Black Friday 2020 UK: Beauty advent calendars on sale (starting at just £10)
The countdown to Christmas is nearly here, but if you haven’t yet nabbed the perfect advent calendar for you or a loved one - don’t worry.
In fact, waiting until the last minute was actually a good idea, as there are now multiple beauty advent calendars in the Black Friday sale.
Lots of beauty advent calendars have now been slashed to half price - and there are some amazing deals to be had.
Case in point: The Superdrug Studio London Advent Calendar has now been reduced from £30 to just £10 in Superdrug’s Black Friday sale, which considering many beauty advent calendars this year have cost between £100 and £300, is an absolute bargain.
If you are looking to treat yourself, or your nearest and dearest, to a fun calendar to kickstart the festivities, there are some still available to buy online and some have even been reduced in price in the Black Friday sales.
But you’ll want to be quick, as some popular calendars have already sold out.
Shop 13 beauty advent calendars on sale
Clinique 24 Days of Clinique Advent Calendar | £76.50 (Was £90) from John Lewis and Partners
PENHALIGONS Brilliantly British advent calendar 2020 | £337.50 (Was £375) from Selfridges
Superdrug Studio London Advent Calendar | £10 (Was £30) from Superdrug
No7 Wizard of Oz 12 Days in Emerald City Beauty Calendar | £32 (Was £40) from Boots
OPI Shine Bright Collection Nail Polish Beauty Advent Calendar | £49.43 (Was £65.90) from lookfantastic
Ciate London Mini Mani Month | £41.30 (Was £59) from lookfantastic
Lynx Build Up Africa 12 Day Countdown Calendar 2020 | £13.53 (Was £14.30) from Amazon
Revolution You Are A Star Makeup Gift Set | £60 (Was £120) from Superdrug
Cath Kidston Festive Party Animals Advent Calendar | £24.99 (Was £40.00) from Very
Soul Beauty 12 Days of Christmas Advent Calendar | £20.00 (Was £80.00) from Very
Barber Pro 12 Days of Grooming Essentials Face Mask Advent Calendar | £15.95 (Was £39.00) from Very
Beauty Works 12 Days Of Christmas Advent Calendar | £71.19 (Was £79.99) from Very
Dove Nourishing Secrets Advent Calendar | £10.00 (Was £18.56) - 46% off
