 'net - just bookmark this page and we'll handpick the biggest Black Friday cycling deals. For those in the northern hemisphere, this is the perfect time of year to pick up a turbo trainer deal, and it's an equally good time to save some money on lights.

Thankfully, if you can't wait, the Black Friday cycling deals have arrived, so have a scroll to see what we've found.

Black Friday road bike deals

There are always fantastic road bike deals available over Black Friday, but this year seems to be even better than ever.

Retailers tend to use Black Friday cycling deals to clear out their warehouses ahead of an influx of new bikes for the following season. Below, you'll find a few of this week's best deals, but if you're looking for more, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday road bike deals, where we have the best available prices for some of the most popular road bikes. We've also put together a guide to the best Trek bikes Black Friday deals, and what you can find in the Black Friday Specialized bike sale.

Helmet deals

If you're trying to save some money on a cycling helmet, you should never do so at the expense of quality, and Cyclingnews would advise against buying second hand or from an untested brand. Therefore, buying a discounted brand-name helmet on Black Friday is a good way to ensure safety while saving money.



If you're looking specifically for a helmet deal, we have a dedicated Black Friday helmet deals page where we've collated today's Black Friday deals.





GoPro

Whether you fancy yourself as the next YouTube vlogging sensation or you simply want evidence in the event of driver-aggravation, a GoPro is likely to be your first choice action camera brand. Our GoPro needs will be different to other sports - battery life, low-light quality and mounting options are likely to be more important than dive depth, for example - so we've considered that when finding deals for you.

Our roundup of the best Black Friday GoPro deals will provide you with the tools to decide which GoPro you need, along with the best deals available today.

Turbo Trainers

While a turbo trainer sees a popularity increase during winter months, that's not to say they are exclusive to colder, rainy days. The training structure achievable with a turbo trainer eliminates junk miles and ensures every moment in the saddle is tailored to achieving performance benefits.

That's not all, with the ever-present danger of riding on the roads, more people are looking for alternatives, and getting your cycling fix indoors has recently become a more enjoyable process with the advent of interactive apps such as Zwift.

If you're looking to save money, check out our full roundup of the best Black Friday turbo trainer deals available, from which we've highlighted a few below.

E-bikes

E-bikes, love them or loathe them, are here to stay. For as long as they increase the number of time that people spend on bikes, the Cyclingnews team think e-bikes are a positive addition to the world of cycling. That said, not all e-bikes are made equal, a cheap e-bike is unlikely to stand the test of time and ultimately cost more in the long run. Getting an e-bike on Black Friday is a good way to get a quality product without paying the full asking price. Below we've highlighted our favourite deals of the moment, but head over to our roundup of the best Black Friday e-bike deals for more.

Lights

Brighten up your Black Friday with some great deals on bike lights. No matter the time of year, or even time of day, if you ride on the roads, it's recommended that you ride with a bike light. It will never be a detriment to your ride, and a flashing LED has been proven to increase your visibility among traffic - which will undoubtedly increase safety. Here's our roundup of the latest Black Friday deals on bike lights.

Power meters

You don't need to be chasing that Cat 1 license to warrant buying a power meter. We've all heard the claims that a power meter is one of the most beneficial training tools, but they can be equally useful for finding imbalances between legs, prevent overworking in physiotherapy and rehabilitation, and can even be used when comparing the difference between the aerodynamic efficiency of two positions.

This Black Friday, there are a number of heavy discounts on PowerTap, Stages and other power meters. Here are the best deals we've found today.

Wheels

A new pair of road bike wheels can be a pretty hefty investment, so it makes sense to save yourself some cash and take advantage of retailers' Black Friday cycling deals, here's our roundup of the best.

Garmin

If you're on the hunt for a new cycling computer , power meter, light or a smartwatch, Garmin will likely have a product that's perfect for you. We recently concluded in our Garmin Edge 530 review that it is everything you're ever likely to need from a cycling computer, although the touchscreen of the Edge 830 does improve user-friendliness.

Cycling computers are a great addition to any ride. They will help you navigate from A to B, they can count your kilometres, calculate your average speed and, when paired with a heart rate monitor or power meter, can provide insightful performance metrics to improve performance no-end. We think the big electronics retailers such as Walmart (USA), John Lewis (UK) and Amazon will have the best Garmin deals on Black Friday.

Shoes

Need a new pair of cycling shoes this Black Friday? Well, you're in luck! With new innovations being added to cycling shoes every year, there are some great discounts on a huge range of cycling shoes this Black Friday.