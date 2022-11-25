Black Friday has arrived and Walmart brought 100+ deals to the party. Shop them now

Elsie Boskamp, Daniel Donabedian, Jon Winkler, Samantha Mangino and Jonathan Hilburg, Reviewed
·9 min read
Walmart has a plethora of deals on TVs, vacuums, and more this Black Friday.
Walmart has a plethora of deals on TVs, vacuums, and more this Black Friday.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Black Friday is here, and Walmart is home to some of today's hottest savings with their Black Friday savings event. You’re bound to find something that’ll float your boat, whether that’d be a robot vacuum or a Playstation 5 Console Set. Now, a look at more than 100 of the best Black Friday deals at Walmart awaits, below.

Shop the Walmart Black Friday sale

Don’t miss a good deal on Black Friday and beyond. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter to stay in the know about the best holiday savings Sunday through Friday.

The superstore has a wide array of Black Friday deals on Apple, Hamilton Beach and Vizio products, so there are plenty of savings to choose from in every shopping category you can dream of.

Get Exclusive Black Friday Deals with Walmart+ Membership

To get the most out of Walmart's Black Friday sale, sign up for Walmart+ and you'll get exclusive access to the superstore's Black Friday deals. As a Walmart+ member, you'll get first dibs on best-selling doorbuster deals and get access to new markdowns. Many of this year's most popular products are hard to come by, so a Walmart+ membership could be your best bet at getting your hands on the perfect holiday gifts before stock sells out.

Sign up for Walmart+

►Black Friday 2022 is here: Shop the best 135+ Black Friday deals right now

►Where should you shop on Black Friday? The guide to Black Friday sales—the best deals from 105 retailers

The 10 best Black Friday deals at Walmart to shop today

Walmart has a plethora of deals on tires, vacuums, and more this Black Friday.
Walmart has a plethora of deals on tires, vacuums, and more this Black Friday.

Whether you're a Walmart+ member or not, there are plenty of Black Friday savings you can shop today. Enjoy markdowns on Apple, Ninja and Vizio products with these limited-time deals.

  1. JBL Flip 6 Waterproof Speaker for $89.95 (Save $40)

  2. Netgear Nighthawk AX2400 WiFi 6 Router for $99 (Save $45.95)

  3. Ninja Foodi OL501 for $109.99 (Save $90)

  4. Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum for $119 (Save $180.99)

  5. Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Shoulder Tote Handbag from $131.72 (Save $24.99 to $410)

  6. Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum for $144 (Save $115)

  7. Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV for $298 (Save $60)

  8. Costway SuperFit 2.25HP 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill for $309.99 (Save $182.01)

  9. Leesa Sapira 11" Hybrid Mattress for $1,049 (Save up to $760.33)

  10. Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Console with Extra DualSense Controller and Accessories for $749.99 (Save $90)

Shop at Walmart

Tires deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

Grab deals on Goodyear and Cooper Tires

Get a great deal on Tires during the Black Friday sale at Walmart.
Get a great deal on Tires during the Black Friday sale at Walmart.

Home and vacuum deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

Shark, Bissell, Dyson, Roomba and more

Shop the best home and vacuum Black Friday deals at Walmart.
Shop the best home and vacuum Black Friday deals at Walmart.

Laptop and tech deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

Save on a Google Nest, Wi-Fi routers, HP Chromebook and other great tech

Walmart has tech deals for days for Black Friday 2022.
Walmart has tech deals for days for Black Friday 2022.

The JBL Flip 6 is one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers here at Reviewed. Our testers favor this device for its functional design, easy control keys and bold sound. Even better: you can grab this device for $40 off right now at Walmart for all of your upcoming holiday parties.

More: 45+ Black Friday laptop deals from Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy to shop this holiday season

Mattress and furniture deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

From Leesa mattresses to Better Homes & Gardens furniture

Get the best Black Friday deals on furniture at Walmart.
Get the best Black Friday deals on furniture at Walmart.

Our in-house testers at Reviewed describe the Leesa Sapira 11" Hybrid Mattress as a dream to sleep on and one of the best ones tested in our labs. The mattress is made of both spring and foam, making it responsive to pressure and allowing for better airflow. Our tester also describes this mattress as having a balanced sleep surface, and right now you can grab it for up to $760.33 off.

►More: Shop the best Black Friday furniture deals at Wayfair, Target, Amazon, Macy's and West Elm

TV deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

Save on TCL, Vizio, Samsung TVs and more

Shop the best TV deals at Walmart this Black Friday.
Shop the best TV deals at Walmart this Black Friday.

It would be wrong of us not to highlight one of our favorite Reviewed-approved 4K TVs for anyone on a budget: the TCL 43-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV. According to our testers, this TV has great picture quality, a 4K resolution and HDR compatibility. This TV is already priced well, but  Walmart is selling it for just $218—$40 off the $258 list price. What a deal!

►More: Shop the best Black Friday TV deals from LG, TCL, Hisense, Samsung and more

Kitchen deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

It's time to finally grab that Ninja Foodi

Get the best kitchen deals at Walmart this Black Friday.
Get the best kitchen deals at Walmart this Black Friday.

Toy deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

Grab stocking stuffers from LEGO, Barbie and more

Everything from bikes to LEGO sets are on sale for Black Friday at Walmart.
Everything from bikes to LEGO sets are on sale for Black Friday at Walmart.

Video game deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

Save on games like Elden Ring, Sonic Frontiers, and Halo

Consoles and triple-A games like Elden Ring are on sale for Black Friday 2022.
Consoles and triple-A games like Elden Ring are on sale for Black Friday 2022.

Fashion and beauty deals at Walmart Black Friday sale

Steep savings from Michael Kors, Revlon and more

Shop the Black Friday beauty and fashion deals at Walmart.
Shop the Black Friday beauty and fashion deals at Walmart.

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

What time does Walmart open on Black Friday?

You can shop deals online right now and avoid the crowds completely. But if you really want to visit a Walmart store in person, they’ll be open during their usual store hours, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Check out our in-depth guide for more Black Friday store hours, check out our full guide.

When is the Black Friday 2022 sale?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Every year, Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the following day, with Cyber Monday following a few days later.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is a yearly sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November after Thanksgiving. This year, like has been the case in the past few years, retailers will offer some of the year's best online sales and deals, with many starting earlier in the week.

According to History.com, Black Friday started back in 1869 when the price of gold decreased dramatically, causing Wall Street financiers to lose millions. The day came to be known as "Black Friday." Over time, the day has evolved into a term for retailers to help ensure they would be able to finish the year in the black with strong profits. While the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas has signified shopping and heavy spending since the Great Depression, the recent rise of online shopping, which has intensified due to the pandemic, has hinted at the idea of Black Friday eventually evolving into “Black November.”

When does Black Friday start at Walmart?

Black Friday sales are already live at Walmart. The retailer's Black Friday Deals for Days sale officially went live for all shoppers on Monday, November 7 and includes doorbuster deals on laptops, TVs, kitchen appliances, toys and more. Walmart dropped even more early holiday deals on Monday, November 14.

The next lineup of Walmart Black Friday discounts have dropped, and Walmart+ members will get exclusive early access to the sales. Not a Walmart+ member yet? Sign up now to take advantage of the best discounts seven hours before other shoppers.

What are Walmart's Black Friday sales?

Walmart's Black Friday sale typically has many of the best tech, home and kitchen products of the year at some of the best prices on the web. This year, we're expecting exceptional holiday deals on smart tech, countertop appliances and TVs. Today, you can shop Black Friday deals across all categories. Be sure to bookmark this page and check our deals coverage to be the first to know about the best Walmart sales and Black Friday 2022 deals.

Should I shop Black Friday Walmart deals?

Definitely! The retailer has dropped huge price cuts this Black Friday 2022. Walmart's Black Friday deals feature some of the most popular brands of 2022, so you're sure to find savings to your liking at the superstore.

What is Walmart Deals for Days?

Monday, November 7, marked the beginning of Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale. This early access Black Friday deals event features discounts across all shopping categories including home goods, fashion items, toys and so much more. Even more doorbuster deals went live on Monday, November 14 with Walmart+ members getting exclusive early access to the best deals. Prefer to shop in person? The early in-store Black Friday deals started Wednesday, November 9 in Walmart stores across the country and even more discounts hit shelves Wednesday, November 16.

When does Walmart's Black Friday Sale End?

Walmart sales typically last anywhere from a few days to a week. Some Walmart deals, however, sell out quickly, so you may only have a few hours to scoop up the savings. If you want the best chance at shopping the most popular Walmart deals, consider signing up for Walmart+, the retailer's premium subscription service.

Being a member of Walmart+ gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to Black Friday deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan, offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New WorldsSonic the Hedgehog 2 and even live sports for a full year.

The best part? When you sign up for Walmart+ today you can get exclusive early access to the retailer's Black Friday deals! Walmart+ members can shop Black Friday doorbuster deals a whopping seven hours earlier than other shoppers.

Is Black Friday the best time to buy a phone at Walmart? 

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to get a new smartphone at an unmatchable price, including some of the newest phones available on the market. From iPhones to Androids to essentials-only flip phones, there are several Black Friday phone deals for you to choose from. Be on the lookout for early Black Friday sales throughout the entire week to get the best phone deals this holiday shopping season.

Shop at Walmart

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best Black Friday Walmart deals of 2022: PS5, Apple, and more

Latest Stories

  • Walmart shooting raises need for violence prevention at work

    NEW YORK (AP) — The mass shooting Wednesday at a Walmart in Virginia was only the latest example of a workplace shooting perpetrated by an employee. But while many companies provide active shooter training, experts say there is much less focus on how to prevent workplace violence, particularly how to identify and address worrisome behavior among employees. Workers far too often don't know how to recognize warning signs, and even more crucially don't know how to report suspicious behavior or feel

  • It’s not your imagination—here’s why fall is the foggiest season

    Fall weather isn’t complete without fog, and we see plenty of it in this season of rambunctious transitions.

  • Bank of Canada says higher interest rates still needed to tame inflation

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Inflation in Canada remains too strong, and higher interest rates will be needed to cool the overheating economy, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said in testimony at the House of Commons on Wednesday. After a strong job gain report for October, Canada's annual inflation rate held steady that same month at 6.9%, still far above the central bank's 2% target, while core inflation measures were mixed, data showed last week. The Bank of Canada raised rates by 50 basis points last month, lifting the policy rate to 3.75%, the highest since 4% seen in January 2008.

  • Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov likely to get singles nods for Canada at Davis Cup

    Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov reached the final when they played in the Davis Cup together three years ago. They have reunited this week in Malaga, Spain, with a goal of leading Canada to its first title at the season-closing team event. "Teams are afraid of us," Canadian captain Frank Dancevic said Tuesday. "We have two top guys coming in, they've played a lot of matches and they're confident. I feel like we have a mental edge coming in for sure. "But people are going to come after

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Brunson's 34 points lifts Knicks to 129-119 win over Thunder

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored a season-high 34 points while RJ Barrett and Julius Randle had 25 points each to lead the New York Knicks to a 129-119 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. Just eight days ago, the Thunder beat the Knicks in Madison Square Garden, scoring 145 points including 79 in the opening half. But this time, New York held Oklahoma City’s offense in check for the bulk of the game. The Knicks took control in the second quarter with Immanuel Quickley co

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Jets face questions on offense after anemic effort vs. Pats

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Zach Wilson and the New York Jets had a chance to leave Gillette Stadium in first place in the AFC East. Instead, they slid to the bottom of the division with another disappointing loss to the New England Patriots. New York’s inability to finish drives on offense proved costly on the scoreboard and the playoff picture as New England beat the Jets for the 14th straight time with a 10-3 victory Sunday. Rookie Marcus Jones' 84-yard punt return for a touchdown ruined a solid

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Kraken assign top prospect Shane Wright to the AHL

    The Seattle Kraken have finally decided to send Shane Wright down to the minors after the 2022 fourth overall pick's poor start to the season.

  • Crosby, Malkin score as Penguins beat Blackhawks 5-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — From start to finish, it was an emotional night for Evgeni Malkin. Complete with a very happy ending. Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Sunday for their third straight win. Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip after a 3-0 win at Winnipeg on Saturday night. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn also scored for the Penguins. “A little bit hard for me. A

  • Devils have 3 goals disallowed, fans litter ice as Maple Leafs snap win streak

    New Jersey Devils fans were not impressed with the referees after they had three goals called back against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

  • Argonauts dethrone Blue Bombers to win 1st Grey Cup title since 2017

    A.J. Ouellette and Boris Bede gave the Toronto Argonauts a one-point advantage, then Robbie Smith made it stand up. Ouellette's five-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter rallied Toronto to a stirring 24-23 Grey Cup upset of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday night in Regina. Ouellette's second TD of the game came at 11:36 with Bede's convert giving the upstart Argos their slender advantage. Toronto linebacker Henoc Muamba — the game's most valuable player and Canadian — then intercepted Zac

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Bears QB Fields practicing despite left shoulder separation

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears will spend the week watching and waiting as quarterback Justin Fields hopes his left shoulder heals up enough so he can start Sunday against the New York Jets. Fields said his injury is a shoulder separation with ligament damage within the AC joint, and added he wouldn’t have been able to play Wednesday if the game had been held then. “Today, probably not, but good thing we don’t play today; we play in what, four days,” Fields said. “So we’ll see how it

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Toronto Argonauts hold rally to celebrate Grey Cup win over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

    TORONTO — The Grey Cup party continued Thursday for cornerback Shaquille Richardson and the Toronto Argonauts. The Argos were honoured at a rally following their 24-23 Grey Cup victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday in Regina. Much like it did Sunday night, the champagne flowed freely at Maple Leaf Square, with Richardson and his teammates showering the hundreds of supporters assembled for the celebration. Richardson, who said he had not slept since Toronto's victory, added he and his