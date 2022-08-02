Black Friday 2022: Everything you need to know ahead of the year's biggest shopping event

Black Friday 2022: Everything you need to know ahead of the year's biggest shopping event
Black Friday 2022: Everything you need to know ahead of the year's biggest shopping event

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Black Friday 2022, the year's biggest shopping event will be here soon and we have all the intel. Below, find out when Black Friday is, where to shop and how to prepare for all the best deals.

We saw a slew of Black Friday in July sales this summer and below, we've rounded up the best early Black Friday deals you can already shop from a number of big retailers like AmazonBest Buy and Solo Stove. As always, we'll be tracking all the best Black Friday 2022 sales for you so you'll want to bookmark this page for the latest deals and discounts.

Top 10 best early Black Friday 2022 deals

  1. Patagonia Shelled Synchilla Women's Jacket for $107.40 at Backcountry (Save $71.60)

  2. Amazon Echo Show 5 (Second-Generation) for $34.99 at Best Buy (Save $50)

  3. Birkenstock Florida Fresh Snake Print Sandal for $74.96 at HSN (Save $24.99)

  4. Michael Michael Kors Jet Set Large Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag for $89 at Michael Kors (Save $209)

  5. Super Mario Party Nintendo Switch Digital Code for $41.99 at Amazon (Save $18)

  6. Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 for $259.99 at Solo Stove (Save $140)

  7. Saatva Classic Queen Size Mattress for $1,558 at Saatva (Save $212)

  8. Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand for $192.99 at Wayfair (Save $112)

  9. Google Chromecast with Google TV for $39.99 at Best Buy (Save $10)

  10. Hisense 17.2-Cubic Foot Counter-Depth Bottom-Freezer Refrigerator for $899 at Lowe’s (Save $200)

What are the best early Black Friday 2022 deals?

We are anticipating several early Black Friday sales to go live in October. Eager to shop? Right now, shoppers can already snag epic Amazon deals, Best Buy back-to-school sales, new tech deals from Samsung and even Nintendo Switch digital codes at varying retailers. We'll be tracking all the best early Black Friday deals from TVs and laptops to everything in between!

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November after Thanksgiving. This year, like has been the case in the past few years, retailers will offer some of the year's best online sales and deals.

According to History.com, Black Friday started back in 1869 when the price of gold decreased dramatically, causing Wall Street financiers to lose millions. The day came to be known as "Black Friday." Over time, the day has evolved into a term for retailers to help ensure they would be able to finish the year in the black with strong profits. While the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas has signified shopping and heavy spending since the Great Depression, the recent rise of online shopping, which has intensified due to the pandemic, has hinted at the idea of Black Friday eventually evolving into “Black November.”

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year, Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

When do Black Friday 2022 sales start?

Broadly speaking, Black Friday starts as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. Last year, we saw the first Black Friday sales begin toward the end of October.

With ongoing supply chain issues, we expect to see stores start their sales sooner and end them later. This year, we’re already seeing Black Friday-level deals from Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung.

How long do Black Friday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

What deals can we expect during Black Friday?

As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available. Whether you’re shopping for a new bed, the latest technology or a new winter coat, Black Friday 2022 will have your needs covered.

Some best-selling deals from Black Friday 2021 included the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon, the Keurig K Mini Single K Cup Pod Coffee Maker at Target, the Apple MacBook Pro at Best Buy and the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush at Amazon.

What stores offer Black Friday 2022 deals?

Nearly every retailer from big box stores like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target to niche retailers like Leesa, Saatva, Solo Stove and Our Place offer some sort of promotion during Black Friday.

While Black Friday started off as an in-person sales event for stores, the online sales during Black Friday are as popular as Cyber Monday, which is historically known as the more digital sales event.

How do I prepare for Black Friday?

During Black Friday, we expect retailers to limit the availability of the very best doorbuster deals. When these deals become available, they could run out quickly.

To ensure that you’ll be able to checkout with ease, make sure your shipping and payment information is up to date at the retailers you intend to shop. Be aware of how much cash back your credit cards will net for each retailer, or if there are benefits you’d like to use (for instance, some credit cards offer extended warranties for certain products purchased).

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or take advantage of the available discounts Amazon offers for those who qualify. An Amazon Prime subscription is $7.49 a month for students and $6.99 a month for those receiving qualifying government assistance. The subscription gets you free two-day shipping, plus tons of other benefits, including Prime Gaming, Prime Video and access to Amazon’s Lightning deals.

If you're planning on shopping Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the optimal time to start or renew your Prime membership would be Monday, October 31. However, we recommend shopping early this year to avoid any supply issues.

Bookmark this page and check on it weekly. We’ll be updating it with more sales information as soon as it's available.

