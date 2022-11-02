Black Friday 2022: Everything you need to know ahead of the year's biggest shopping event

Kasey Caminiti and Daniel Donabedian, Reviewed
·6 min read
Shop all the best early Black Friday 2022 deals right now.
Ready to ring in the holiday season with some amazing discounts? Black Friday is only a few weeks away and we're rounding up the best early Black Friday 2022 deals right now. For the lowdown on everything related to the year's biggest shopping event, keep scrolling and you'll find all the information you need as well as a plethora of holiday gift ideas.

Right now we're seeing tons of early Black Friday discounts from a number of big retailers like AmazonBest Buy and Solo Stove. As always, we'll be tracking all the best Black Friday 2022 sales for you so you'll want to bookmark this page for the latest deals and discounts.

Top 10 best early Black Friday 2022 deals

Black Friday 2022: Everything you need to know ahead of the year's biggest shopping event

  1. Men's MTN Checker Sherpa Full-Zip Jacket for $90.30 at Backcountry (Save $38.70)

  2. Insignia 58-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K Smart TV for $299.99 at Best Buy (Save $180)

  3. Birkenstock Florida Fresh Snake Print Sandal for $74.96 at HSN (Save $24.99)

  4. Madden NFL 23 Xbox Series X for $29.99 at Target (Save $40)

  5. Michael Michael Kors Emilia Small Pebbled Leather Satchel for $99 at Michael Kors (Save $399)

  6. Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 for $239.99 at Solo Stove (Save $160)

  7. Saatva Classic Queen Size Mattress for $1,445 at Saatva (Save $350)

  8. Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand for $152.99 at Wayfair (Save $152)

  9. Apple iPad mini (Latest Model) 256GB for $549.99 at Best Buy (Save $100)

  10. Whirlpool 7-Cubic Foot Electric Dryer for $498 at Lowe’s (Save $201)

What are the best early Black Friday 2022 deals?

Early Black Friday sales are rolling out right now! Eager to shop? You can already snag epic Walmart dealsdiscounts on Solo Stove fire pits and more. We'll be tracking all the best early Black Friday deals from TVs and laptops to everything in between!

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November after Thanksgiving. This year, like has been the case in the past few years, retailers will offer some of the year's best online sales and deals.

According to History.com, Black Friday started back in 1869 when the price of gold decreased dramatically, causing Wall Street financiers to lose millions. The day came to be known as "Black Friday." Over time, the day has evolved into a term for retailers to help ensure they would be able to finish the year in the black with strong profits. While the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas has signified shopping and heavy spending since the Great Depression, the recent rise of online shopping, which has intensified due to the pandemic, has hinted at the idea of Black Friday eventually evolving into “Black November.”

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

When do Black Friday 2022 sales start?

Save with early Black Friday deals on TVs and so much more today.
Tons of Black Friday 2022 sales are live right now. Broadly speaking, Black Friday starts as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. Last year, we saw the first Black Friday sales begin toward the end of October.

With ongoing supply chain issues, we expect to see stores start their sales sooner and end them later. Today you can shop tons of Black Friday-level deals from Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung.

What stores are open on Black Friday?

Almost every store is open for the biggest shopping holiday of the year! Some will be closed during Thanksgiving, but on Black Friday most stores welcome shoppers to save on massive deals. If your favorite store happens to be closed or you aren't around to shop, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are always available online.

How long do Black Friday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

What deals can we expect during Black Friday?

As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available. Whether you’re shopping for a new bed, the latest technology or a new winter coat, Black Friday 2022 will have your needs covered.

Some best-selling deals from Black Friday 2021 included the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon, the Keurig K Mini Single K Cup Pod coffee maker at Target, the Apple MacBook Pro at Best Buy and the Revlon One-Step hair dryer and Volumizer hot air brush at Amazon.

What stores offer Black Friday 2022 deals?

Nearly every retailer from big box stores like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target to niche retailers like Leesa, Saatva, Solo Stove and Our Place offer some sort of promotion during Black Friday.

While Black Friday started off as an in-person sales event for stores, the online sales during Black Friday are as popular as Cyber Monday, which is historically known as the more digital sales event.

How do I prepare for Black Friday?

During Black Friday, we expect retailers to limit the availability of the very best doorbuster deals. When these deals become available, they could run out quickly.

To ensure that you’ll be able to checkout with ease, make sure your shipping and payment information is up to date at the retailers you intend to shop. Be aware of how much cash back your credit cards will net for each retailer, or if there are benefits you’d like to use (for instance, some credit cards offer extended warranties for certain products purchased).

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or take advantage of the available discounts Amazon offers for those who qualify. An Amazon Prime subscription is $7.49 a month for students and $6.99 a month for those receiving qualifying government assistance. The subscription gets you free two-day shipping, plus tons of other benefits, including Prime Gaming, Prime Video and access to Amazon’s Lightning deals.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is on November 28. Each year, Black Friday occurs the day after Thanksgiving, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November, after Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Cyber Monday is specifically intended to promote online shopping via exclusive, website-only deals from popular retailers.

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

Bookmark this page and check on it weekly. We’ll be updating it with more sales information as soon as it's available.

