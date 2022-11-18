Black Friday 2022 arrives this Friday—learn more about the biggest deals of the year

Black Friday is almost here and we've got all the essential deals and information you need to know to save big this holiday season.
It's Black Friday week! That means the world is ready to find the biggest sales of the year and save on everything they need to get through the next year and beyond. Whether it's futuristic tech, cozy mattresses or eye-catching winter threads, there are plenty of essentials available at unbelievable prices. You don't even have to wait until Friday, November 25, as we've got all the essential info you need to save big this Black Friday.

Right now we're seeing tons of early Black Friday discounts from a number of big retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Solo Stove. Plus, if you're in the market for some new smart tech, we're getting you exclusive early access to tons of Black Friday discounts on smartphones, tablets and more. As always, we'll be tracking all the best Black Friday 2022 sales for you so you'll want to bookmark this page for the latest deals and discounts.

Top 10 best Black Friday 2022 deals

  1. lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets from $29 at lululemon (Save $19 to $119)

  2. Men's MTN Checker Sherpa Full-Zip Jacket for $77.40 at Backcountry (Save $51.60)

  3. Keurig K-Slim + ICED Single-Serve Coffee Maker for $89.99 at Target (Save $40)

  4. Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation) for $99.99 at Best Buy (Save $30)

  5. Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 for $224.99 at Solo Stove (Save $175)

  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from $244.99 with qualified trade-in at Samsung (Save $225 to $955)

  7. Insignia 58-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K Smart TV for $299.99 at Best Buy (Save $180)

  8. Whirlpool 7-Cubic Foot Electric Dryer for $618 at Lowe’s (Save $81)

  9. iRobot Roomba j7+ for $639 at Amazon (Save $160.99)

  10. Saatva Classic Queen Size Mattress for $1,445 at Saatva (Save $350)

The best Black Friday 2022 tech deals

Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 for up to $120 off in honor of Black Friday.
The best Black Friday 2022 headphone deals

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro is now available for less than $125 for Black Friday.
The best Black Friday 2022 laptop and tablet deals

The Apple iPad Mini is one of our favorite tablets and it's on sale for Black Friday.
The best Black Friday 2022 TV deals

The Sony A90J TV offers great GDR color saturation and it's on sale in time for Black Friday.
The best Black Friday 2022 kitchen deals

The Keurig K-Select is a user-friendly coffee maker available for $70 off for Black Friday.
The best Black Friday 2022 vacuum deals

The Roomba i7+ robot vacuum makes home cleaning so much easier and you can get it at Best Buy on sale for Black Friday.
The best Black Friday 2022 fashion deals

Step out in style with the Adidas Swift Run sneaker on sale at Nordstrom for Black Friday.
The best Black Friday 2022 lifestyle deals

The Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 is a great outdoor fire pit and it's on sale for Black Friday at a $175 price cut.
The best Black Friday 2022 bedding and bath deals

Brooklinen sheets feel even softer after machine washing and drying, and you can get them on sale for Black Friday.
The best Black Friday 2022 home and furniture deals

The Levoit Core 400S is a quality air purifier now on sale at Amazon in honor of Black Friday.
The best Black Friday 2022 appliance deals

Black Friday appliance deals include countertop dishwashers on sale at Amazon.
Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

What are the best Black Friday 2022 deals?

Black Friday sales are rolling out right now! You can already snag epic Walmart dealsdiscounts on Solo Stove fire pits and more.

We'll be tracking all the best early Black Friday deals from TVs and laptops to everything in between through the end of the month. Be sure to bookmark this page to be among the first to know about all the best holiday deals on the web.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November after Thanksgiving. This year, like has been the case in the past few years, retailers will offer some of the year's best online sales and deals.

According to History.com, Black Friday started back in 1869 when the price of gold decreased dramatically, causing Wall Street financiers to lose millions. The day came to be known as "Black Friday." Over time, the day has evolved into a term for retailers to help ensure they would be able to finish the year in the black with strong profits. While the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas has signified shopping and heavy spending since the Great Depression, the recent rise of online shopping, which has intensified due to the pandemic, has hinted at the idea of Black Friday eventually evolving into “Black November.”

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

When do Black Friday 2022 sales start?

Save with Black Friday deals on jackets and so much more today.
Tons of Black Friday 2022 sales are live right now. Broadly speaking, Black Friday starts as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. This year, we saw the first early Black Friday sales begin in mid-October.

With ongoing supply chain issues, stores are starting their sales sooner and ending them later. Today you can shop tons of Black Friday-level deals from Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung.

What stores are open on Black Friday?

Almost every store is open for the biggest shopping holiday of the year! Some will be closed during Thanksgiving, but on Black Friday most stores welcome shoppers to save on massive deals. If your favorite store happens to be closed or you aren't around to shop, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are always available online.

Thanksgiving 2022: What stores are open and closed? Hours for Walmart, Target, The Home Depot

How long do Black Friday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

What deals can we expect during Black Friday?

As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available. Whether you’re shopping for a new bed, the latest technology or a new winter coat, Black Friday 2022 will have your needs covered.

Some best-selling deals from Black Friday 2021 included the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon, the Keurig K-Slim K Cup Pod coffee maker at Target and the Apple MacBook Pro at Best Buy

What stores offer Black Friday 2022 deals?

Nearly every retailer from big box stores like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target to niche retailers like Leesa, Saatva, Solo Stove and Our Place offer some sort of promotion during Black Friday.

Right now, Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale is already in full swing with huge savings on home goods, smart tech, kitchen appliances and more. Meanwhile, Samsung is offering a host of early Black Friday deals with exclusive savings for USA Today readers.

How do I prepare for Black Friday?

During Black Friday, we expect retailers to limit the availability of the very best doorbuster deals. When these deals become available, they could run out quickly.

To ensure that you’ll be able to checkout with ease, make sure your shipping and payment information is up to date at the retailers you intend to shop. Be aware of how much cash back your credit cards will net for each retailer, or if there are benefits you’d like to use (for instance, some credit cards offer extended warranties for certain products purchased).

Black Friday 2022 deals: Should you wait, or start ticking off your holiday shopping list now?

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is on November 28. Each year, Black Friday occurs the day after Thanksgiving, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November, after Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Cyber Monday is specifically intended to promote online shopping via exclusive, website-only deals from popular retailers.

Bookmark this page and check on it weekly. We’ll be updating it with more sales information as soon as it's available.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Black Friday 2022: All the best deals you can shop right now

