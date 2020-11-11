These Black Friday Appliance Sales Are Actually Worth It

Since this year is a little different from the rest, many retailers are extending their holiday sales earlier. While official Black Friday deals are still underway, we're already seeing several brands marking down their best-selling items. We have a good feeling that this Black Friday 2020 will be a great time to save on furniture, clothing, electronics and so much more!
Black Friday is always prime time to snag a vacuum cleaner or air fryer for cheap. Again, we're not entirely sure what will be on sale from every brand just yet, but until then, see below for some Black Friday-level deals you can shop now.
Amazon
Cleaning Appliances
- Take $300 off iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum.
- Take 21% off iRobot Roomba e5 Robot Vacuum.
- Take $70 off iRobot Roomba 891 Robot Vacuum.
- Take up to $110 off select Dyson air purifiers and vacuums.
- Take up to 47% off select Bissell vacuums and air purifiers.
- Take up to 48% off select Germ Guardian air purifiers and filters.
- Take up to 43% off ECOVACS vacuums.
- Take up to 45% off select Shark upright vacuums.
Cookware & Kitchen Appliance Deals
- Take up to 42% off select Instant Pots.
- Take up to 55% off Lodge Cookware.
- Take up to 34% off T-fal cookware.
- Take up to 57% off Wüsthof knives.
- Take up to 32% off select Ninja Foodi air fryers and pressure cookers.
- Take up to 46% off Cuisinart AFR-25 Air Fryer.
Home Depot
- Use code "THANKSGIVING20" to save 20% off select items sitewide.
- Buy more save more up to 30% off select Gotham Steel appliances.
- Save up to 40% on select refrigerators.
- Save up to 35% on select washing machines and dryers.
Macy's
- Get the KitchenAid classic mixer for $189.99 on Black Friday.
Walmart
Cleaning Appliance Deals
- Take 46% off iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum.
- Take 37% off iRobot Roomba e6.
- iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum is now 30% off.
- Take up to43% off select Shark vacuums.
Cookware & Kitchen Appliance Deals
- Take up to 37% off select Instant Pots.
- Take up to 50% off air fryers now.
Wayfair
Cleaning Appliance Deals
- Take $100 off iRobot Roomba e5 Robot Vacuum.
- Take $195 off iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum.
- Take $55 off iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum.
- Take up to 70% off select vacuums and air purifiers.
Cookware & Kitchen Appliance Deals
- Take up to 60% off select small kitchen appliances and cookware.
- Save up to $300 on select large kitchen appliances.
- Save 58% on Kalorik 5.3-qt Digital Air Fryer Pro XL.
- Save 43% on the Kalorik 6-qt Digital XL Air Fryer Oven.
- Save 29% on the Dash 2-qt Compact Air Fryer.
